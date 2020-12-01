Low-Carb Drink Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-carb drink recipes including low-carb shakes, smoothies and cocktails. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail

A splash of cranberry juice in sparkling wine and a garnish of cranberries and rosemary sprigs makes an exceptionally festive party-ready cocktail that's easy to make, too.
By Carolyn Casner

Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic

This weight-loss tonic might help you slim down, even though it's not a quick fix for healthy habits. Apple cider vinegar's sour flavor (the acetic acid) may help you eat less and stay more satisfied. Green tea has caffeine and antioxidants that may help boost fat loss. Ginger might help you burn more calories. And maple syrup adds a touch of natural sweetness to this hydrating drink. Add this tonic to your diet in addition to sensible eating and exercise to help boost your weight-loss efforts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Winter Honey Whiskey Cocktail

Stay a little warmer this winter with this riff on a classic hot toddy. Ginger gives this healthy cocktail a pinch of spice.
By Amber Turupin

Skinny Pineapple Margaritas

Pineapple juice adds plenty of sweetness to this no-sugar-added margarita recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Tomato-Vegetable Juice

This healthy tomato-vegetable juice recipe contains all the components of a healthy salad, such as lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, celery and carrot, but with less salt than bottled vegetable-blend juices. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this tomato-vegetable juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot Smoothie

This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Cucumber Juice

This refreshing, healthy strawberry-cucumber juice is also made with an apple and carrots, making it taste like the farmers' market in a glass. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this strawberry-cucumber juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic

Immunity-boosting ingredients--ginger, lemon and rosemary--are steeped with soothing chamomile tea and honey for a homemade health tonic. While the drink may help when you're sick, it's not a quick fix. Drinking wellness tonics, like this one, regularly over time may help boost your immune system. Serve hot, room temperature or cold.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach-Apple Juice

This healthy spinach-apple juice is a green nutrient powerhouse loaded with calcium for bone health, and vitamins A and C for antioxidants. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this spinach-apple juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Honey Green Tea

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and has been shown to keep your blood sugar stable. We like it flavored with orange, lemon, and honey in this easy recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Healthy Gut Tonic with Chia

When you're feeling backed-up, this high-fiber chia concoction can help make your bathroom routine smoother. The chia seeds form a gel-like consistency to help move digestion along easily, and the kick of cayenne pepper acts as an intestinal stimulant.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Inspiration and Ideas

28 Low-Carb Cocktails Perfect for Tonight’s Happy Hour

Anti-Inflammatory Golden Tonic

The momentum behind functional foods and wellness elixirs is at an all-time high. Expensive products are touted as having the power to do everything from restoring gut health to boosting immunity and fighting inflammation, but their health claims are often backed by little solid science. So instead of pricy supplements, we're mixing up a more affordable antidote that's both healthy and homemade. A tonic, by definition, is a combination of ingredients that have the potential to enhance or restore health. While this tonic (or any tonic) is not a cure-all remedy, consuming more anti-inflammatory foods--like the ones found in this tonic--over time may only not only ease current symptoms (such as fatigue, joint pain and chronic bloating), but it may also reduce the risk of future diseases and slow aging. The combination of green tea, herbs, honey, apple-cider vinegar and spices also makes for a tasty and refreshing beverage!
Moscow Mule Cocktail

Red Wine Ice Cream Float

Cranberry Grand Marnier Sparkler

Color-Changing Lemonade Slushies

Fruit Sparklers

This easy sparkling fruit drink will please both children and adults. Choose a juice--either grape, cranberry or pomegranate--and mix it with sparkling water and fresh fruit. Delicious and refreshing!

All Low-Carb Drink Recipes

Strawberry-Banana Smoothies

Planning a kids' party? This creamy fruit drink recipe makes a delicious alternative to soda or sweet juice drinks.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lavender-Chamomile Herbal Tea

The scent alone of this stress-relieving tea will lead you to relaxation. Mint is a wonderful stomach soother and aids in digestion. Chamomile and lavender help prevent insomnia and serve as a great combination to sip before bed.
By Tassy de Give

Lemon-Ginger-Cayenne-Apple Shots

This quick and easy shot packs a punch to wake the senses. Apple and honey make it naturally sweet and are balanced by lemon juice and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper that brings on the heat.
By Pam Lolley

Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes

Take your mimosas to the next level with this fun hack! Make freeze juice in ice cube trays for a pretty and frosty way to add a splash of juice to your Champagne while keeping it cold.
By Stephanie Olson

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Iced Tea

This herbal iced tea blends sour, berry-flavored hibiscus tea with sweet pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Celebration Champagne Sparkler

Sure, the lemon/maple/cayenne combo may evoke the Master Cleanse detox, but they just taste great together, especially in a glass of bubbles.
By Amber Turupin

Prosecco Kombucha Cocktail

This easy and refreshing big-batch drink is perfect for celebrations year round!
By Lauren Wicks

Sage Tea

Fresh sage is an aromatic herb perfect for making flavorful caffeine-free tea. Herbalists say sage tea may even settle upset stomachs and soothe sore throats. Plus, the honey in this tea recipe can also help calm a cough.
By Carolyn Casner

Elderflower Champagne Cocktail

Elderflower adds sweet and fruity notes that mingle seamlessly with mint in this refreshing Champagne cocktail.
By Stephanie Olson

Pomegranate Margaritas

Who says margaritas are just for summer? This pomegranate twist on a cocktail favorite is good all year long--elegant enough for the holidays and fun enough for an outdoor barbecue.
By Devon O'Brien

Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
By Laraine Perri

Blackberry-Rosemary Vodka & Soda

Blackberries give this vodka cocktail its gorgeous hue and jammy flavor. Use the leftover simple syrup to mix up drinks for friends or skip the vodka for a mocktail.
By Devon O'Brien

Magical Color-Changing Margaritas

Pour homemade margarita mix over ice cubes made from blue pea flower tea and watch your cocktail change colors before your eyes without any artificial food dye. It's sure to be your new favorite party trick. Blue pea flower tea (also called butterfly pea tea) is an herbal tea from Southeast Asia that changes from blue to purple when mixed with an acidic ingredient (like the lime juice in this margarita recipe).
By Carolyn Casner

Old Fashioned Cocktail

Everyone should know how to make this classic cocktail. Old Fashioneds are easy to make and timeless.
By Hilary Meyer

Spiced Coffee with Cognac

Infused with cloves, cinnamon and citrus, this Cognac-spiked coffee is perfect for winter entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mistletoe Fizz

For this bubbly punch recipe, try making a decorative ice ring: fill a Bundt pan halfway with water and set in the freezer for about an hour. Add fresh or frozen cranberries and rosemary sprigs to resemble holly. Fill the mold with water and freeze overnight.
By Kara Newman

Festive Brunch Mezcal Cocktail

Carrot juice adds a sweet and earthy counterpoint to the smoky mezcal.
By Amber Turupin

Classic Margarita

This skinny margarita recipe saves 150 calories compared to traditional margarita recipes made with syrupy-sweet margarita mix and gets back to the basics--fresh lime juice, tequila and Triple Sec are all you need. Adding lime zest to the salt rim gives great flavor and cuts the salt in half.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Snow Banks Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

In this simple sparkling-wine cocktail, lemon juice and simple syrup make a tart-and-sweet bubbly drink.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger-Turmeric-Carrot Shots

This refreshing shot captures the sweetness of carrots and coconut water, with a slight hint of heat from fresh ginger. If your blender is big enough, this would be easy to double and have in your fridge, ready when you are.
By Pam Lolley

Orange-Earl Grey Iced Tea

Get a little pick-me-up with this orange-infused Earl Grey iced tea. Tea is rich in a class of antioxidants called flavonoids that may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes, plus help you have healthier teeth and gums and stronger bones. You can help preserve the flavonoids in iced tea by adding something acidic--like the orange juice in this recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Virgin Strawberry Moscow Mule

This non-alcoholic cocktail is a refreshing blend of fresh strawberries, ginger ale and lime juice drink. It gets added flavor and a bit of zing from basil and ginger slices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sour Cherry Gin Fizz

We've added a little red, white and blue to the classic gin fizz to create a summer cocktail that's perfect for Fourth of July celebrations or any other summer party. Sour cherries contain anthocyanins, antioxidants shown to reduce muscle soreness after workouts, and melatonin, which can help you sleep better. If you can't find them fresh, use frozen. Skip jarred or canned cherries to avoid added sugar.
By Devon O'Brien
