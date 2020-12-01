High-Fiber Snack Recipes

Find healthy, delicious high-fiber snack recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate-Peppermint Energy Balls

These festive no-cook energy balls have all the flavors you love in peppermint-chocolate bark but in healthy snack form. Whip up a batch for an office or after-school treat, or take them along to a holiday cookie swap. The recipe is easily doubled or even tripled. Be sure to store the bites at room temperature rather than the refrigerator--the moisture from the fridge will melt the candy cane coating.
By Adam Hickman

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Spiced Chickpea "Nuts"

When roasted in a hot oven, chickpeas become super crunchy. They're a great low-fat substitute for nuts when salty cravings hit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

This recipe for spicy Buffalo cauliflower bites is a great vegetarian alternative to Buffalo wings. Roasted cauliflower stands in for chicken and provides more fiber and fewer calories. Serve this easy appetizer with carrot sticks, celery and your favorite ranch or blue cheese dressing.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars

Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein--thanks to peanut butter and peanuts--as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas

Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.
By Adam Hickman

Banana-Oat Muffins

Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Avocado Hummus

This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Almond-Honey Power Bar

Great for breakfast on the go! Golden roasted nuts, seeds and oats are enveloped by flavorful almond butter in these delectably chewy, no-fuss energy bars. Unrefined turbinado sugar adds a deep caramelly undertone. Feel free to use light brown sugar instead. Bars stored at room temperature will be softer than those that are refrigerated.
By Maria Speck

Inspiration and Ideas

19 Easy High-Fiber Snacks for Summer

These easy, high-fiber snacks are a quick and delicious option for summer afternoons. You can easily make these snacks in advance as they take just 15 mins of active cooking time. Whether you’re in a sweet or savory mood, these snacks are a great option. Recipes like Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl and Mini Avocado Toasts are healthy, tasty and perfect for summer.
21 Snacks to Help Keep You Regular

Sometimes your digestive system needs a little boost and that’s where these snacks come in handy. These snacks contain at least 3 grams of fiber, which is 10 percent of the recommended daily value. Snacks like Smoky Pumpkin Seeds and Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars are perfect when you’re in a sweet or savory mood and will help keep you going.
Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Maple Granola

Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

Parsnip "Fries"

Swap parsnips for potatoes in this oven-baked fries recipe and get 5 grams more fiber per serving. Dress these healthy fries up with a side of spicy or garlicky aioli: just mix mayo with Sriracha or roasted garlic (or both!).

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Vegan Charcuterie Board

A dairy-free dip sets the tone for this vegan "charcuterie" board. Rainbow carrots and crisp pear slices offer refreshing crunch and visual appeal, while an assortment of seeded crackers and mini toasts make blank canvases for spreads and jams. Blackberries and grapes lend a fresh and fruity finish.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Lemon-Cranberry Muffins

These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully.
By Melissa Pasanen

Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas

Soaking chickpeas in vinegary hot sauce gives them a mouthwatering tang before they crisp up in the oven. The result? An addictively crunchy snack that's actually good for you.
By Hilary Meyer

Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.
By Carolyn Casner

Spiced Spanish Almonds

Salty, sweet and laced with smoke--the perfect kind of almond for a party. If any remain the next day, savor them over a salad topped with sliced ripe pears and shaved Manchego cheese.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.
By Carolyn Casner

Kale Chips

Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the pans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Drunken Prunes

The oaky taste of Armagnac, a French brandy made in Gascony, has long been paired with prunes. While Armagnac is available in vintage bottlings, nothing so extravagant is needed for this recipe. Use waterproof markers to decorate the outside of glass jars with flowers, abstract designs or a favorite line from a poem.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana-Blueberry Muffins

The slight acidity of buttermilk tenderizes and moistens baked goods while allowing you to cut way back on butter or oils. Here, it also lends a slight tanginess to the winning combination of bananas and blueberries.
By Jim Romanoff

Cinnamon-Sugar Microwave Popcorn

This easy cinnamon-sugar microwave popcorn recipe serves up a hint of something sweet in a whole-grain snack you can feel good about enjoying.
By Devon O'Brien

Roasted Pears

Roasted pears are a simple dessert on their own, or top with lightly sweetened mascarpone for a more decadent treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Coconut Energy Balls

These easy pumpkin-spiced coconut oat balls make a great, packable afternoon snack or a delicious party appetizer.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Cinnamon Oranges

This simple dessert works any time of the year, but its flavors will be the best and brightest in the winter when oranges are at their peak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Rating: Unrated
For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Quick Guacamole

Mash a few avocados, stir in some fresh salsa and a squeeze of lemon juice and you've made the easiest healthy guacamole. Guacamole will turn brown if allowed to sit and is best made shortly before serving. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips or as a topping for tacos, enchiladas or burritos.
By Stacy Fraser

Chocolate Crunch

Crunchy wheat cereal, pretzels and almonds coated in bittersweet chocolate makes an addictive sweet-salty snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Trail Mix

Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.
By Joyce Hendley

Cauliflower Nachos

Indulge your nacho cravings with this healthy vegetarian nacho recipe that's loaded with vegetables (thanks in part to roasted cauliflower standing in for chips) and protein-packed beans, and has a lot more fiber than traditional nachos. These baked cauliflower nachos, piled with guacamole, melty cheese, fresh pico de gallo and avocado, are great as an appetizer or could be eaten as a light dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Caramel Apple Crisp

This Caramel Apple Crisp is so decadent it might be worth the carb indulgence. For a holiday recipe, the low-carb, diabetic-friendly apple crisp is perfect for any family member!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Appetizer Board

Channel the flavors of the Mediterranean in this bountiful appetizer board. A duo of classic hummus and roasted eggplant dip offers dunking options for seeded crackers, carrot sticks and raw fennel slices. Juicy grapes and dried apricots provide a sweet counterpart to salty prosciutto and feta cheese.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Dried-Fruit Bars

Make a batch of these easy homemade dried-fruit bars to tuck into your kid's lunchbox all week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pressure-Cooker Hummus

Cooking chickpeas from scratch is the best way to make your own hummus, but it can take hours to soak and cook them yourself. Enter the pressure cooker. Even without an overnight soak, your beans can be done in less than an hour, making this the ultimate last-minute appetizer option.
By Hilary Meyer

Caramel Delight Energy Balls

Think of these easy no-bake cookies as a healthy makeover of one of our favorite Girl Scout Cookies--chewy caramel, dark chocolate and toasted coconut come together with fiber-boosting oats instead of sugar and flour. And the best part? They take only 15 minutes from start to finish.
By Pam Lolley
