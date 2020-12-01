Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious gluten-free dessert recipes including gluten-free cake, chocolate, tapioca, rice pudding and more. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Whipped Coffee Mochaccino

Rating: Unrated
2
If you love the whipped coffee trend that's taken the internet by storm, you'll love this mochaccino version of the beverage. Use any milk you like, including any flavored nondairy milks, and stir it together before drinking to enhance the mocha taste of the drink. This version is lower in sugar than the standard whipped coffee, but feel free to add 1 extra tablespoon sugar if it's not sweet enough for you.
By Casey Barber

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

Rating: Unrated
4
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
4
This eye-catching frozen peppermint-chocolate bark was inspired by Williams Sonoma's Original Peppermint Bark--our loose interpretation of the treat is frozen and made with Greek yogurt, chocolate and crushed candy canes. For the creamiest bark, be sure to use full-fat yogurt, as fat-free yogurt can get icy when frozen. Serve this healthy dessert when you want all those festive holiday flavors in a lightened-up--and totally delicious--package. Just don't stuff your Christmas stockings with this bark because it melts quickly.
By Adam Hickman

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
Kids and adults alike will love this easy peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe, which--unlike most cookie recipes--doesn't call for flour. These gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are soft and chewy and, with only five simple ingredients, they can easily be whipped up by young chefs and enjoyed as an after-school treat. They're also perfect for a holiday party or for a cookie swap.
By Ivy Odom

Dark Chocolate Truffles

Ready in under 30 minutes, this truffle recipe is easy to make and you'll love the different coating options!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crispy Peanut Butter Balls

Rating: Unrated
2
All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.
By Carolyn Casner

Sugared Rosemary

Use these festive-looking sugared fresh rosemary sprigs to decorate any holiday dessert platter. They look especially beautiful alongside a traditional yule log cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles

Rating: Unrated
2
Looking for a fun cooking project to do with kids? Make chocolate truffles! In this easy vegan dessert recipe, we make a chocolate ganache filling with peanut butter and coconut milk instead of heavy cream. Make chocolate bark with the leftover chocolate and wrap it up together with a few truffles for a beautiful edible gift.
By Joy Howard

Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir chopped peppermint candies and chocolate-covered espresso beans into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate Hummus

Rating: Unrated
1
This dessert hummus is an unexpectedly delightful treat that still packs the protein and fiber punch of traditional hummus. Try dipping banana and apple slices, pretzels, strawberries or graham crackers in this sweet, chocolaty spread.
By Hilary Meyer

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
6
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Stunning Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes

Stunning Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes

If you have celiac disease or are cooking for gluten-free guests this holiday season, try one of our crowd-pleasing gluten-free dessert recipes. From Gluten-Free Cranberry Trifle to Vanilla-Pomegranate Parfaits, these holiday desserts are beautiful, delicious recipes to finish your meal.Download a FREE Top 10 Gluten-Free Recipe Cookbook!
Crazy-Good Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies

Crazy-Good Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies

These delicious gluten-free cookies are perfect for the holidays, the new year or any time in between. Try our Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies or Almond Butter-Quinoa Blondies to impress any guest, no grain required. 
31 Easy Gluten-Free Desserts

31 Easy Gluten-Free Desserts

20 Flourless Dessert Recipes

20 Flourless Dessert Recipes

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Rating: Unrated
6
Salted Caramel Chocolate Bark

Salted Caramel Chocolate Bark

Rating: Unrated
2

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

Rating: Unrated
37

This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.

All Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Rating: Unrated
2
These airy coconut cookies get an upgrade with a simple dark chocolate drizzle in this healthy dessert recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate Nut Bark

Rating: Unrated
11
Use your favorite combination of nuts to make this quick and easy chocolate nut bark.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Creamy natural peanut butter and chocolate team up in these easy and healthy no-bake cookies! Whip up a batch for after-school snacks, dessert or anytime your sweet tooth comes calling.
By Carolyn Casner

4 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie

Rating: Unrated
1
This irresistible diabetic-friendly peanut butter cookie recipe contains no flour. For Christmas or special occasions, imprint them with cookie cutters to fit the season instead of the star-shaped cutter.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

Enjoy these lemony cookies with a warm cup of tea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Snowy Peaks

These flourless chocolate treats look like tiny snow-capped mountains. Made with a blend of almonds, coconut and chocolate, they are gluten-free and have a rich, decadent flavor.
By Dorie Greenspan

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars

Rating: Unrated
2
Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein--thanks to peanut butter and peanuts--as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.
By Carolyn Casner

Coconut Peanut Butter Balls

Rating: Unrated
3
All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier coconutty peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

Pineapple Nice Cream

Rating: Unrated
3
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

Cashew Truffles

These maple syrup, chocolate and cashew truffles make an elegant, sweet ending to any formal meal, and they'll be a beautiful addition to your holiday dessert tray!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

Rating: Unrated
2
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
5
Whir up frozen bananas into an “ice cream” without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate Cookie Icing

This easy chocolate cookie icing recipe is healthier than traditional chocolate icing recipes as it has substantially less sugar. Unlike chocolate icing used for decorating cakes, this thinner icing is perfect for drizzling on cookies or to fill thumbprints.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thumbprints with Ruby Chocolate

You can fill these thumbprint cookies with jam or ruby chocolate, a naturally pink chocolate that has a tart, fruity flavor. You can find ruby chocolate (also called ruby cacao or ruby couverture) at some specialty grocery stores, including Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods, and online.
By Dorie Greenspan

Chocolate-Dipped Pecans

Rating: Unrated
1
These chocolate-dipped pecans get an elegant finish from a sprinkling of turbinado sugar. You can use this technique with other nuts to make chocolate-covered nuts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Marshmallows

These cherry-flavored marshmallows perk up wintery hot cocoa with a “chocolate cherry” vibe and a festive splash of color. You'll want the horsepower of a stand mixer to make these--hand mixers aren't typically powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Low-Sugar Mexican Flan

Rating: Unrated
2
This inverted caramel custard dessert is often found on Mexican dessert menus. This recipe is low in calories and fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Warm Chocolate Pudding

Rating: Unrated
25
This warm pudding has a marvelous deep chocolaty flavor, but it's low in fat and super-quick to make. Don't skimp on the quality of cocoa with this one--treat yourself to the good stuff.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Pignoli Cookies

This crispy-on-the-bottom-and-chewy-on-the-inside gluten-free cookie recipe is a twist on a traditional Italian holiday treat, pignoli, or pine nut cookies. Look for almond paste--a mixture of ground almonds and sugar (available in tubes or sometimes tubs)--near other baking supplies in well-stocked supermarkets or specialty stores. Sweeter marzipan doesn't work well in these cookies.
By Virginia Willis

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
11
Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One-Bowl Monster Cookies

Rating: Unrated
3
If you thought it wasn't possible to make healthier monster cookies, think again. These peanut butter, oatmeal, chocolate chip and M&M cookies have less butter and sugar than traditional recipes, but they have just as much flavor and tenderness, thanks to more peanut butter. Even better, they're made in one bowl for easy cleanup.
By Carolyn Casner

Simple Almond Cookies

For a snack or sweet dessert, enjoy one of these flourless cookies. Drizzle chocolate on top for added pizzazz.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Bake Vegan Date Brownies

Sweetened with dates, these whole-grain bars provide energy and protein, thanks to nut butter. With just 5 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, you can make these delicious, chewy brownies with no added sugar. Whip up a batch as a healthy dessert or for grab-and-go energy bars for a healthy snack.
By Carolyn Casner
