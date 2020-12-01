Gluten-Free Bread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious gluten-free bread recipes including gluten-free banana bread, cornbread and zucchini bread. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Rating: Unrated
12
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Rating: Unrated
9
Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Rating: Unrated
25
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Cauliflower English Muffins

Rating: Unrated
18
These savory, low-carb (and gluten-free) English muffins use riced cauliflower in place of flour, with a little cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free breakfast bread. Try topping them with sweet jam, or use them to create a yummy breakfast sandwich.
By Hilary Meyer

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
8
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread

Rating: Unrated
5
This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
11
These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Easy Gluten-Free Irish Soda Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
This quick soda bread is best eaten the day it's made--try it with butter and jam for extra flavor. Traditional Irish soda bread made with wheat flour requires a very light touch to avoid developing the gluten, which would make the bread tough. However this dough, which is made with gluten-free flour, should be beaten thoroughly. A stand mixer is perfect for the job.
By Carolyn Casner

Almond-Flour Zucchini Bread

Rating: Unrated
3
Almond flour gives this tender gluten-free zucchini bread a boost of protein. Squeezing excess moisture from the zucchini prevents the bread from becoming too soggy. If you want to make it extra special, add some dark chocolate chips to the mix.
By Hilary Meyer

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: Unrated
7
These rolls are wonderfully fluffy and packed with cinnamon flavor--you'd never know they're gluten-free. Plus, with only one rise time, this recipe is quicker to make than other yeasted doughs.
By Devon O'Brien

Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
1
The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
By Carolyn Casner

Cauliflower Buns

These scrumptious low-carb cauliflower buns use cauliflower rice in place of flour, with a bit of sharp Cheddar cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free and gluten-free bun for burgers or sandwiches. Our take on cauliflower bread is particularly good with Classic Beef Burgers with all the fixings (see Associated Recipes), but we also love these buns with turkey burgers and veggie burgers.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Flourless Whole Grain Muffins You Can Make in a Blender

Flourless Whole Grain Muffins You Can Make in a Blender

Baking a batch of healthy muffins has never been easier thanks to your blender. These recipes are quick, easy, naturally gluten-free and make perfect grab-and-go breakfasts for busy mornings. Time to bust out your blender and get baking!
Real Cornbread

Real Cornbread

Rating: Unrated
22
This traditional cornbread is made without flour, isn't sweet and has a crumbly texture. You can change the adaptable recipe to suit your cornbread preference. For a variation, substitute 1/2 teaspoon baking soda for the baking powder and use buttermilk instead of milk. If you're looking for a more muffinlike texture, substitute flour for half the cornmeal.
Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins

Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins

Rating: Unrated
4
EatingWell Cauliflower Pizza Crust

EatingWell Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Rating: Unrated
4
Vegan Flourless Blender Blueberry Mini Muffins

Vegan Flourless Blender Blueberry Mini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
1
Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks

Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks

Protein-Packed Zucchini Bread

Late in the summer there's usually an abundance of zucchini and this recipe is one way to use it up. Make a few batches and freeze any extra loaves to have on hand for snacks and quick breakfasts.

All Gluten-Free Bread Recipes

Low-Carb Cloud Bread

This gluten-free, low-carb "bread" is light and airy--like a cloud! Use it in place of a burger bun or sandwich bread if you're following a low-carb or keto diet. To get the fluffiest cloud bread, make sure there is no yolk in your egg whites, and whip them in a clean bowl for maximum volume.
By Hilary Meyer

Socca

Socca (pronounced SO-kah) is a thin chickpea crêpe popular in Italian and French towns along the Ligurian Sea (it's called farinata in Italy). Though it's typically cooked in a woodburning oven in a copper pan, this easy recipe gets you close to the same results in your home kitchen. You can eat it unadorned or use it as a sort of pizza crust and garnish it with your favorite toppings.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins

These gluten-free muffins are full of fruit and guaranteed to be a family favorite. Choose your blueberries wisely. Plump, juicy berries with a deep-blue hue are best.
By Hilary Meyer

Buttermilk Cornbread with Vidalia Onions

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy skillet cornbread recipe looks similar to an upside-down cake. To make it special, artfully arrange the sautéed onions in the pan before pouring the batter in. Serve with soft butter, if desired.
By Virginia Willis

Gluten-Free Blueberry-Lemon Doughnuts

These yummy blueberry-lemon doughnuts use a blend of gluten-free flours making them a perfect treat for anyone with gluten intolerance or sensitivity.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gluten-Free Strawberry Breakfast Bars

Rating: Unrated
2
What a treat to start the day: bars made from fresh strawberries and boasting nutty flavor and healthy fiber from oat flour and flaxseed meal. Prep a batch for the fridge to have ready during a busy week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
Now everyone can enjoy the essential fall quick bread with this easy gluten-free recipe. Pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice add tons of flavor, but stir in pecans or chocolate chips to take it a step further!
By Breana Killeen

Gluten-Free Peach Crumble Muffins

Gluten-free and perfectly crumbly, these muffins are packed with cinnamon flavor that blends seamlessly with fresh or frozen peaches.
By Devon O'Brien

Okra & Red Pepper Cornbread

Colorful red bell pepper and thinly sliced okra add an exciting element in this cast-iron skillet cornbread recipe. Serve the cornbread in wedges alongside chili, baked beans or barbecued chicken or pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Zucchini Bread

Here's a variation on classic zucchini bread with lots of spices, almond milk, Greek yogurt, and walnuts--and it's gluten free!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Not only are these cheesy biscuits gluten-free, they're also made with cauliflower for a low-carb copycat recipe of a favorite. Cheddar cheese, garlic and chives add mouthwatering flavor to these biscuits that make a great way to start a meal. Serve along with soup or eat as a snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Gluten-Free Vegan Bread

This vegan, gluten-free bread recipe has flakes of ground flaxseed (aka flaxmeal) studded throughout, adding color and texture to the bread. Enjoy this simple bread recipe as part of a sandwich or smeared with vegan butter and jam. It doesn't last long on the counter: if you have leftovers, slice and freeze it to keep it fresh.

Half & Half Muffins

Can't decide if you're in the mood for vanilla or chocolate? No problem! Grab one of these muffins for a snack or a to-go breakfast on a busy morning and we guarantee you'll be satisfied.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com