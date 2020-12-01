Gluten-Free Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Find healthy, delicious gluten-free breakfast and brunch recipes including gluten-free pancakes and waffles. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Protein-packed omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, are a perfect breakfast for busy mornings. Make a batch ahead and freeze for the days when you don't have time for your typical bowl of oatmeal. You can also serve these fresh with fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
By Julia Levy

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats--inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors--with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.
By Carolyn Casner

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

Really Green Smoothie

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
By Gaby Dalkin

Pineapple Green Smoothie

Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
By Lisa Valente

Quick-Cooking Oats

Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.
By Erin Alderson

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Inspiration and Ideas

Gluten-Free Breakfast: Healthy Granola

If you’re following a gluten-free diet, try this delicious gluten-free breakfast idea: Maple-Nut Granola.
Make a Healthy Gluten-Free Smoothie Bowl

Toss out those straws, there's a new smoothie in town! The creamy base in this smoothie bowl is so thick you need a spoon to eat it.
FREE Gluten-Free Recipe Cookbook!

Flourless Whole Grain Muffins You Can Make in a Blender

Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Skillet

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

All Gluten-Free Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Baked Oatmeal with Pears

This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie

Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair-try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Tuna & White Bean Salad

The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.
By Ruth Cousineau

Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats

It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles

These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Plain Greek Yogurt

Learning how to make Greek yogurt at home is simple with this easy homemade Greek yogurt recipe. Start by making homemade yogurt by heating milk, combining with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and letting it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. Making protein-rich Greek yogurt takes one more step than making regular yogurt: straining the yogurt to thicken it. You can add the leftover liquid--also known as whey--to smoothies, or you can use it in place of buttermilk in baking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rainbow Frittata

This delicious frittata is loaded with heart-healthy, omega-3 enriched eggs and a medley of colorful vegetables. Start cooking the vegetables on the stove and finish them up in the oven with the egg mixture. To serve, top with avocado slices, grape tomatoes and a touch of sriracha.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats

Powdered peanut butter is a handy pantry staple that makes a great vegan protein booster for oatmeal and smoothies. Double or triple this recipe to meal-prep breakfasts for the week or to have breakfast ready for the entire family.
By Carolyn Casner

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

Simmer eggs in a rich tomatoey cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Be sure to use heavy cream; a lower-fat option might curdle when mixed with acidic tomatoes.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

In this no-cook overnight oatmeal recipe, just quickly reheat the oats in the morning and top with berries, maple syrup and pecans for an easy, on-the-go breakfast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Old-Fashioned Oatmeal

Unlike quick-cooking oats, old-fashioned oatmeal has time to turn extra-creamy and luscious with just a few minutes more of cooking time. With a bit of milk and the toppings of your choice, old-fashioned oats can be your go-to morning staple for filling, healthy breakfasts.
By Erin Alderson

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

These Greek-inspired baked mini omelets are the perfect breakfasts on the go. Mix the batter the night before, and they'll be ready to bake in the morning. Once they're baked, you can keep these tasty omelet muffins in your fridge or freezer for future meals. Double score!
By Carolyn Casner

Egg & Bacon Cauliflower English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches

Use English muffins made with riced cauliflower in place of wheat English muffins to make a tasty breakfast sandwich that's far lower in carbs than traditional versions. With the addition of a runny egg, crisp bacon, creamy avocado and juicy tomato, you have a satisfying healthy breakfast that will keep you full until lunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Maple-Nut Granola

We love the maple-nut flavor combination of this heart-healthy granola, but feel free to substitute your favorite nuts or dried fruit for your own custom blend.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Hilary Meyer

Sausage and Potato Casserole Cups

These sausage and potato casserole cups are the perfect addition to any breakfast or brunch. Make them ahead of time and freeze for a quick and easy breakfast on the go.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich vegetarian muffin-tin eggs with a Southwestern spin to stash in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.
By Adam Dolge

Sweet Potato Hash Browns

Colorful, fiber-packed shredded sweet potatoes stand in for regular potatoes in this crispy hash brown recipe. Want to take it up a notch? Jazz them up by adding jalapeños or herbs. Or, serve them with fried eggs for a complete and satisfying meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
By Breana Killeen

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy
