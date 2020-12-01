Diabetes-Friendly Bread Recipes

Homemade Corn Tortillas

Rating: Unrated 1

Nothing beats the taste of freshly griddled corn tortillas! They are easy to make, but you do need masa harina, which is available in Latin American markets and large supermarkets. Masa harina is made from corn kernels that are dried, treated with lime and then ground into a fresh dough. The dough is dried and ground into a powder to make masa harina (which means dough flour).