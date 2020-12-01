Dairy-Free & Lactose-Free Breakfast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious dairy-free and lactose-free breakfast recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
1
It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats--inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors--with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.
By Carolyn Casner

Avocado-Egg Toast

Rating: Unrated
4
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
By Ellen Davis

Really Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
By Gaby Dalkin

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

Rating: Unrated
2
Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.
By Devon O'Brien

Quick-Cooking Oats

Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.
By Erin Alderson

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
6
Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

Rating: Unrated
3
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!
By Carolyn Casner

Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
8
Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair-try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
1
It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Rating: Unrated
3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
1
These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
11
Make classic light and fluffy pancakes vegan with this easy recipe. Try them topped with your favorite nut butter, maple syrup and fresh berries for a satisfying breakfast.
By Devon O'Brien

Inspiration and Ideas

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

Rating: Unrated
3
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

Rating: Unrated
1
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.
White Bean & Avocado Toast

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Rating: Unrated
2
Rainbow Frittata

Rainbow Frittata

Rating: Unrated
4
Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats

Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
3
Old-Fashioned Oatmeal

Old-Fashioned Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1

Maple-Nut Granola

Rating: Unrated
28

We love the maple-nut flavor combination of this heart-healthy granola, but feel free to substitute your favorite nuts or dried fruit for your own custom blend.

All Dairy-Free & Lactose-Free Breakfast Recipes

Quick Mixed Berry Pancake Sauce

In this healthy, quick pancake sauce recipe, berries--such as strawberries, blueberries and raspberries--are microwaved until hot and thickened. Serve along with maple syrup, or skip the syrup altogether and enjoy the natural sweetness from the berries.
By Stacy Fraser

Egg Salad Avocado Toast

It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.
By Breana Killeen

Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

Rating: Unrated
6
Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.
By Carolyn Casner

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
3
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash

Rating: Unrated
8
Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Lentil-Sausage Breakfast Bowl

This protein-packed lentil bowl is great to have stocked and ready to go in the freezer for busy mornings. The Italian sausage lends the lentils richness while the marinara boosts the flavors with its seasonings.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Carrot Smoothie

This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
12
Get your daily dose of dark leafy greens any time of day with this delicious green smoothie. Ground flaxseed adds omega-3s. Pour any extra into a freezer-pop mold and have it later as a frozen green smoothie pop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding

Rating: Unrated
2
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats: combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with the classic flavor combo of apples and cinnamon, with pecans for added crunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach-Apple Juice

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy spinach-apple juice is a green nutrient powerhouse loaded with calcium for bone health, and vitamins A and C for antioxidants. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this spinach-apple juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chickpea & Potato Hash

Rating: Unrated
8
The eggs cook right on top of this chickpea and potato hash--cook them a few extra minutes if you prefer hard-set eggs. Serve with warm pita bread and a cucumber salad with mint and yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy and nutritious version of breakfast hash uses cauliflower rice instead of potatoes, and turkey sausage instead of breakfast sausage, for a healthier, low-carb breakfast. Top it off with fried eggs for a satisfying morning meal.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast

Rating: Unrated
5
Skip the gluten and get some vitamin C with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Topped with spinach, egg and a dash of hot sauce, it's a delicious alternative to eggs Benedict.
By Breana Killeen

Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash

Rating: Unrated
19
Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.
By Susanne A. Davis

West Coast Avocado Toast

Rating: Unrated
4
Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Carrot-Orange Juice

Rating: Unrated
2
In this vibrant, healthy carrot-orange juice recipe, we jazz up plain orange juice by adding a yellow tomato, apple and carrots to pack in immune-boosting vitamins A and C. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this carrot-orange juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.
By Julia Levy

Good Green Tea Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
8
This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond-Honey Power Bar

Rating: Unrated
67
Great for breakfast on the go! Golden roasted nuts, seeds and oats are enveloped by flavorful almond butter in these delectably chewy, no-fuss energy bars. Unrefined turbinado sugar adds a deep caramelly undertone. Feel free to use light brown sugar instead. Bars stored at room temperature will be softer than those that are refrigerated.
By Maria Speck

Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Date & Pine Nut Overnight Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1
Chopped dates, honey and cinnamon provide natural sweetness to these overnight oats, and pine nuts balance each bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple Granola

Rating: Unrated
3
This quick and healthy granola recipe can be enjoyed like cereal with milk or sprinkled over yogurt to make an easy parfait. Serve with a banana for a balanced breakfast.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.
