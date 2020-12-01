Healthy Passover Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Passover recipes including Passover breakfast, dinner and dessert recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

These airy coconut cookies get an upgrade with a simple dark chocolate drizzle in this healthy dessert recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Flourless Honey-Almond Cake

Honey and almonds flavor this simple (and gluten-free) cake. It's lovely for afternoon tea or a spring holiday dessert. Be careful not to overbeat the egg whites--they should be white and very foamy, but not at all stiff or able to hold peaks. If you beat them too much, the cake may sink in the middle as it cools.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Applesauce

This quick homemade applesauce recipe makes a healthy snack or fruit dessert for kids. Applesauce is also a fabulous complement to potato pancakes or latkes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Potato Latkes

It is a holiday tradition to fry latkes in hot oil, but here shredded potato-and-onion pancakes get a coating of matzo crumbs, then are pan-fried in a small amount of oil and finished in a hot oven for a few minutes. The golden-crisp results have only 4 grams of fat and 100 calories per serving--truly a miracle.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Instant Pot Brisket

Your Instant Pot is the perfect appliance to turn to if you want tender, juicy beef brisket done quickly. Here, we cut the brisket in half so it can fit inside the pot. After it's seared, it's cooked with plenty of onions that add body once blended into the flavorful, rich sauce. If you are making this brisket for Passover, look for products (like ketchup) that are labeled "Kosher for Passover."
By Adam Hickman

Baked Eggs, Tomatoes & Chiles (Shakshuka)

This popular Israeli breakfast or brunch skillet recipe features eggs cooked on a bed of roasted tomato sauce. Serve with warm crusty bread and hot sauce.
By Kathy Gunst

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese

Tangy horseradish flavors this smoked salmon cream cheese. Serve it spread on rice crackers for an impromptu cocktail party snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Waffle-Maker Latkes

Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
By Devon O'Brien

Vegan Flourless Chocolate Cake

This deeply dark chocolate vegan cake is not just for vegans. This fudge-like cake is also gluten-free, perfect for Valentine's Day and can even be made kosher to enjoy for Passover by making your own confectioners' sugar. The fresh berries on the side are a nice addition to the rich chocolate.
By Karen Rankin

Coffee-Braised Pot Roast with Caramelized Onions

This recipe is reminiscent of a pot roast made with onion-soup mix, but the flavors are true and pure--and nobody misses the excess sodium. (For a slow-cooker variation, see below.)
By Patsy Jamieson

Simple Noodle Kugel

Several readers challenged our test kitchen to come up with a tasty, but healthful, revival of a Jewish dish that usually flaunts a pint of sour cream, a pint of cottage cheese, half a stick of butter, 4 eggs and a cup of milk. We took the challenge--lightly.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Matzo Ball Soup with Fresh Dill

The secret to light, fluffy matzo balls is twofold: using seltzer instead of tap water and letting the mixture rest in the refrigerator so it's fully hydrated before cooking. In this easy soup recipe, the vegetables can be finely sliced to make an elegant soup or coarsely chopped or sliced for a more rustic presentation.
By Kathy Gunst

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Latkes in Your Waffle Maker

How to Make Latkes in Your Waffle Maker

Use this waffle-iron hack to make classic potato latkes without the greasy mess.
Haroset Cake with Zabaglione Sauce

Haroset Cake with Zabaglione Sauce

A flourless cake with fruit and wine flavors which is a dessert perfect for Passover!
Potato-Pear Latkes

Potato-Pear Latkes

Rocky Road Brownies

Rocky Road Brownies

Garlicky Green Beans

Garlicky Green Beans

Matzo Ball Soup

Matzo Ball Soup

Flourless Sponge Cake

A perfect ending to a Passover seder.

All Healthy Passover Recipes

Outrageous Macaroons

These luxurious macaroons studded with pistachios and dried cranberries hail from food stylist Katie Webster. She made them three years ago when she was a personal chef for a gluten-intolerant client, then began selling them to a grateful crowd at her local farmers' market. Although you can concoct them with either sweetened or unsweetened coconut, we find that the unsweetened packs a more coconutty wallop. For a variation, substitute chopped crystallized ginger and mini chocolate chips for the pistachios and cranberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach, Rhubarb & Ginger Crisp

In this fruit crisp, the crunchy oatmeal topping and the peach-rhubarb filling get a lively kick from finely chopped crystallized ginger. (If you're not a ginger fan just leave it out.) The fruit filling is sweetened to match the peach-rhubarb combination--if you use other fruit that is very ripe and/or sweet, reduce the sugar in the filling to 3 tablespoons. The topping can be made ahead, so consider making a double batch and storing half in the freezer to have on hand for a quick dessert.
By Marie Simmons

Rice Pudding

Made with nonfat milk, this comforting rice pudding (delicious for breakfast, too) has a lovely creamy consistency because Italian arborio rice is used.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Haroset Cake with Zabaglione Sauce

Haroset is a fruit-and-wine concoction eaten during the Passover Seder and said to represent the mortar that the Israelites used to build Pharaoh's temples. Here's a flourless cake that uses those flavors to create a dessert perfect for Passover--and with a luscious, thick, Italian sauce (pronounced zah-bahl-YOH-nay).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear Cranberry Sauce

This dazzling pink pear & cranberry sauce has a perfect balance of tart and sweet tastes. It stands in for the applesauce that traditionally accompanies latkes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Flourless Chocolate Torte

A treasured family recipe for Passover chocolate-apple torte, updated to be lower in fat and still incredibly rich-tasting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cinnamon Rice Pudding

Whether you're partial to the fragrant maple and apple goodness warm from the oven or prefer it cold and luxuriously creamy, this simple rice pudding is pure comfort. A teakettle makes neat work of the hot water bath.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Israeli Chocolate-Coated Orange Peels

Often when you drop in at someone's home in Israel, the hostess will set them out for nibbles.
By Joan Nathan

Georgian Stuffed Prunes

Serve these prunes as a dessert or to accompany roast meat. The recipe is adapted from Primorski Restaurant, Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.
By Joan Nathan

Wilted Spinach

Olive oil and pine nuts are a simple addition to sautéed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice Pudding with Dried Fruits

Arborio rice, available in most large supermarkets, makes an especially creamy version of this rice pudding. Use your favorite combination of dried fruits for the cranberries and apricots if you wish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Berry Gratin

The aroma of warm berries in this effortless tart is sublime.
By Susan Herr

Ginger Frozen Yogurt in Brandy-Snap Tulips

Brandied cookie cups are an elegant serving vessel for gingered frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pesto Latkes

This twist on a classic latke is baked in a muffin tin, avoiding lots of oil for frying. One caveat: There's no standard size for the tins sold in kitchen stores. You'll need a pan with muffin cups that hold about 1/2 cup water. Serve with Pear Cranberry Sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
