Healthy Mardi Gras Recipes

Staff Picks

Cajun Bean Soup

This healthy Cajun-inspired bean soup recipe features black-eyed peas, collards and a bit of andouille sausage. Serve it with cornbread and pass the hot sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya

The slow cooker makes easy work of this healthy jambalaya featuring brown rice and plenty of veggies. If you don't want to make your own seasoning, just skip Step 1 and use 1 1/2 teaspoons purchased salt-free Cajun seasoning in Step 2.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

This slow-cooker gumbo recipe skips the fat when browning the flour and swaps in turkey sausage and brown rice, resulting in a healthier dish with the classic Creole taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creole Chuck Steak Etouffee

In this steak étouffée recipe, boneless chuck is slowly cooked in a flavorful liquid full of aromatic vegetables, spicy sausage and broth. This beef étouffée recipe calls for a 2 1/2-pound piece of chuck, but if chuck steaks are available at your market, purchase eight 4- to 5-ounce steaks instead of cutting your own from the roast. Serve the steak étouffée with stone-ground grits, polenta or rice, and pass the Tabasco.
By Bruce Aidells

Cajun Pecan-Crusted Catfish

Crunchy, battered catfish fillets have jumped out of the Louisiana backwaters to become a national favorite, thanks in large part to the Cajun cooking craze that started in the '80s. Here, the fillets are coated in a spicy mélange of cornflakes and pecans and baked for a traditional yet surprisingly healthy take on this bayou favorite.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Two-Bean Enchilada Casserole

This classic and comforting Mexican dish is easy to make on a busy weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Louisiana Gumbo

Chock-full of shrimp, chicken, sausage, okra and tomatoes, this flavorful stew is a staple in Louisiana. Make it a meal and serve with Real Cornbread (see associated recipe).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Corn Bread-Topped Chicken Enchilada Casserole

For a twist on the classic chicken enchilada casserole, this slow cooker recipe is topped with homemade corn bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage Gumbo

To keep it simple, we've opted for just the essential ingredients in this rendition of the hearty Creole favorite: sausage, okra, rice and a little spice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Blackened salmon is great in a sandwich with a spread of mashed avocado and low-fat mayonnaise plus peppery arugula leaves, cool tomato slices and zesty red onion. We grill our Cajun-style salmon so there is no need for any added cooking oil. Catfish makes an excellent stand-in for the salmon but you'll want to use a grill basket if you have one to keep the fish from breaking apart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Redfish with Andouille & Shrimp

New Orleans chef Chuck Subra turns couche couche, a Cajun breakfast where cornmeal batter is browned in oil, into a savory stuffing for grilled redfish.
Bananas Foster

This famous New Orleans banana dessert recipe gets a kick from rum (we like dark). Impress your friends with this healthy fruit dessert tonight!
Shrimp Po' Boy

Mexican Shredded Beef Soup with Stuffed Mini Peppers

Seafood Gumbo

Catfish Etouffee

Wholesome Cornbread

An excellent cornbread to serve with chili.

All Healthy Mardi Gras Recipes

Low-Sugar Mexican Flan

This inverted caramel custard dessert is often found on Mexican dessert menus. This recipe is low in calories and fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Real Cornbread

This traditional cornbread is made without flour, isn't sweet and has a crumbly texture. You can change the adaptable recipe to suit your cornbread preference. For a variation, substitute 1/2 teaspoon baking soda for the baking powder and use buttermilk instead of milk. If you're looking for a more muffinlike texture, substitute flour for half the cornmeal.
By Sarah Fritschner

Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta

This zesty Cajun-style pasta is full of lean chicken, peppers and onions. Serve with sautéed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp & Cheddar Grits

The South's version of creamy polenta, grits are easy to make on a weeknight--especially when topped with quickly broiled shrimp and scallions. Use the sharpest Cheddar you can find for these cheesy grits. Serve with: Sautéed greens and a tall glass of iced tea.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southern Kale

Kale becomes melt-in-your-mouth tender in this recipe. Assertive garlic and salty country ham stand up to kale's bold flavor.
By Sarah Fritschner

Smothered Green Beans with New Potatoes

This green bean recipe from chef Alex Patout of Landry's restaurant in New Iberia, Louisiana, gets plenty of flavor from bacon and onions.
By Alex Patout

Dirty Rice

A Louisiana favorite, our version of this spicy dish uses whole-grain Wehani rice. Long-grain brown rice also works. Traditionally made with chicken liver, which gives it a “dirty” color, we use healthy lean chicken sausage instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Louisiana Catfish with Okra & Corn

Purchased Cajun or Creole seasoning flavors both the catfish and vegetables in this 30-minute dinner. This dish is best with fresh vegetables, but we were pleasantly surprised at how well it turned out with frozen okra and corn. Serve with cheese grits and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Cakes with Spicy Cajun Mayo

Shrimp cakes are common all over the Gulf Coast, but this recipe is healthy because they're made with whole-wheat breadcrumbs, packed with fresh vegetables and are delectably crisp without having been deep-fried. Serve these shrimp cakes as a first course, on top of a salad or like a burger on a whole-wheat bun with the Cajun mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegetarian Muffalettas

Muffaletta sandwiches, named for a Sicilian bread brought by immigrants to New Orleans, are usually loaded with cured meats, pickles and cheese. Our healthy vegetarian recipe has a trio of smoky grilled veggies. Chopped olives and banana peppers deliver the signature flavor of the classic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bananas Foster

This famous New Orleans banana dessert recipe gets a kick from rum (we like dark). Impress your friends with this healthy fruit dessert tonight!
By Kathy Gunst

Smokin' Jambalaya

The spicy Cajun favorite is lightened up with turkey sausage, chicken, shrimp, and plenty of vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp Po' Boy

This twist on the Louisiana favorite piles grilled shrimp and creamy-dressed cabbage onto a crusty bun. Bread that's soft on the inside and crusty on the outside is perfect for a Po' Boy sandwich. We grill both sides of a whole-wheat bun for that added crunch. You may need a few extra napkins to enjoy it, but this quick and easy sandwich is well worth it. Serve with: Sauteed corn and bell peppers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Redfish with Andouille & Shrimp Couche Couche

New Orleans chef Chuck Subra turns couche couche, a Cajun breakfast food where a cornmeal batter is cooked in oil until browned, into a savory stuffing for grilled redfish. If you prefer not to make cornbread from scratch, use 4 cups diced prepared cornbread.
By Chuck Subra

Stewed Okra & Tomatoes

Stewing okra with onion and tomatoes is absolutely traditional all through the South. Small amounts of meat are often added for seasoning. Add corn to this, too, if you like, and serve it over rice, hot cornbread or grits.
By Sarah Fritschner

Southern Pasta Salad with Black-Eyed Peas

This isn't any ordinary picnic pasta salad. Coffee and molasses add rich notes to the tangy dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Cheese Grits

Garlic-cheese grits are a typically rich Southern dish, but the truth is you don't need a half a cup of butter and a pound of cheese to make them taste good. By using a pungent blend of super-sharp cheeses we've found you can use much less cheese and still get flavor-packed results.
By Sarah Fritschner

Two-Pepper Shrimp with Creamy Pecorino Oats

Oats are not just for breakfast! In this play on shrimp & grits, we simmered oats with scallions and cheese for a savory, creamy dish reminiscent of risotto. You'll even get your veggies with the sautéed baby spinach on the side. Serve with hot sauce and a glass of unoaked Chardonnay.
By Lia Huber

Homemade Salsa

If you like mild salsa, use banana peppers in this recipe. For a hotter version, try jalapeño or one of the alternate pepper choices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peppers Stuffed with Mirliton, Shrimp, and Turkey Sausage

Mirlitons are gourdlike fruits that taste similar to squash; they are sometimes called chayote. Try them in this diabetic-friendly turkey and vegetable stuffed pepper side dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Express Shrimp & Sausage Jambalaya

You don't have to sacrifice the traditional smoky punch of this Cajun favorite just because you're short on time. All you need is some purchased sausage and quick-cooking brown rice to create a rich, satisfying dinner on any weeknight. Have some sliced berries for dessert to cool off your palate!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pecan Tuiles

French for “tiles,” these delicate tuiles are so-named because their curved shape resembles the clay roof tiles of houses in southern France.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cajun Catfish Salad with Crispy Polenta

Catfish has a sweet, mild taste, so we flavor it with Cajun seasoning and pair it with crispy polenta. This is one unique meal you'll want to make over and over again.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Louisiana Red Beans & Rice

This quick version of red beans and rice gets its smoky goodness from super-lean Canadian bacon and a hit of ground chipotle pepper. It's delicious as a leftover but will thicken as it stands. To keep it properly syrupy, just thin with a little water and reheat.
By Susan Herr
