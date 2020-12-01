Healthy South American Recipes

Find healthy, delicious South American recipes including Brazilian and Argentinian recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

Rating: Unrated
25
This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl recipe is even better than takeout and just as fast. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthy dinner.
By Breana Killeen

Brazilian Black Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
9
Brazil's cuisine often features smoky, grilled meats, but this healthy vegetarian bean soup recipe is completely meat-free. Instead, blackened jalapeños, fire-roasted tomatoes and smoked paprika provide the Brazilian flair. A little molasses adds a sweet-toasty note, and the kale, while not traditional, bumps up your daily veggie count.
By Danielle Centoni

Amazon Bean Soup with Winter Squash & Greens

Rating: Unrated
12
Shaped like a flattened drum, buttercup squash most closely resembles the local squash used in this comforting hearty soup from northern Brazil. It has a dark green peel, a grayish turban-shaped top and dense orange flesh. Hubbard, butternut or delicata squashes could also be used. Instead of the lip-numbing Brazilian green jambu, we have used spinach. For a more festive look, serve in a roasted squash half (see Tip).
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Moqueca (Seafood & Coconut Chowder)

This seafood stew from Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, dates back hundreds of years and reflects the region’s diverse population and history. It merges the African ingredients of dendê (red palm oil) and coconut milk with indigenous traditions of preparing seafood in clay pots over coals. Dendê is traditionally used for its rich flavor and beautiful red color, but you can use canola oil instead, as the tomato paste will still lend the dish a vibrant hue.
By Sandra Gutierrez

Basic Quinoa

This foolproof recipe for perfectly cooked quinoa is fast and easy! Use cooked quinoa as a simple healthy side dish, in a salad or as a base for a delicious main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Puerto Rican Fish Stew (Bacalao)

Rating: Unrated
17
Bacalao, salted dried codfish, is the defining ingredient in traditional Puerto Rican fish stew, but salt cod requires overnight soaking and several rinses in cool water before it can be used, so we opt for fresh fish in this quick version. Serve with crusty rolls to soak up the juices.
By Scott Rosenbaum

Arroz con Pollo

Rating: Unrated
10
Arroz con pollo, or chicken cooked with rice, is a common dish in Spain, Latin America and the Caribbean. We use quick-cooking brown rice here to help you get this on the table in just 40 minutes. Serve with a mixed green salad tossed with cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roast Salmon with Chimichurri Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Chimichurri--a bright, herby sauce served across Argentina--is the perfect healthy sauce for an easy salmon dinner. This recipe uses parsley but feel free to try your favorite combination of herbs, such as basil, mint or cilantro. Serve with mashed potatoes and roasted broccoli.
By Katie Workman

Caramel Cream Cheese Custard (Flan de Queso)

Rating: Unrated
12
Every panaderia (bakery) in Puerto Rico has many flavors of flan, from vanilla to guava. Reduced-fat cream cheese gives this version a rich, comforting texture.
By Scott Rosenbaum

Empanadas with Chorizo & Potato

Rating: Unrated
2
A staple in South American cuisine, homemade empanadas can be served as a main dish or a side. We keep this simple by focusing on the empanada filling and instead of making the dough from scratch, we achieve flaky empanadas with the help of refrigerated pie crust.
By Devon O'Brien

Quinoa Peanut Soup (Sopa de Mani)

Rating: Unrated
18
This spicy vegetable, quinoa and peanut soup recipe is a modern take on a traditional Bolivian soup recipe called Sopa de Mani. Serve this healthy quinoa soup recipe as a starter or make it a heartier meal by adding diced cooked chicken or turkey breast to the soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

This easy chicken soup recipe is made in the slow cooker and topped with crispy tortilla chips before serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Arepas with Spicy Black Beans

Arepas with Spicy Black Beans

These corncakes are a common style of flatbread in Colombia and Venezuela. Arepas are made with precooked cornmeal and served warmed with butter or cheese, or split open and filled, or topped, as we've done here. Our arepas filling is loaded with fragrant spices and vegetables to elevate the dish.
Shrimp Paulista

Shrimp Paulista

Rating: Unrated
11
Residents of Sao Paulo call themselves Paulistas and this simple shrimp dish is a regional favorite. Traditionally, the shrimp are cooked in their shells; however, we've removed them to make for easier eating.
Locro de Papas (Potato & Peppers Soup)

Locro de Papas (Potato & Peppers Soup)

Chicken Saute with Mango Sauce

Chicken Saute with Mango Sauce

Rating: Unrated
5
Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

Chimichurri Chicken

Chimichurri Chicken

Quinoa-Stuffed Delicata Squash

With its pretty striped skin and uniform shape, delicata squash is a beautiful vessel for serving up this healthy quinoa stuffing. Serve this recipe as a stunning side dish or a vegetarian main with a big leafy green salad alongside.

All Healthy South American Recipes

Chimichurri Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Chimichurri sauce is a tangy herbal accompaniment that can liven up any meat or poultry dish.
By Jessie Price

Avocado Shrimp Ceviche

Rating: Unrated
1
A lime-juice marinade "cooks" the raw shrimp in this classic ceviche. For a refreshing update, this one is served with a salsa made from creamy avocado, juicy tomato and tangy cilantro.
By Carolyn Casner

Latin American Empanadas (Pipian Empanadas)

Rating: Unrated
3
These savory pastries were created by Mariana Velasquez, a Test Kitchen intern who grew up in Bogotá, Colombia. “Whenever we took a trip into the country we would stop at a roadside stand for empanadas. We would wrap the empanada with a napkin, take a bite and pour a spoonful of aji sauce inside the stuffing. This empanada is called pipian because it uses toasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas). In Colombia, empanadas are deep-fried, but you bake these without sacrificing a crispy crust. They are fun to make with children.”
By Mariana Velasquez

Picadillo

Rating: Unrated
7
Picadillo, which means “small bits and pieces,” is a sweet-and-savory spiced ground- meat mixture from Latin America. Serve with warm corn or whole-wheat flour tortillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet-Roasted Strip Steaks with Pebre Sauce & Avocado

Rating: Unrated
5
This recipe was inspired by the popular Chilean sandwich, called a churrasco, that features a thin sandwich steak, mashed avocado and a type of salsa called Pebre. We have substituted tender strip steak for sandwich steaks to make a satisfying steak dinner. If you have leftovers, layer the components in a mayonnaise-coated crusty roll and enjoy a churrasco sandwich the following day. Searing a steak on the stovetop and then finishing it in a moderate oven allows for good browning, and the gentle heat helps ensure a tender result.
By Patsy Jamieson

Corn & Black Bean Quinoa Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Make this spicy poblano, corn, black bean and quinoa salad recipe to serve with whatever you're grilling, or have a larger portion as a main dish. To use canned beans, skip Step 1 and add about 2 1/2 cups beans in Step 7.
By Anna Thomas

One-Dish Chicken & Rice (Asopao de Pollo)

Rating: Unrated
16
This Puerto Rican one-dish chicken and rice stew is rich in flavor.
By Scott Rosenbaum

Spicy Tomatillo Quinoa

Rating: Unrated
1
In this easy quinoa recipe, tomatillos work double-duty: some are pureed to flavor the cooking liquid, others are chopped and stirred in raw for color and texture. Serve with grilled chicken, steak or fish, and a dollop of sour cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin-Coconut Cheesecake with Dulce de Leche Glaze

Rating: Unrated
1
This sumptuous pumpkin-coconut cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and a caramelly topping is adapted from a recipe that chef Leticia Moreinos Schwartz, author of the cookbook Latin Superfoods, developed for her family's Thanksgiving dinner. The combination of coconut and pumpkin is a flavor profile that nods to Moreinos Schwartz's childhood in Brazil. We've cut down on the sugar and the calories in a traditional cheesecake for this version of the treat but left all of the flavor and silky texture of the original.
By Leticia Moreinos Schwartz

Crispy Fish Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw

Rating: Unrated
4
A fish sandwich doesn't have to be deep-fried to be delicious. Try our healthy crispy fish sandwich recipe with a tangy, zesty pineapple slaw. It's worth taking the extra minute to chop pineapple slices instead of using crushed pineapple, which is too small and disappears into the slaw. Store-bought shredded cabbage-carrot mix saves time. Look for it in the produce section.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Buttermilk-Brined Chicken Breast with Basil-Mint Sauce

This healthy buttermilk chicken breast recipe has all the flavor of buttermilk fried chicken without the frying. The herb sauce recipe brings together mint, basil and ground coriander--perfect for serving with the chicken, or make extra and toss with pasta.
By David Bonom

Belizean Habanero Hot Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
This bright orange hot sauce recipe is perfect for spicing up eggs, soups and seafood. To cut the heat, use a little more carrot or fewer habanero peppers. Scotch bonnet peppers can be substituted.
By Dave DeWitt

Venezuelan Chicken Sandwiches with Avocado (Reina Pepiada Arepas)

In Venezuela, sandwiches are often made with corn rolls known as arepas (ah-reh-pahs) that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Here, we use the arepas to create a healthy sandwich stuffed with chicken and avocado salad.
By Sandra Gutierrez

Brazilian Grilled Flank Steak

Rating: Unrated
4
Barbecued meats (churrasco) are served in churrascarias, Brazilian barbecued-meat restaurants, with a salsa-like sauce as an accompaniment. Since hearts of palm show up at every salad bar in these restaurants, we've added them to the sauce to give it a tasty twist.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Roasted Chicken Drumsticks & Potatoes with Mojo Sauce

Rating: Unrated
5
Roasting chicken and potatoes right in the same pan is a great shortcut for a busy night. While you make this healthy roast chicken recipe, whir up a quick batch of this tangy Cuban mojo sauce for drizzling and dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon with Roasted Chile-Mango Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
Pungent red chiles and sweet mango flavor this robust sauce, which accents simply broiled salmon wonderfully. Broiling salmon will perfume your kitchen, so if you prefer, cook the salmon on the grill, over direct heat, 8 to 12 minutes total.
By Raghavan Iyer

Pork & Plantain Chili

Rating: Unrated
6
Plantains and orange juice balance this thick, Latin American pork-and-bean stew with some sweetness and also a little acidity. Top with nonfat sour cream or yogurt, if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peruvian Beef Kebabs with Grilled Corn

In this healthy kebab recipe, ancho chile powder, made from dried poblano chiles, is used for a slightly spicier and smokier flavor than regular chili powder. Serve alongside fresh tomato wedges for an easy weeknight dinner or arrange on a platter at your next cookout.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mussels South of Two Borders

Rating: Unrated
5
Prince Edward Island may account for a healthy share of the world's mussel production, but this recipe takes those mollusks farther south for a Latin American preparation that combines chorizo, chiles and beer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Ceviche

An acidic combination of citrus juices "cooks" fresh fish to make ceviche. Yuzu looks like a bumpy lemon and is prized in Japanese cuisine for its distinctly aromatic juice and rind. Buy yuzu juice in Asian markets and online, or substitute more lemon juice. Recipe adapted from Chef Greg Harrison, Pacific'O Restaurant.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak & Purple-Potato Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This hearty steak and potato salad is inspired by salpicón, a favorite dish in Chile. The purple potatoes add vibrant color but you can substitute any young “new” potatoes that are harvested early in the season--even small fingerlings would work. Serve on a bed of spicy mesclun greens to round out the meal. This recipe can easily be doubled.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Picadillo Meatloaf

Rating: Unrated
2
The flavors of picadillo--a dish found all over Latin America--turn meatloaf into something more than the usual. Make it a meal: Accompany with cornbread and hot green beans splashed with vinegar.
By Ruth Cousineau

Aztec Lime Corn Topper

Serve this tangy corn alongside grilled flank steak and warm corn tortillas.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Aji Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
A piquant South American sauce, aji complements almost any dish in which plain hot sauce might be used.
By Mariana Velasquez
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com