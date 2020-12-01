Healthy Mediterranean Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mediterranean Diet recipes, including breakfasts, dinners, lunches and more. Featuring foods like olive oil, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish and beans.

Staff Picks

Mediterranean Wrap

Rating: Unrated
19
This wrap is stuffed with chicken tenders and couscous with a hit of lemon and a healthy dose of fresh herbs. Save any leftovers to wrap up for an easy lunch. Serve with: Mixed green salad and a glass of crisp white wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Rating: Unrated
8
Olives, cucumber, roasted red peppers and spices come together magically in this healthy chicken quinoa bowl recipe. Serve with a squeeze of lemon and a glass of cold Italian white wine.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad

Rating: Unrated
26
Packed with protein and fiber, this tuna and bean salad is ready in a flash. For an extra kick, add a pinch of crushed red pepper or cayenne.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Bento Lunch

Rating: Unrated
2
Travel to the Mediterranean over your lunch break with this healthy bento box idea that combines Greek salad, hummus, pita and more for a satisfying work lunch.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

Rating: Unrated
111
Roasting isn't usually the first cooking method you think of for cauliflower but the results are quite delicious. The florets are cut into thick slices and tossed with extra-virgin olive oil and herbs. Wherever the flat surfaces come into contact with the hot roasting pan, a deep browning occurs that results in a sweet, nutty flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup

Rating: Unrated
12
This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Stew

Rating: Unrated
3
This Mediterranean stew is a healthy dinner chock-full of vegetables and hearty chickpeas. A drizzle of olive oil to finish carries the flavors of this easy vegan crock-pot stew. Swap out the chickpeas for white beans for a different twist, or try collards or spinach in place of the kale. Any way you vary it, this stew is sure to go into heavy rotation when you are looking for healthy crock-pot recipes.
By Sarah Epperson

Sausage, Brussels Sprout & Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
7
Bake up some Manchego cheese toasts and uncork a bottle of Ribera del Duero to enjoy alongside this healthy pot of soup. Both sweet and hot Italian sausage work well.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
15
In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
By Carolyn Casner

EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan

Rating: Unrated
44
Here we bake breaded eggplant for crispy results with fewer calories to boot. This makeover of the classic recipe was originally developed by our Test Kitchen in 1995 and got an update in 2020 for our 30th anniversary issue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

Rating: Unrated
8
This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
40
Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

8 Ways to Follow the Mediterranean Diet

8 Ways to Follow the Mediterranean Diet

Perhaps the world’s healthiest diet, the Mediterranean Diet is abundant in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and olive oil. Find out how to get started eating a Mediterranean diet and how to eat to reap its health benefits.
Mediterranean Diet Lunch Ideas for Work

Mediterranean Diet Lunch Ideas for Work

Pack up these Mediterranean Diet lunch ideas for work and eat healthier all week long.
How to Make a Mediterranean Wrap

How to Make a Mediterranean Wrap

7-Day 1,200 Calories Mediterranean Meal

7-Day 1,200 Calories Mediterranean Meal

30 Days of Healthy Mediterranean Diet Recipes

30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Dinners

Mediterranean Diet Lunch Ideas for Work

Mediterranean Diet Lunch Ideas for Work

Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

Rating: Unrated
1

With a variety of flavors and textures (and a whopping 30 grams of protein!), these Mediterranean-inspired meal-prep bowls will keep you fueled all afternoon. The turkey meatballs are adapted from Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki by Hilary Meyer. Look for premade tzatziki near the specialty cheeses and dips at your grocery store or make your own (see Associated Recipes).

All Healthy Mediterranean Recipes

Easy Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings

Start your day off right with these fast and easy Mediterranean diet breakfast recipes. Perfect for busy mornings, these simple recipes can be made ahead of time for easy grab-and-go breakfasts (think overnight oats and egg muffins) or can be quickly whipped up in minutes (think peanut butter and fruit-topped toast). These healthy recipes follow the principles of the Mediterranean diet and feature wholesome ingredients like fruits, veggies, whole grains and healthy fats.

You Just Started the Mediterranean Diet—Here Are the Recipes to Make First

24 Cozy Vegetarian Dinners Perfect for the Mediterranean Diet

These recipes are packed with nutritious vegetables, whole grains and legumes, which are all healthy Mediterranean Diet staples.

20 Mediterranean Diet Chicken Recipes That Are Full of Flavor

30 Days of Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Dinners

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Rating: Unrated
10
Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of these Mediterranean meals and pack in containers with lids to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab & go lunches all week long.
By Carolyn Casner

White Bean & Veggie Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.
By Katie Webster

Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
12
In this quick dinner recipe, the delicious garlicky-mustardy mayo that tops baked salmon is very versatile. Make extra to use as a dip for fries or to jazz up tuna salad. Precooked brown rice helps get this healthy dinner on the table fast, but if you have other leftover whole grains, such as quinoa or farro, they work well here too.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
22
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Penne Florentine

Rating: Unrated
2
This comforting and flavorful vegetarian dish is packed with protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Cabbage Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
This vegan soup recipe is surprisingly easy to make. The flavorful broth is spiked with garlic, tomatoes and a hint of coriander. Just slice and dice your cabbage and fennel and you'll be enjoying this quick healthy soup in no time.
By Marianne Williams

23 Winter Dinner Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet

These dinners are appropriate for the Mediterranean diet and feature key ingredients including whole grains, legumes, vegetables and seafood.

Savory Bean Spinach Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Let a slow cooker complete this vegetarian soup. Serve it in cups as a sandwich side or ladle it into bowls for a light meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Caper Black Cod with Broccoli & Potatoes

In this healthy, 30-minute fish recipe, cooking the fillets skin-side down makes it easy to keep them intact when you flip them. Be sure to pat the fish dry before cooking--it's the key to getting the skin crispy.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
4
This dish is packed with flavor and fits perfectly into a Mediterranean diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

Rating: Unrated
7
In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.
By Breana Killeen

26 Fish & Seafood Dinner Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet

Fish and seafood are two key ingredients of the Mediterranean diet and it’s easy to incorporate these ingredients into a healthy and delicious dinner.

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Quinoa with Arugula

Rating: Unrated
3
Chock-full of quinoa, chickpeas and vegetables, this salad is a meal in itself. The roasted red peppers, lemon, olives and feta add familiar Mediterranean flavor. If you want to provide a meat option, serve with grilled chicken.
By Cooking Light

30 Plant-Based Mediterranean Diet Recipes

Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
5
We've taken the key ingredients of the popular caprese salad--tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette Winter Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This festive salad features colorful greens, fruit and cheese tossed with a light and zesty dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach, this is the perfect easy and light lunch or dinner salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Chicken Tetrazzini

Rating: Unrated
14
This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.
By Ruth Cousineau

Easy Salmon Cakes

Rating: Unrated
119
If you are trying to boost your intake of omega-3s, try this simple favorite. It is a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com