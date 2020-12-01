Healthy European Recipes

Find healthy, delicious European recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Italian Wedding Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
By Robin Bashinsky

Tuscan White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
A pound of dried beans is the inexpensive foundation for this simple, hearty meal. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.
By Lauren Grant

Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew

Rating: Unrated
9
This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.
By Adam Dolge

Sausage, Brussels Sprout & Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
7
Bake up some Manchego cheese toasts and uncork a bottle of Ribera del Duero to enjoy alongside this healthy pot of soup. Both sweet and hot Italian sausage work well.
By Carolyn Malcoun

EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan

Rating: Unrated
44
Here we bake breaded eggplant for crispy results with fewer calories to boot. This makeover of the classic recipe was originally developed by our Test Kitchen in 1995 and got an update in 2020 for our 30th anniversary issue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
40
Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
13
Originally prepared in the wood-burning hearths of Italian homes, this peasant-style healthy vegetable soup recipe is simple to make in a modern oven. Brimming with artichokes, mushrooms, zucchini and leeks, this easy soup heats up the house as it becomes the perfect warming meal.
By Jane Black

Fork-Tender Pot Roast

For a meal that's ready when you get home after a long day, try this flavorful and hearty pot roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kielbasa & Cabbage Soup

Rating: Unrated
11
This Eastern European soup (called kapusniak in Polish) is traditionally made with sauerkraut. To keep the sodium in check in this healthy recipe, we use fresh cabbage and save the sauerkraut for a deliciously salty-sour garnish.
By Danielle Centoni

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
22
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Rating: Unrated
15
Instead of opening a jar of sauce, try this easy spaghetti with meat sauce on a weeknight. Serve with steamed broccoli and garlic bread. The recipe makes enough for 8 servings. If you're serving only four for dinner, cook 8 ounces of spaghetti and freeze the leftover sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hungarian Beef Goulash

Rating: Unrated
51
This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
By Patsy Jamieson

Inspiration and Ideas

Traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes Menu for an Italian-Style Christmas Eve

Traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes Menu for an Italian-Style Christmas Eve

Feast of the Seven Fishes is the Italian-American name for a multicourse seafood feast on Christmas Eve. This menu features a hearty seafood stew, garlic shrimp, salmon crudo and a bitter greens salad with blood oranges. End your meal with a round or two of amaro and tiramisù with a twist. Recipes by Domenica Marchetti.
Our Best Italian Recipes

Our Best Italian Recipes

Whether you're dreaming of a trip to the Italian countryside or want inspiration for a delicious meal, you'll love these authentic Italian recipes. Enjoy pasta with a traditional Neopolitan puttanesca sauce or savor the flavors of Sicily with marinated olives and Eggplant Caponata. Venture to Verona for a refreshing taste of Spaghetti with Halibut & Lemon or to Puglia and Florence for delightfully fresh and simple Italian cuisine. Buon appetito!Watch Video
Best Healthy Irish Soda Bread Recipes

Best Healthy Irish Soda Bread Recipes

Weeknight-Friendly Greek-Inspired Dinners

Weeknight-Friendly Greek-Inspired Dinners

28 Impressive Seafood Recipes to Make for the Feast of the Seven Fishes

28 Impressive Seafood Recipes to Make for the Feast of the Seven Fishes

22 Italian Slow-Cooker Recipes

22 Italian Slow-Cooker Recipes

Italian Wedding Soup

Rating: Unrated
13

This Italian Wedding Soup recipe is Italian comfort food at its best, and this easy soup recipe lends itself to countless variations. Substitute spinach, chicory, chard or any other leafy green for the escarole or kale, and any leftover cooked (or canned) beans for the white beans in this healthy Italian wedding soup recipe.

All Healthy European Recipes

25 Authentic Recipes That Will Transport You to Italy

These authentic Italian recipes are mouth-wateringly delicious and true to the classics. Whether it’s a seafood stew, a hearty pasta dish or a sweet dessert, these recipes come from Italian chefs like Fabio Viviani, Domenica Marchetti, Lidia Bastianich and more. Recipes like Macaroni with Sausage & Ricotta and Italian Rice & Peas (Risi e Bisi) are hearty and flavorful.

21 Italian-Inspired Soups That Take 30 Minutes or Less to Prep

Grab a bowl of these hearty, Italian-inspired soups for a comforting meal. These soups take just 30 minutes of active cooking time and are full of vegetables, protein and grains for a balanced meal. Whether it’s a classic like Easy Italian Wedding Soup or a fun twist like Minestrone with Endive & Pepperoni, these soups are flavorful and warming.

32 Italian-Inspired Dinner Recipes That Aren’t Pasta

These Italian-inspired recipes are a delicious option for dinner tonight. Whether it’s a hearty soup, a stuffed vegetable or a filling sandwich, these recipes will keep you full and satisfied. Dinners like Meatballs with Roasted Green Beans & Potatoes and Chicken Cacciatore Hoagies are healthy, mouth-watering and packed with plenty of vegetables for a nutritious meal.

18 Greek-Inspired Dinners in 30 Minutes

Travel to the Mediterranean with these Greek-inspired dinner recipes. These dinners feature common ingredients used in Greek cuisine such as lamb, feta cheese and black olives. Whether you opt for Greek Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce or One-Pot Greek Pasta, you’ll find that these dinners are balanced, healthy and, best of all, on the table in 30 minutes or less.

Baked Penne Florentine

Rating: Unrated
2
This comforting and flavorful vegetarian dish is packed with protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

23 Italian Dinner Recipes for Weight Loss

Make a healthy and filling meal with these Italian dinner recipes. These dinners are packed with plenty of fresh vegetables and are great if you’re looking to slim down. Each dinner is low in calories and high in fiber, which is a key nutrient that leaves you feeling fuller for longer periods of time. Recipes like Eggplant Parmesan and Cauliflower Pasta Carbonara are flavorful, comforting and can help you meet your nutrition goals.

Spaghetti Lover's Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
4
This dish is packed with flavor and fits perfectly into a Mediterranean diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dill Mustard Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
This tangy mustard-dill sauce recipe is delicious served with smoked salmon, used as a vegetable dip or spread on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini

Rating: Unrated
41
In this low-carb spaghetti squash lasagna recipe, garlicky broccolini, spaghetti squash and cheese are combined for a healthy take on a favorite casserole. This bakes right in the squash shells for a fun presentation. Serve with a big Caesar salad and some warm and crusty whole-grain bread.
By Breana Killeen

Italian Lemon Cookies

These soft Italian lemon drop cookies feature both sweet and tangy flavors thanks to plenty of fresh lemon juice and a powdered sugar glaze. These easy cookies are perfect with tea and coffee and will make a great addition to your holiday cookie platter.
By Sarah Epperson Loveless

11 Authentic Recipes That Will Transport You to Greece

Head to the Mediterranean with these delicious, authentic Greek recipes. These recipes are full of fresh vegetables and feature plenty of seafood that will make it feel like you’re on the Grecian coast. Recipes like Zucchini Patties with Herbs & Feta (Kolokythokeftedes) and Shrimp Saganaki are healthy and tasty.

22 Easy Italian-Inspired Dinners with 5 Steps or Less

Travel to Italy tonight with these Italian-inspired dinner recipes. These dinners are delicious and easy to make as each recipe has just five steps or less. Whether it’s Whole-Grain Spaghetti with Italian Turkey Sausage, Arugula & Balsamic Tomato Sauce or Chicken Saltimbocca, these dinners are healthy, full of flavor and will transport your taste buds with one bite.

Italian Vegetable Hoagies

Rating: Unrated
25
This delightfully easy, and somewhat messy, sandwich packs a punch with sweet balsamic vinegar, artichoke hearts, red onion, provolone cheese and zesty pepperoncini. We love it for dinner as well as lunch. If you're packing the hoagies to take along, keep the ingredients separate and assemble right before eating to avoid soggy bread. Serve with tomato and cucumber salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter

Rating: Unrated
2
This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ravioli & Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
86
Fresh or frozen ravioli cook in minutes and turn this light vegetable soup into a main course. Look for whole-wheat or whole-grain ravioli in the refrigerated or frozen section of the supermarket. Tortellini can be used instead of ravioli as well. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Cod Casserole

Rating: Unrated
23
Dry white wine and Gruyère cheese give this fish casserole a rich flavor that hides its virtue. Before baking, we top the dish with seasoned whole-wheat breadcrumbs, which add a wholesome, nutty flavor and dietary fiber. For variety, you can substitute almost any mild white fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom Pate

Rating: Unrated
4
Serve this vegetarian pâté recipe as an appetizer with crackers and pickled onions or try it as a sandwich spread. Nutritional yeast, rich in vitamin B12, adds a cheesy flavor without any dairy. Look for the yellow yeast powder or flakes in natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon & Dill Chicken

Rating: Unrated
46
Fresh lemon and dill create a quick Greek-inspired pan sauce for simple sautéed chicken breasts. Make it a meal: Serve with roasted broccoli and whole-wheat orzo.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Rating: Unrated
2
These airy coconut cookies get an upgrade with a simple dark chocolate drizzle in this healthy dessert recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Tomato & Artichoke Gnocchi

Rating: Unrated
20
Artichoke hearts, olives and a splash of red-wine vinegar give this ultra-quick, healthy vegetarian gnocchi recipe pizzazz. For an additional hit of Mediterranean flavor, try topping with feta cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seafood Lasagna (Lasagna di Pesce)

Rating: Unrated
2
Shrimp, sole and salmon come together in a beautiful lasagna dish. Serve with an arugula salad and crusty whole-grain baguette.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Homemade Irish Cream

This easy homemade Irish cream recipe is rich and creamy with just enough chocolate and coffee to balance the bourbon. Enjoy it over ice, chilled for dessert or combined with coffee for an after-dinner treat. It keeps for two weeks in the fridge, so you can package up bottles to give for holiday gifts as well.
By Karen Rankin
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com