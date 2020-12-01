Healthy Yogurt Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious yogurt dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

4
This eye-catching frozen peppermint-chocolate bark was inspired by Williams Sonoma's Original Peppermint Bark--our loose interpretation of the treat is frozen and made with Greek yogurt, chocolate and crushed candy canes. For the creamiest bark, be sure to use full-fat yogurt, as fat-free yogurt can get icy when frozen. Serve this healthy dessert when you want all those festive holiday flavors in a lightened-up--and totally delicious--package. Just don't stuff your Christmas stockings with this bark because it melts quickly.
By Adam Hickman

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

6
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Berry Chia Pudding

1
Chia seeds are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, plus they have fiber, iron and calcium. Here they're mixed with a fruity base and refrigerated until the chia seeds expand to form a thick, creamy texture similar to tapioca. Pudding for breakfast? We're in.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grasshopper Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy grasshopper mint and chocolate ice cream pie recipe, you'll save about 150 calories and half the saturated fat per serving versus a traditional ice cream pie by using nonfat Greek yogurt and heart-healthy oil instead of butter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

2
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Mini New York Cheesecakes

2
These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
By Breana Killeen

Cranberry Bundt Cake

6
In this healthy cranberry-walnut Bundt cake recipe, Greek yogurt and shredded apple or pear keep the cake moist and are a healthy substitute for extra butter. If you want to use something other than allspice, try pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon in the filling. For a nut-free variation, omit the walnuts in the cake or use chopped dried cranberries in their place.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Vanilla, Cinnamon & White Wine Poached Pears with Yogurt

Slightly sweet, tender pears are paired with a lovely vanilla-, cinnamon- and orange-infused golden syrup. The (literal) icing on the cake is a dollop of creamy vanilla yogurt in the bottom of the bowl. This very elegant dessert is also calorie-conscious and brimming with fiber. If you want to dress up your poached pears, they can be topped with a variety of items, like granola, crushed cookies, chopped nuts, whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
By Karen Rankin

Greek Walnut Spice Cake

2
A rich, flavorful syrup infuses this Mediterranean-inspired walnut coffee cake with the bright aroma of oranges and cloves. Heart-healthy olive oil and whole-grain barley flour add subtle complexity and texture to this nutty treat.
By Maria Speck

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

2
This healthy yogurt parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brûléed Blood Oranges with Yogurt & Cardamom

Fresh blood oranges are so sweet they almost create their own caramel under the broiler--a little brown sugar on top seals the deal. A hint of cardamom enhances their aroma. Once you scoop out and eat the caramelized sections, squeeze the remaining blood orange juice over the yogurt.
By Judith Fertig

Apple Coffee Cake

1
Apples lend their sweet-tart flavor to this warm and comforting apple coffee cake. The nutty oat and pecan filling in the middle of the cake also acts as a crispy topping that's drizzled with a sweet vanilla glaze.
By Sarah Epperson

Inspiration and Ideas

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

3
Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Healthier Pumpkin Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting

Healthier Pumpkin Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting

Deliciously warm spiced cake layers are rolled together with slightly tangy cream cheese frosting. This pumpkin jelly roll tastes decadent, but each serving is under 200 calories and has less than 20 grams of sugar. Don't be intimidated by this jelly roll--so long as you work quickly while the cake is warm, it's hard to mess it up or crack the cake.
Berry Chantilly Cake

Berry Chantilly Cake

7
Lime Yogurt Fruit Salad Dressing

Lime Yogurt Fruit Salad Dressing

1
Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

Peach Custard Pie

Peach Custard Pie

12

Yogurt Banana Sundae

1

Need a sweet treat for a snack or dessert? This healthy low-calorie recipe will satisfy your craving for a banana sundae (without the ice cream) and is ready in less than 5 minutes.

All Healthy Yogurt Dessert Recipes

Mango Lassi Pie

Inspired by a lassi, India's version of a yogurt-based fruit smoothie, this healthy frozen pie recipe gets flavor from a generous amount of cardamom and lime zest. Look for the ripest Ataulfo mangoes, sometimes called champagne or honey mangoes, because they're less fibrous and more flavorful than the more common Tommy Atkins variety. Top this healthy dessert with a dollop of whipped cream if you like.
By Yossy Arefi

Peach Frozen Yogurt

15
We like to use chopped frozen peaches, but you can use frozen berries or whatever frozen fruit you have on hand in this ultra-quick frozen yogurt that is made without an ice cream maker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange-Cranberry Cake

Add cranberries and orange zest to spice up this white cake for a special occasion. You can even use sugar substitute to lower the sugar in this delicious cake.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Shortcake Cake

3
Sweet strawberries are nestled between layers of sponge cake and a cream filling in this easy cake. We add nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt to whipped cream to lighten up the filling and give it a little tang.
By Hilary Meyer

Mixed Fruit with Yogurt Topping

The combination of tangy yogurt, sweet pineapple, and vanilla bring out the best in fresh fruit to make this healthy dessert or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry Yogurt with Dark Chocolate

Make your own flavored yogurt with fresh fruit and a touch of honey to cut down on added sugars. This healthy snack recipe is flavored with raspberries, but you can use any berries you have on hand.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Vanilla Trifle with Champagne-Soaked Fruit

What could be more elegant than champagne-soaked trifle made with real vanilla beans? Impress your guests with this easy-to-make dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry Coconut Trifle

6
No other dessert turns heads like a trifle. Festive in every way, this trifle recipe glows from within with scarlet layers of juicy cranberries. The filling is made from an astounding 6 cups of antioxidant-packed cranberries! We made the custard “skinny” with a combination of low-fat milk and light coconut milk. From-scratch brown-butter sponge cake, made with whole-wheat pastry flour, stands in for store-bought ladyfingers.
By Katie Webster

No-Bake Berry Cheesecake Bars

2
As if no-bake weren't tempting enough, consider that the graham cracker crust for these berry cheesecake bars has pecans in it. Ooh la la! In the filling, nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese cut the calories and saturated fat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cranberry Panna Cotta

You are sure to impress your guests by topping this diabetic-friendly panna cotta dessert recipe with the bold flavor combination of cranberry sauce and pistachios.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach-Blueberry-Coconut Trifle

This stunning fruit-filled trifle is a perfect make-ahead dessert for summer barbecues and dinner parties. Resist the urge to dig in until the trifle has chilled for at least a few hours--that time lets the flavors mingle and allows the cake to absorb the rum and fruit juices.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Ginger-Pineapple Mini Cheesecakes

Topped with crystallized ginger, these mini, pineapple-flavored cheesecakes are to die for. They're made with a blend of Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese and have a crunchy, gingersnap cookie crust.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vanilla Yogurt with Apricots

Dried apricots give plain vanilla yogurt a tart-sweet boost of flavor, plus potassium and fiber.
By Breana Killeen

Quick Strawberry "Cheesecake"

Get cheesecake flavor without having to bake with this healthy dessert recipe. To make it gluten-free, look for gluten-free graham crackers.
By Breana Killeen

Yogurt with Blueberries

Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Mango Tiramisù

This healthy take on a classic Italian dessert is far from traditional, thanks to ripe mangoes, agave syrup, and a creamy yogurt filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach-Blueberry Parfaits

Layers of flavored yogurt, crunchy cereal, peach, and blueberries in a parfait glass make a quick but satisfying breakfast or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Nut Wedges

This sweet apple dessert is served warm with a dollop of a yogurt-blend topping. For softer apple chunks, use MacIntosh apples. For firmer chunks, use Jonathan, Braeburn, Cortland or Empire.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Overnight Blueberry Coffee Cake

For an easy and delicious breakfast, prepare this coffee cake the night before then bake for 30 minutes in the morning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry Poached Pears

Cranberry juice and fresh cranberries add a double dose of zing to this sweet poached pear dessert. Served with a low-fat blend of yogurt and honey, it's a dessert you can make a day ahead of serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach-Yogurt Pops

Resist the urge to peel the peaches (or nectarines or plums) in this crowd-pleasing frozen pop recipe. The fruit's skin contributes not only flavor and color, but pectin as well, for a silky texture.
By Nancy Baggett

Apricot Bavarian Cream Cake

A silky-smooth Bavarian-style apricot cream envelops the golden sponge cake in this truly spectacular healthy cake recipe. The cream is set with gelatin to make it firm enough to hold its shape when unmolded, but the texture is more like a delicate mousse.
By Nick Malgieri

Strawberry-Orange Surprise Cupcakes

These buttermilk cupcakes look like the ones you can now buy at fancy cupcake shops, but are easily made at home. The cream cheese frosting is decadently delicious, and so are the cupcakes--take a bite and you'll find a surprise filling of strawberries and orange marmalade inside each one!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tropical Fruit Pavlova with Mango Cream

Pavlova is a dessert with a crispy meringue crust and a light filling. This eye-catching version features a lower-sugar meringue base, a creamy blend of low-fat yogurt cheese and a fresh mango puree, all topped with tropical fruit pieces.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
