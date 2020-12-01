Healthy Dessert Tart Recipes

Find healthy, delicious dessert tart recipes including apple and pear tarts. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Peppermint Chocolate Tart

This rich chocolate tart dessert recipe is low in sugar, making it a perfect healthy finish to a heavy holiday meal.
By Summer Miller

Rustic Pear Tart

Who says you can't have your tart and eat it, too? This deceptively simple fall dessert is made for special celebrations. Look for a fragrant pear that's nonetheless firm to the touch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Leslie Malcoun's Pecan Tartlets

Catherine Schumacher used to make hundreds of Christmas cookies for her family and friends. She even defrosted frozen leftovers for Fourth of July picnics at her Michigan farm. Her granddaughter, Leslie Malcoun, took over the baking when she got married more than 30 years ago, and to this day spends hours on old family favorites and experimenting with new recipes. Food Features Editor Carolyn Malcoun can't imagine Christmas without her mom's delightful mini pecan tarts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Hazelnut Tarts

These mini dessert tarts are sweetened with a gooey filling of fresh cranberries and brown sugar and topped with crunchy, toasted hazelnuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Sugar-Added Mini Apple Pies

These delectable single-serving tarts are gluten-free and sweetened with dates instead of refined added sugars. Top with a little unsweetened whipped cream to take this special--yet healthy--dessert to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Pear, Apple & Cranberry Tarte Tatin

This ultimate fall and winter tart showcases the best fruits of the season: pears, apples and cranberries. Unlike other tarts, the tarte tatin is made upside down in a skillet. You start by cooking the fruit, then top it with the dough, carefully tuck in the edges and let it cook. When it's ready you invert the whole tart onto a plate. It comes out looking beautiful and is actually much easier than you might imagine.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Raspberry-Almond Crumb Tart

You can quickly make the crust for this tart in the food processor and then press it into the pan--no need to dig out a rolling pin and struggle to transfer a tender pastry dough from pin to pan. Extra crust dough doubles as a crumbly topping.
By Marie Simmons

Maple Pecan Tart with Dried Cherries

This pecan tart gets added tang from dried cherries. Instead of corn syrup, which is found in most pecan pie recipes, we've opted for maple syrup. If you can find it, choose dark amber or grade B, because it has the richest maple flavor. The crust, made with heart-healthy pecans and canola oil, couldn't be easier to whip together. Just blend it in the food processor and pat it into your tart pan.
By Katie Webster

Lemon Meringue Tart for Two

A mile-high meringue is possible only if the egg white, bowl and beaters are at room temperature.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond & Pear Rose Tarts

These pretty little two-bite almond and pear tarts are perfect for party buffets, especially in the fall when pears are in season. Thinly slicing the pears lets you roll up the tarts more neatly, giving you a bakery-worthy presentation. If you have a mandoline, this is a good time to pull it out. Cold puff pastry is important to ensure you get irresistibly flaky results. Want to make this easy, healthy dessert gluten-free? Just swap in gluten-free puff pastry, found in the freezer section of most grocery stores. And don't forget to use an all-purpose gluten-free flour blend to roll it out!
By Adam Dolge

Easy Apple Galette

This simple apple-cinnamon galette is easy to make thanks to premade pie crust—no need to make your own dough! Serve it for Thanksgiving dessert or after any fall meal.
By Andrea Mathis

Mini Maple Pecan Pies

If pecan pie is a thanksgiving "must" at your house, there's no need to skip the tradition because you're on a diabetic meal plan. These mini pies with only 19 carbs per serving let you enjoy the festive treat without a second thought.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry Tart with Walnut Crust

Blueberry Tart with Walnut Crust

For this tart a few tablespoons of maple syrup sweeten the blueberry topping and round out the flavor of the cream filling.
Pineapple-Coconut Tart

Pineapple-Coconut Tart

Using peel and juice from a fresh lemon gives this pineapple tart a tang that's as refreshing as a tropical breeze.
Orange Chocolate Tart

Orange Chocolate Tart

Roasted Pear & Spoon Bread Tart with Cranberry, Orange & Jalapeño Glaze

Roasted Pear & Spoon Bread Tart with Cranberry, Orange & Jalapeño Glaze

Chocolate Tart with Hazelnut Shortbread Crust

Chocolate Tart with Hazelnut Shortbread Crust

Mincemeat Tart

Mincemeat Tart

Apple-Pomegranate Galette with Fresh Thyme

This galette, or rustic tart, adds a touch of thyme flavor to apples and pomegranate seeds.

Tangerine-Chocolate Tart

Featuring the first citrus of the season, almonds and deep chocolate, this tart is the stuff celebrations are made of. Garnish each serving with tangerine slices and a citrus leaf or mint.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Strawberry Tart

In this healthy one-bowl dessert recipe, strawberries and apricots are a sweet-tart combination for the filling, but you can use 3 cups of any sliced summer fruit or berries that inspire you. Although this is technically a tart, it bakes best in (and is easiest to serve from) a springform pan instead of a classic tart pan. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.
By Stacy Fraser

Strawberry Cheesecake Tartlets

Bring these strawberry cheesecake tartlets to your next potluck and please the crowd.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Split Tarts

Ready in just five minutes, this dessert for one is super-satisfying.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rustic Berry Tart

The secret to this free-form tart is the layer of ground almonds under the berries: it thickens the juices, prevents a soggy crust and delivers an exquisite background flavor for the intense berries.
By Patsy Jamieson

Classic Lemon Tart

When life hands you lemons, make this bright, light lemon tart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Apple Tart with Baked Almond Crust

Cherries and apples bake up into a thick and bubbly filling in this delicious dessert tart. The nutty crust, dessert topping and orange zest tie it all together.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry-Cream Cheese Tart

Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries crown this cream cheese-filled tart. This sweet treat, with eye- and taste-appeal for all, meets guidelines for diabetic food plans.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Cookie Tart with Peaches & Berries

Consider this easy gluten-free fruit tart recipe your year-round secret dessert weapon. It serves a crowd, making it perfect for entertaining. Here we top it with summer stone fruit and berries, but try sliced persimmons and pomegranate seeds in the fall or citrus suprêmes come winter.
By Julia Clancy

Pecan-Cranberry Tart

Too often pecan pie is overly sweet and laden with fat. Enjoy this better-for-you tart for your next feast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Black Pepper Tart for Two

Black pepper gives sweet strawberries a kick in this free-form tart. Expect some of the strawberry juices to ooze over the top of the crust while baking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon & Polenta Tart with Figs

For this celebratory tart recipe, a smooth, creamy, lemon-scented Greek yogurt filling, adorned with a ring of dried figs, is layered on a bed of honey-sweetened polenta. Real, Italian-style polenta is made from medium- or coarse-ground whole-grain cornmeal. Products labeled polenta, medium-ground cornmeal and corn grits (not instant) can be used interchangeably in this recipe
By Maria Speck

Fresh Fruit Tart

The choice of fruit topping in this tart is yours. A mix of colors is fun; try red raspberries or strawberries, yellow peaches and a burst of green kiwi.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Incredible Apple Tart

Jonathan, Rome Beauty, Winesap, and York Imperial are all great choices for the apples in this party-special tart.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rustic Apple-Sweet Potato Tart

Using a combo of green- and red-skin apples gives the filling in this apple-sweet potato tart a pleasing touch of color. Look for Granny Smith, Newtown Pippin and Golden Delicious, as well as McIntosh, Empire and Braeburn varieties.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh Fruit Tart

Special occasions call for special desserts, and this fruit tart is one you'll want to consider. Not only is it beautiful and delicious, but it takes just 40 minutes to make. Homemade pastry dough is baked, filled with a sugary sour cream filling, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and loaded with fresh fruit--your guests will be sure it came from a bakery!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango-Blueberry Tart

A fat-conscious baked oil pastry replaces traditional pie crust, and a tofu-yogurt blend takes the place of whipping cream in this luscious cream tart. It's topped with blueberries, mango, and kiwi slices, but by substituting other fresh fruit you have on hand, you can really change the look and taste of this delicious dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Nectarine Tart

The filling in this low-fat dessert tastes deceivingly rich. Fat-free cream cheese is the secret that's yours to share-or not.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Country-Style Peach-Plum Tart

A rustic tart filled with fresh plums and peaches will become your new favorite summer dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate, Pear, and Pistachio Tart

Drizzled with honey and sprinkled with pistachios, this diabetic-friendly, chocolate-pear tart is sure to please.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brownie Raspberry Tart

A chocolate brownie crust is spread with light chocolate filling and topped with raspberries for a pretty, flavorful dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango Tart

Garnish this glorious tropical tart with sliced carambola or strawberries, or toasted unsweetened coconut shreds if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Orange Shortbread Tartlets

Something magical happens when you combine chocolate and orange and it's evident in these delicious tartlets! The chocolate shortbread is molded into muffin cups, baked, and then filled with a whipped orange topping, resulting in a truly unique presentation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon Tartlets

Cream-puff pastry baked in muffin cups forms the base for these pretty lemon-filled tartlets. If you'd like, garnish with fresh violet petals or candied violets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
