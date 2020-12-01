Healthy Sorbet Recipes

Pineapple Nice Cream
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
Cherry Sorbet
Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
Ginger Sorbet
This simple ice has a vivid, lively flavor and makes a spirited palate cleanser between courses as well as an invigorating dessert. Use more or less ginger to vary the effect. Strain for smoother texture, less fire. It's also delicious with fresh blueberries on the side.
Lime-Mango Sorbet
It couldn't be any easier to make sorbet. Just combine fruit, sugar and juice and escape to the tropics with this mango sorbet recipe flavored with lime. For a fun presentation, sprinkle with toasted coconut before serving.
Papaya-Lime Sorbet
In Mexico, papayas are served with a wedge of lime and a pinch of salt. This sorbet honors the sweet-tart combination and transforms it into an elegant dessert. It's like a tropical vacation in your mouth.
Champagne & Peach Sorbet
This spritzy peach sorbet recipe is a quick way to use up ripe fruit to make a delectable dessert. For a prettier sorbet, leave the peels on the fresh peaches. If Champagne is out of the budget, try Spanish Cava or Italian Prosecco.
Strawberry Sorbet
Pure vanilla extract makes this strawberry sorbet recipe special. You can use freshly picked or frozen strawberries for this perfect cooling dessert.
Peach & Honey Sorbet
Though it doesn't have any fat, this sorbet tastes rich and intensely peachy. It is simple to make and will keep for weeks in the freezer.
Pineapple-Coconut Sorbet
A touch of coconut milk--infused with fresh ginger for a subtle kick--complements sweet pineapple and creates a luxurious consistency in this sorbet.
Sorbet Shake
Your favorite sorbet and nonfat milk blend up into a sweet and fruity after-dinner treat.
Lemon-Mint Sorbet
Inspired by a favorite family mint julep recipe, this sorbet can be served as dessert or as an intermezzo course.