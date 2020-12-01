Healthy Sorbet Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sorbet recipes including strawberry, raspberry and lemon sorbet. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Pineapple Nice Cream

All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Ginger Sorbet

This simple ice has a vivid, lively flavor and makes a spirited palate cleanser between courses as well as an invigorating dessert. Use more or less ginger to vary the effect. Strain for smoother texture, less fire. It's also delicious with fresh blueberries on the side.
By Ann Lovejoy

Lime-Mango Sorbet

It couldn't be any easier to make sorbet. Just combine fruit, sugar and juice and escape to the tropics with this mango sorbet recipe flavored with lime. For a fun presentation, sprinkle with toasted coconut before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Papaya-Lime Sorbet

In Mexico, papayas are served with a wedge of lime and a pinch of salt. This sorbet honors the sweet-tart combination and transforms it into an elegant dessert. It's like a tropical vacation in your mouth.
By Stacy Fraser

Watermelon Sorbet

This incredibly refreshing icy dessert is made without using an ice cream maker.
By Susanne A. Davis

Champagne & Peach Sorbet

This spritzy peach sorbet recipe is a quick way to use up ripe fruit to make a delectable dessert. For a prettier sorbet, leave the peels on the fresh peaches. If Champagne is out of the budget, try Spanish Cava or Italian Prosecco.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Sorbet

Pure vanilla extract makes this strawberry sorbet recipe special. You can use freshly picked or frozen strawberries for this perfect cooling dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach & Honey Sorbet

Though it doesn't have any fat, this sorbet tastes rich and intensely peachy. It is simple to make and will keep for weeks in the freezer.
By Martha Rose Shulman

Pineapple-Coconut Sorbet

A touch of coconut milk--infused with fresh ginger for a subtle kick--complements sweet pineapple and creates a luxurious consistency in this sorbet.
By Susanne A. Davis

Sorbet Shake

Your favorite sorbet and nonfat milk blend up into a sweet and fruity after-dinner treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Mint Sorbet

Inspired by a favorite family mint julep recipe, this sorbet can be served as dessert or as an intermezzo course.
By Patsy Jamieson

Inspiration and Ideas

Mixed Berry Compote with Lemon Sorbet

Turn your favorite fresh summer berries into a quick fruit sauce for lemon sorbet.
Peach-Lime Sorbet

This tart, refreshing sorbet makes an elegant end to a summer meal. Always smell peaches before you buy them to make sure they're sweet and ready to eat.
Golden Pineapple Sorbet

Cherry-Apricot Freeze

Plum Sorbet

Pomegranate Sorbet

Pomegranate Tea Sorbet

This unique dessert has just 62 calories per serving and may just become your new favorite treat. Its delicious flavor comes from pomegranate juice and herb tea.

All Healthy Sorbet Recipes

Mango Sorbet Torte

Almond-coconut meringue layers are topped with mango sorbet in this pretty frozen torte.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blackberry Sorbet

A sorbet is the perfect showcase for this member of the raspberry family; berries ripen from late summer to early fall.
By Patsy Jamieson

Pink Grapefruit-Tarragon Sorbet

Clean, fresh and icy-cold, this bracing tarragon-infused grapefruit sorbet is a perfect way to lift flagging spirits on a sultry day. Garnish with grapefruit zest and tarragon sprigs, if you like. Cranberry juice concentrate brightens the color, but can be omitted. Vodka helps smooth the texture, but it, too, can be left out if you prefer; just let the frozen mixture soften a bit before serving. This recipe also works well with 10 to 12 spearmint sprigs and 2 teaspoons chopped spearmint instead of the tarragon. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Sorbet with Sliced Kiwis

Fresh kiwi slices and toasted coconut turns raspberry sorbet into a special and colorful dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Earl Grey Sorbet

Earl Grey tea is flavored with the peel of bergamot, a small citrus fruit grown in Italy. Bergamot flesh is very acidic, but the peel is prized for its fragrant oil. The tea adds a hint of citrus and tannins to make this cool chocolate sorbet even more refreshing.
By Patsy Jamieson

Minted Tangerine Sorbet

This refreshing sorbet dessert boasts a fruity tangerine taste with a touch of mint. It can also be served as a palate cleanser between courses at your next dinner party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango-Lime Sorbet

A stunning golden-orange color, this lively sorbet is even more dramatic served with Raspberry Sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Sorbet

A basic recipe that can be used for other berries as well. The amount of sugar syrup may need a little adjusting according to the sweetness of the fruit, but don't omit the lemon juice--it helps bring out the fullest fruit flavors.
By Melanie Barnard

Apple-Raspberry Sorbet

This raspberry sorbet recipe is a wonderful way to use extra summer berries to make a dairy-free, healthy and light dessert perfect for any hot day. If you can't find apple-raspberry juice, apple juice works well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Port & Plum Sorbet

This healthy plum sorbet recipe is made with ruby port to add depth and give it a distinct and delightful flavor. For the best sorbet, make sure the plums are extra ripe but not bruised.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
