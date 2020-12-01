Healthy Dessert Sauce & Topping Recipes

Quick Mixed Berry Pancake Sauce

In this healthy, quick pancake sauce recipe, berries--such as strawberries, blueberries and raspberries--are microwaved until hot and thickened. Serve along with maple syrup, or skip the syrup altogether and enjoy the natural sweetness from the berries.
By Stacy Fraser

Quick Cherry Sauce

Frozen pitted cherries make this luscious sauce a snap to make. Try substituting frozen raspberries if you prefer.
By Katie Webster

Quick Mixed Berry Topping

Frozen mixed berries become an almost instant fruit topping in the microwave. Serve over angel food cake or Greek-style yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meringue Mushrooms

Use these meringue mushrooms to decorate any yule log cake. The recipe makes enough to decorate your serving platter and have plenty left over for each serving of cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Puffed Oven Pancake

Apple pie spice is a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves or ginger. If you don't have any on hand, you can substitute cinnamon and a dash of cloves in the recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry Meringue Pie

If you're a fan of lemon meringue pie, you'll love this festive cranberry meringue pie recipe. For the fluffiest meringue, set your eggs out at room temperature for about 15 minutes or submerge (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm water for 5 minutes before beating--egg whites at room temperature will gain more volume than cold whites.
By Stacy Fraser

Double Cranberry-Chocolate Bread Pudding

Perfect for the holidays, this scrumptious--yet low-calorie--dessert casserole is topped with a deep red cranberry-pomegranate sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brandied Cherry Sauce

Black sweet cherries-sometimes called Bing cherries-are always a great treat, but when spiked with cherry brandy for this topping, they are nearly irresistible. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lime Yogurt Fruit Salad Dressing

Add a dollop of this zesty yogurt dressing to your next fruit salad--the creaminess and slight tartness of the dressing make it the perfect balance to a sweet and refreshing fruit salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Meringue Tart for Two

A mile-high meringue is possible only if the egg white, bowl and beaters are at room temperature.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole

This lightened-up take on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole is spiked with crushed pineapple and toasted pecans. We top it with an airy, slightly sweet meringue. You can pipe the meringue to make it look fancy or simply spread it neatly with a rubber spatula.
By Jessie Price

Light Lemon Meringue Pie

Smooth and soothing; a great classic pie right down to the crust, redefined with a generous amount of lemon and fewer egg yolks in the filling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Cinnamon Applesauce

Turn fresh fall apples into delicious maple-and-cinnamon-spiked homemade applesauce with this easy recipe.
Orange Marmalade Sauce

Orange lovers rejoice! This tangy-sweet sauce is delicious over pancakes, waffles--even vanilla frozen yogurt.
Apple Cider Sauce

Honey-Yogurt Pancake Sauce

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Soy-Caramel Sauce, Carrot Puree & Crispy Leeks

Chunky Blueberry Sauce

Chunky Blueberry Sauce

Bananas in Brown Sugar-Rum Sauce

Bananas cooked in a delectable brown-sugar-rum sauce make for a quick yet impressive dessert.

Warm Lemon Sauce

Try this versatile lemon sauce on warm gingerbread, vanilla frozen yogurt or a pile of fresh berries.
By Ruth Cousineau

Fresh Blackberry Sauce

An uncooked sauce with a lovely blackberry flavor. Serve over vanilla frozen yogurt or with a slice of angel food cake.
By Melanie Barnard

Orange Curd

This decadent orange curd recipe provides a blast of citrus that will make citrus lovers pucker with joy. This technique is slightly different than a traditional curd in that the butter is whisked into the egg-sugar mixture as it’s heating rather than being creamed with the sugar first. It is a bit more fussy than just mixing it all up in the pot, but the velvety results are well worth it. Spoon it over Buttermilk Poundcake (see Associated Recipe) or over scoops of vanilla ice cream.
By Virginia Willis

Chocolate Fudge Cake in a Meringue Chemise

This tasty chocolate fudge cake is topped with a crunchy meringue and glazed in chocolate.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate Sauce

Dark, glossy and slightly bittersweet, this sauce is both easy to make and a good keeper; serve it right from the refrigerator. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Almond Ice Cream Sauce

This homemade ice cream sauce is easy to make and will delight your taste buds. Tart cherries are cooked with amaretto and brown sugar until thickened and bubbly, and then further flavored with a touch of almond extract. It tastes so good you may never want to buy that store-bought chocolate sauce again!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rich Chocolate Sauce

Perfect for topping ice cream, this is a great standby, all-purpose chocolate sauce. Or simply set out a bowl of the sauce and dip pound cake, strawberries or other fruit into it.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Hot Fudge Sauce

Keep a jar of this hot fudge sauce on hand for emergency chocolate cravings.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Mint Swirl Cheesecake

Served on a vibrant raspberry sauce, this swirled pink and white diabetic-friendly cheesecake is so beautiful your guests won't even notice that it's crust-less! The homemade yogurt cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese mixture results in a fantastic dessert with a lower amount of fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Raspberry Sauce

Raspberry jam adds sheen and a fruity accent to this dessert sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Key Lime Meringue Cake

A cake with a meringue? Though not unheard of, this one is definitely a flight of fancy, a cakey version of Key lime pie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach-Bourbon Ice Cream Sauce

Take advantage of fresh summer peaches and whip up this peach-bourbon ice cream sauce. It tastes incredible on butter pecan ice cream, but you'll love it on plain vanilla, too!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Meringue-Topped Strawberries & Rhubarb

Poaching brings out the flavorful strawberry and rhubarb juices with minimal effort. An airy meringue on top of the poached fruit is a healthy (and gorgeous) stand-in for a heavier whipped-cream or ice cream topping.
By Marie Simmons

Vanilla Sauce

Infusing this simple custard sauce with a vanilla bean adds rich flavor. Try it on your favorite summer shortcake or fruit pie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Raspberry Sauce

Cooked blueberries provide a base for a sauce of whole fresh berries. Serve over lemon sorbet or pound cake.
By Melanie Barnard

Blackberry Sauce

Serve this vibrant sauce with lemon mousse, angel food cake.or sliced peaches.
By Patsy Jamieson

Orange-Scented Custard Sauce

Steeping orange zest in the milk boosts the flavor of this virtually fat-free sauce, based on a classic crème anglaise.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut-Almond Frozen Greek Yogurt with Hot Chocolate Drizzle

This frozen yogurt is fun to make! The coconut and almond flavor is rich and tastes amazing when drizzled with the homemade chocolate sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vanilla Bean and Blueberry Yogurt Topper

Add a twist of sweet, fruity flavor to your morning yogurt with this Vanilla Bean and Blueberry Yogurt topper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rhubarb-Raspberry Sauce

Bright and tangy, this sauce is delicious on sponge cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cappuccino Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce

Espresso and almonds flavor this bread pudding; it's particularly special when served with this delicious caramel sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Applesauce

Simplicity itself, applesauce from a jar becomes quite special when warmed and laced with raspberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry Compote

Simmering wild blueberries with lemon zest and vanilla makes a tasty quick jam or dessert topping. Serve the compote on pancakes, stir it into yogurt or use it to top ice cream.
By Julia Clancy

Chocolate-Hazelnut Sauce

This ultra-quick sauce can make any night a special occasion. We especially like it with strawberries, pears or coffee frozen yogurt.
By Patsy Jamieson
