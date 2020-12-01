Healthy Pudding, Custard & Flan Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pudding, custard and flan recipes including crème brulee, banana pudding, bread pudding and rice pudding. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Banana Pudding

This layered banana dessert pairs crunchy vanilla cookies with creamy pudding. For the ultimate in banana flavor, use very ripe bananas, They're softer, sweeter and packed with flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Berry Chia Pudding

Chia seeds are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, plus they have fiber, iron and calcium. Here they're mixed with a fruity base and refrigerated until the chia seeds expand to form a thick, creamy texture similar to tapioca. Pudding for breakfast? We're in.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sweet Potato Bread Pudding with Pecan Praline Sauce

The dessert menu at Brigtsen’s restaurant in New Orleans offers “Bread Pudding du Jour,” which changes with the seasons. This sweet potato version plays well during the holidays.
By Frank Brigtsen

Low-Sugar Mexican Flan

This inverted caramel custard dessert is often found on Mexican dessert menus. This recipe is low in calories and fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Warm Chocolate Pudding

This warm pudding has a marvelous deep chocolaty flavor, but it's low in fat and super-quick to make. Don't skimp on the quality of cocoa with this one--treat yourself to the good stuff.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Caramel Cream Cheese Custard (Flan de Queso)

Every panaderia (bakery) in Puerto Rico has many flavors of flan, from vanilla to guava. Reduced-fat cream cheese gives this version a rich, comforting texture.
By Scott Rosenbaum

Healthy Dirt Pudding Cup

Upgrade classic dirt cups by replacing the gummy worm with a strawberry to make it healthier, while achieving the same earthy feel. Creamy chocolate pudding (the "mud") is the ultimate comfort food and this easy homemade version is so much better than any pudding mix or refrigerated prepared pudding! A topping of chocolate wafer crumbs (the "dirt") provides an appealing texture contrast to the silky smooth pudding for a delicious snack or dessert kids and adults alike will love.
By Melissa Fallon

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Double Cranberry-Chocolate Bread Pudding

Perfect for the holidays, this scrumptious--yet low-calorie--dessert casserole is topped with a deep red cranberry-pomegranate sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dairy-Free Banana Rice Pudding

This rice pudding is dairy-free, but the bananas and rice milk make it so creamy and rich-tasting, no one will know the difference.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato Pudding Cake

This cake was inspired by the one of the most popular Jamaican desserts, sweet potato pudding. Traditionally, raw shredded sweet potatoes are used, but we found that sweet potatoes sold in the U.S. don't provide the same texture as those in Jamaica. Instead, we mix mashed sweet potato with eggs and flour to get a slightly different, but equally delicious, cheesecake-like result.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pecan-Apple Custards

Uunsweetened applesauce, fat-free milk, and oatmeal transform traditional custard into a yummy good-for-you treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Caramelized Pear Bread Pudding

Sweet caramelized pears are the highlight of this comforting, custardy, raisin-studded bread pudding. When turned out of its baking dish, the flanlike pudding sits in a pool of intense caramel syrup, making it worthy of any holiday table. Serve warm or chilled.
The Best Vanilla Custard

Calling this “the best” custard recipe may seem like a bold statement, but it's true. In this healthy dessert recipe, the rich eggy custard is silky-smooth and infused with loads of vanilla, making it worthy of its name.
Pomegranate Masghati Dessert

"Chocomole" Pudding

Peach Custard Pie

Spiced Apple Bread Pudding

Wheat Berry Pudding

Here, wheat berries are cooked with maple-sweetened, spiced milk to make a homey pudding. Try it for dessert or even breakfast--adjusting the maple syrup to your preference.

All Healthy Pudding, Custard & Flan Recipes

Lemon Pudding Cakes

These magical little desserts start out as one batter and separate during baking into fluffy cake hiding a creamy layer of lemon pudding.
By Melissa Pasanen

Summer Berry Pudding

A summer pudding is a British warm-weather wonder--not steamed like a sticky pudding but an easy dish that sets up thanks to the pectin in the berries. Be sure to use firm, bakery-quality bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Pumpkin Custards with Crystallized Ginger

A Thanksgiving meal wouldn't be complete without pumpkin, and here in Vermont we wouldn't dream of excluding our beloved maple syrup. We've combined the two in these elegant custards, featuring the best part of a pumpkin pie and saving calories for a luscious finish of real whipped cream. If you can find it, use Grade B dark amber syrup to get the best maple flavor.
By Jim Romanoff

Custard Eggnog

This custard-based version of eggnog cooks the eggs, making any concerns of food-borne illness a thing of the past!
By Patsy Jamieson

Hot Fudge Pudding Cake

Serve this dense, fudgy pudding cake with vanilla frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango Pudding

Very ripe mangoes make this simple Chinese pudding sublime. Traditionally, agar-agar--a derivative of seaweed--is used as the thickener. We use more commonly available gelatin and add sweetened condensed milk for a touch of creaminess. Use a very fine sieve for the smoothest texture. The recipe can be cut in half to make 4 puddings instead of 8.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Flan

Making restaurant-quality flan at home is easier than you think, and our version is healthier, too! With just a few ingredients, you'll have a satisfying dessert that's sure to impress.
By Carolyn Casner

Whipped Berry Pudding

This Finnish whipped berry pudding recipe has a unique, light and airy texture. Unlike American-style puddings made with milk, eggs and cornstarch, this is made with fruit juice, thickened with wheat farina and then lightened by beating air into it until the texture is reminiscent of marshmallow fluff. Traditionally made with lingonberry or cranberry juice, here fresh blueberries are cooked with water and the juice is strained to flavor the pudding. If you want to use bottled juice instead, skip Step 1 and use 3 to 3 1/2 cups of warm juice in Step 2.
By Darra Goldstein

Christmas Rice Pudding with Lingonberry Sauce

There's an old Swedish custom of hiding an almond in the rice pudding; whoever finds the almond in the pudding is presented with a special treat. Lingonberries are small, red berries that have a flavor similar to cranberries. They can be found in specialty shops, large grocery stores or in the food section of IKEA housewares stores. Or, if you prefer, try topping it with Raspberry Sauce or Spiced Tropical Fruit Compote.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Strawberries

This creamy Italian dessert is flavored with vanilla bean and topped with fresh strawberries. Feel free to mix it up and substitute blueberries or raspberries, or a combination of all three!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tropical Coconut Custard

A classic sweet custard flavored with coconut, ginger, and vanilla is served in individual cups and topped with pretty slices of star fruit.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Strawberry Custards

Sour cream gives this healthy baked custard recipe richness and tang. It's delicious with in-season strawberries, but feel free to substitute whatever berries you can get your hands on.
By Lisa Weiss

Breakfast Fruit Bread Pudding

Studded with strawberries, this breakfast recipe is a cross between a baked French toast and a dessert bread pudding. Swap in almost any fruit depending on what's in season. Although we typically advocate using whole-grain bread, we stuck with challah for this recipe, because the results are so luscious.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Cardamom, Pistachio & Pear Bread Pudding

In this healthy pear bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, pears, dried cranberries and toasted pistachios come together for a mouthwatering dessert. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with pistachios and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana Pudding Snack

A simple and satisfying snack, ready in minutes! Vanilla pudding is topped with sliced bananas and crushed wafers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry Pudding with Cream (Rodgrod med Flode)

This intensely-flavored berry pudding is topped with a delicious light cream. While it's traditionally made at the end of the summer in Denmark, when raspberries and red currants are at their peak, it's also wonderful with the strawberries and raspberries.
By Joyce Hendley

Blueberry Pudding

Need a sweet dessert for a group of six? Try this yummy pudding recipe and serve up individual ramekins full of fresh blueberries with a decadent brown sugar and cornmeal topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pecan, Date & Pumpkin Bread Pudding

In this healthy pumpkin bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, Vitamin A-rich pumpkin and toasted pecans come together for a praiseworthy dessert. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with pecans and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate-Orange Pudding

Where rich chocolate meets orange zest! You will surely wow your guests with this recipe. Added bonus? Substitute sugar for a substitute to lower the sugar count.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry Bread Pudding

This delicious cranberry pudding recipe is diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brandy Custard Sauce

Not as hard on one's arteries as a classic hard sauce, which blends butter, sugar and brandy. Evaporated fat-free milk lends low-fat richness to brandy's pleasant kick.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gingerbread Pudding

Leftover gingerbread gets a second life in these bread pudding-like desserts.
By Ruth Cousineau

Apricot-Bulgur Pudding Cake with Custard Sauce

Don't be put off by “bulgur” and “cake” in the same title. (Think rice pudding but with bulgur.) Whether you use coarser-textured bulgur (our preference) or fine, the cooked bulgur (Step 1) should resemble cooked oatmeal.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Orange-Pumpkin Custards

This pumpkin dessert recipe is perfect for fall entertaining. Your guests will love the creamy pumpkin custard and be pleasantly surprised by the sweet orange-flavored raisins in each bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
