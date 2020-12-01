Healthy Pudding, Custard & Flan Recipes

Whipped Berry Pudding

Rating: Unrated 3

This Finnish whipped berry pudding recipe has a unique, light and airy texture. Unlike American-style puddings made with milk, eggs and cornstarch, this is made with fruit juice, thickened with wheat farina and then lightened by beating air into it until the texture is reminiscent of marshmallow fluff. Traditionally made with lingonberry or cranberry juice, here fresh blueberries are cooked with water and the juice is strained to flavor the pudding. If you want to use bottled juice instead, skip Step 1 and use 3 to 3 1/2 cups of warm juice in Step 2.