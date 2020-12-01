Healthy Popsicle Recipes

Find healthy, delicious popsicle recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles

These fun yogurt pops studded with fresh berries make a great on-the-go breakfast for a busy morning--perfect for kids and adults alike.
By Carolyn Casner

Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops

The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate-Covered Banana Ice Cream Bars

Chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream pops get a vegan upgrade with this healthy copycat recipe. Vegan chocolate forms a shell around creamy peanut butter and banana nice cream garnished with your favorite toppings, like chopped peanuts or shredded coconut.
By Hilary Meyer

Mocha Ice Pops

Get an afternoon pick-me-up with these mocha-flavored frozen treats. A little of the cocoa settles at the bottom as they freeze, making a special chocolaty surprise on the top once the pop is unmolded.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla-Orange Freezer Pops

These creamy vanilla-flavored orange juice pops will transport you back to the days of standing in line at the ice cream truck. Add a couple drops each of yellow and red natural food dye to give them a more vivid orange color.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach-Yogurt Pops

Resist the urge to peel the peaches (or nectarines or plums) in this crowd-pleasing frozen pop recipe. The fruit's skin contributes not only flavor and color, but pectin as well, for a silky texture.
By Nancy Baggett

Fruit & Granola Pops

Adding granola to this fruit pop recipe upgrades it from frozen treat to healthy grab-and-go breakfast. Kefir brings probiotic power, and honey and fruit add a touch of sweetness.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Berry-Lemon Ice Pops

Fresh squeezed lemons blended with sweet berries creates a perfectly refreshing treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

"Blueberry Pancake" Frozen Yogurt Pops

These blueberry-studded yogurt ice pops look just like pancakes for a silly healthy snack your kids will love.
By Melissa Fallon

Peaches and Cream Ice Pops

Creamy and delicious, this popsicle will satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping you cool on a hot summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Pudding Pops

These banana popsicles taste rich and decadent but are low-fat and really easy to make. We especially like them with some chocolate chips added. Cool the mixture to room temperature and divide 2/3 cup mini chips among the molds before freezing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie Pops

Turn a strawberry-banana smoothie, or your favorite blended concoction, into freezer pops for a cool treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Healthy Homemade Popsicles for Kids

Cool off your little ones this summer with refreshing homemade popsicles. Recipes like fresh-squeezed pink lemonade pops and virgin pina colada pops are a great make-ahead treat for snack or dessert.
17 Ice Pops for a Fruity & Refreshing Snack

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Ice Pops

Coconut Yogurt Pops

Chunky Peach Popsicles

Raspberry-Prosecco Pops

Moscow Mule Ice Pops

Popsicles take a boozy turn with these ginger, lime and vodka ice pops inspired by a classic Moscow Mule cocktail. These simple ice pops have only 47 calories per pop and take just 5 minutes to prep--just remember to stick them in the freezer at least 8 hours before you're ready to serve them.

All Healthy Popsicle Recipes

Pudding Pops

Chocolate pudding and banana cream pudding make delicious low-calorie and fat-free diabetic-friendly frozen treats. Experiment with your own favorite flavors.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Chocolate Pie Ice Pops

Creamy chocolate and crunchy graham crackers combine to create a perfectly sweet treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple, Kiwi, and Honeydew Ice Pops

These tropical popsicles will keep you feeling refreshed on a hot summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh-Squeezed Pink Lemonade Ice Pops

These pink lemonade popsicles will keep you cool all summer long.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chile-Lime-Honeydew Pops

Chile pepper gives this frozen pop recipe an irresistible (but optional) blast of heat. Jalapeño intensifies the green of the honeydew, but a pinch of ground Aleppo chile can let you feel the burn in a more sophisticated-tasting way.
By Nancy Baggett

Mocha Pops

Instead of heading down to your local coffee shop to purchase an afternoon iced coffee, grab this summer treat right out of your freezer. All you need to make this 3-ingredient popsicle recipe is chilled coffee, half-and-half, chocolate syrup, and some popsicle molds--it will cool you off and give you a little pick-me-up at the same time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vanilla Pudding Pops with Strawberry-Basil Ribbon

This sweet pudding pop recipe is actually a fun craft project you can make with your young children--they'll love to help mix the ingredients, line up the paper cups, layer in the different mixtures, and pop in the craft sticks. The most difficult part may just be waiting for them to freeze!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kiwi-Lime Ice Pops

You control the added sugar in these kiwi-lime popsicles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple-Chipotle Pops

Discover your inner child with these very grown-up ice pops! Pineapple and coconut milk are blended together with a hint of chipotle powder to give just the slightest bit of heat. You need six 4-ounce pop molds or eight 3-ounce paper cups and eight wooden craft sticks.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Iced Coconut Latte Pops

When you don't have time to make ice coffee, grab a latte popsicle from the freezer and keep your cool.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Watermelon-Blueberry Ice Pops

These were a staff favorite during the development process. The whole blueberries in these pops have the look of watermelon seeds.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tropical Fruit Pops

For kids--and for those who feel like kids--this easy, diabetic-friendly dessert and snack recipe has fruits to please: mango, pineapple and banana, blended together with orange juice to create a frozen summery treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry-Shrub Lemonade Pops

This vibrant frozen pop recipe is inspired by a shrub--a beverage made from fruit steeped in vinegar that, though trendy now, actually hails from the 17th century. A splash of cider vinegar lends the distinctive shrub tang, while still letting the citrusy fruitiness come through.
By Nancy Baggett

Red, White & Blue Popsicles

These red-white-and-blue popsicles are great to make when fresh blueberries and raspberries are in season. But other fruit, such as chopped strawberries or cherries, could work in this healthy popsicle.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chai Fudge Pops

Honey and cream cheese team up to give this chai-spiced frozen pop recipe a creamy consistency: think chocolate Fudgsicles gone wild.
By Nancy Baggett

Watermelon, Raspberry, and Lime Ice Pops

The combination of tart lime and sweet watermelon and raspberries will keep you refreshed on a hot summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cran-Strawberry Ice Pops

These ruby-red frozen treats are bursting with fruit flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Orange Pops

Control your family's sugar intake by making your own popsicles. This versatile recipe features fresh strawberries, but substitute your favorite fruit to change things up.
By Ruth Cousineau

Cantaloupe Ice Pops

Finely slivered mint frozen inside these cantaloupe ice pops adds a delightfully pretty flair.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cucumber-Jalapeño Popsicles

Cool off with this citrusy, hydrating, just-a-little-spicy veggie ice pop recipe. To make vegan pops, swap in agave for the honey.
By Julia Clancy

Layered Frozen Chocolate Coffee Pops

These tasty frozen treats are perfect for a hot summer night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

White Chocolate-Berry Pops

Instant white chocolate pudding and fresh berries make these frozen popsicle snacks quick and easy to prepare.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frankenstein Kiwi Pops

Kids will go crazy for these cute snacks that turn kiwi slices into Frankenstein's monster and bride. Plus, you'll feel great serving them a treat that's healthier than all that Halloween candy.
By Melissa Fallon
