Healthy Mousse Recipes

Frozen Pumpkin Mousse Pie
While pumpkin pie deserves respect as a Thanksgiving icon, it's fun to shake up tradition. Surprise your family and friends with a frozen pie this year--it just might become one of their holiday favorites. No need to let them know how easy it is.
Raspberry Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate mousse for 115 calories? Yes, please! This healthy dessert recipe is perfect for a special occasion or if you just need a sweet treat. For the fluffiest mousse, make as few gentle strokes with your spatula as possible to fold the egg whites into the chocolate mixture in Step 5.
Chilled Key Lime Mousse
This refreshing chilled Key lime mousse is a perfect union of cream and foam, tangy lime and soft sweet custard. The method is simple but a little unusual--you make a custard with fresh Key lime juice rather than milk or cream. Key limes, which are about the size of a Ping-Pong ball, are wonderfully fragrant and more acidic than regular limes. They are available all year at well-stocked supermarkets. If you can't find them, by all means use regular limes.
Frozen Raspberry Mousse
Pamper your guests with this pretty, elegant dessert--no one will ever guess that it easily conforms to any healthy weight-loss regime. A fluffy meringue creates a sublime texture, while just a little real whipped cream delivers velvety richness. Straining the raspberries is a labor of love (consider delegating this task), but all the work is done well ahead and the results are absolutely worth the effort, guaranteed.
Mini Dark Chocolate-Mocha Mousses
Whip this decadent chocolate mousse dessert up in under 30 minutes, then allow to chill for 2 hours.
Creamy Lime Mousse
Thanks to the light sour cream and light dessert topping used in this citrus dessert recipe, the end result tastes rich and creamy but has only 85 calories and 5 grams of fat per serving.
Triple Chocolate-Hazelnut Frozen Mousse
For a rich, nutty dessert, try this triple-chocolate frozen mousse.
Red Chile-Spiked Chocolate Mousse
The idea of chile with chocolate still surprises most people, but the duo pairs beautifully in many chocolate desserts. In this silky, luxurious mousse the chile adds a light but bright accent.
Mango Mousse
Sit back and enjoy a serving of this fruity, tropical-inspired dessert. With only 97 calories, 17 grams of carbs and 2 grams of fat per serving, this double-mango mousse will fit deliciously into most diabetic meal plans.
Creamy Lemon Mousse
The tangy essence of fresh lemon juice and lemon zest in this light and fluffy mousse will brighten up even the darkest days of the season. Add to the inherent cheeriness of this dessert by serving it with sauce made with frozen summer blueberries, blackberries or raspberries.
Chocolate Mousse
Our mousse reformation, with only 248 calories and 6 grams of fat per serving, as compared to 485 calories and 40 grams of fat in the original recipe, doesn't require a warning from the Surgeon General.