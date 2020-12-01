Healthy Meringue Recipes

Find healthy, delicious meringue recipes including lemon, coconut and chocolate meringue. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Meringues

Rating: Unrated
5
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meringue Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
1
Use these meringue mushrooms to decorate any yule log cake. The recipe makes enough to decorate your serving platter and have plenty left over for each serving of cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Meringue Pie

Rating: Unrated
11
If you're a fan of lemon meringue pie, you'll love this festive cranberry meringue pie recipe. For the fluffiest meringue, set your eggs out at room temperature for about 15 minutes or submerge (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm water for 5 minutes before beating--egg whites at room temperature will gain more volume than cold whites.
By Stacy Fraser

Vegan Meringue Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Magical aquafaba--the liquid from canned chickpeas that often gets poured down the drain--mimics egg whites in these airy vegan meringue cookies. The other magical thing? These cookies require just three ingredients! Save the chickpeas themselves for hummus, stew or any one of our other recipes that call for canned chickpeas.
By Breana Killeen

Clementine & Cocoa Nib Meringues

Rating: Unrated
2
These flourless orange-and-chocolate-flavored meringues are an easy and healthy dessert cookie recipe perfect for after dinner or alongside a cup of afternoon tea. If you don't have a star-tip and pastry bag, improvise with a gallon-size plastic bag (snip 1/2 inch off one corner). Look for orange flower water and cocoa nibs in the baking section of natural-food markets and well-stocked supermarkets, or substitute dark chocolate shavings.
By Stella Parks

Lemon Meringue Tart for Two

Rating: Unrated
2
A mile-high meringue is possible only if the egg white, bowl and beaters are at room temperature.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate Meringue Drops

Rating: Unrated
13
These meringue cookies have a puffy, fragile exterior and a moist, soft interior. They deliver an enticingly bold, knock-your-socks-off bittersweet chocolate experience. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: Unrated
18
This lightened-up take on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole is spiked with crushed pineapple and toasted pecans. We top it with an airy, slightly sweet meringue. You can pipe the meringue to make it look fancy or simply spread it neatly with a rubber spatula.
By Jessie Price

Light Lemon Meringue Pie

Rating: Unrated
2
Smooth and soothing; a great classic pie right down to the crust, redefined with a generous amount of lemon and fewer egg yolks in the filling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Cardamom Meringue Cookies

Bite into one of these cookies and you'll discover the subtle flavor of spice kissed with a hint of citrus. And the best part? Just 9 calories each!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cinnamon-Chocolate Meringues

Rating: Unrated
6
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Coconut Meringues

These chocolate, coconut and almond meringue cookies are so light and airy, they are a perfect little treat that's not too heavy.
By Lily K. Julow

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Meringues

How to Make Meringues

This recipe ensures bakeshop-quality meringues every time. The crispy sweet morsels make a great healthy dessert and are great for gifts too.
Chocolate Coconut Meringues

Chocolate Coconut Meringues

These chocolate, coconut and almond meringue cookies are so light and airy, they are a perfect little treat that's not too heavy.
Clementine & Cocoa Nib Meringues

Clementine & Cocoa Nib Meringues

Lemon Meringue Kisses

Lemon Meringue Kisses

Frangelico & Toasted Hazelnut Meringues

Frangelico & Toasted Hazelnut Meringues

Rating: Unrated
1
Toasted Almond-Coconut Meringues

Toasted Almond-Coconut Meringues

Rating: Unrated
1

Key Lime Meringue Cake

Rating: Unrated
1

A cake with a meringue? Though not unheard of, this one is definitely a flight of fancy, a cakey version of Key lime pie.

All Healthy Meringue Recipes

Strawberry Meringue Cake

This light, flourless cake recipe features crispy, chewy rounds of almond meringue layered with strawberries and whipped cream. For the best results, avoid making the meringue layers on an overly humid or rainy day. The moisture prevents proper crisping.
By Darra Goldstein

Lemon Meringue Sandwich Cookies

These pretty and lemony gluten-free sandwich cookies make tasty light treats.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Fudge Cake in a Meringue Chemise

Rating: Unrated
1
This tasty chocolate fudge cake is topped with a crunchy meringue and glazed in chocolate.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hazelnut Meringue Roulade

Serve this elegant dessert at your next dinner party and impress your guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Meringue Baskets with Lime Curd & Berries

Impressive meringue “baskets” filled with lime curd and fresh berries and garnished with raspberry sauce makes a stunning finish to any spring dinner.
By Susanne A. Davis
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com