Healthy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

This eye-catching frozen peppermint-chocolate bark was inspired by Williams Sonoma's Original Peppermint Bark--our loose interpretation of the treat is frozen and made with Greek yogurt, chocolate and crushed candy canes. For the creamiest bark, be sure to use full-fat yogurt, as fat-free yogurt can get icy when frozen. Serve this healthy dessert when you want all those festive holiday flavors in a lightened-up--and totally delicious--package. Just don't stuff your Christmas stockings with this bark because it melts quickly.
By Adam Hickman

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Grasshopper Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy grasshopper mint and chocolate ice cream pie recipe, you'll save about 150 calories and half the saturated fat per serving versus a traditional ice cream pie by using nonfat Greek yogurt and heart-healthy oil instead of butter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple Nice Cream

All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Whir up frozen bananas into an “ice cream” without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mint Chocolate Chip Nice Cream

This green-as-a-shamrock "nice cream"--made with almond milk, coconut cream and bananas--is loosely inspired by the Shamrock McFlurry. Whip up this dairy-free dessert for St. Patrick's Day or anytime you're craving a minty treat. (To keep this recipe vegan, be sure to choose vegan chocolate chips.)
By Jasmine Smith

Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream

This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Nice Cream

This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.
By Karen Rankin

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Yogurt Banana Sundae

Need a sweet treat for a snack or dessert? This healthy low-calorie recipe will satisfy your craving for a banana sundae (without the ice cream) and is ready in less than 5 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Indulge in a sweet treat with these homemade ice cream recipes. These recipes call for the use of an ice cream maker, which is definitely worth the investment for those hot summer days. Whether it’s a classic flavor like Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream or a fun combination like Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream or Rhubarb & Honey Ice Cream, these recipes are cool, delicious and can be enjoyed all summer long.
Our healthy vegan ice cream recipes are the perfect treat for those sweltering hot summer days. These dairy-free treats can be blended up in just 10 minutes, although some require a long freeze time, so plan accordingly. You can easily indulge your sweet tooth with these recipes, which contain little to no added sugar. Recipes like Strawberry Nice Cream and Mint Chocolate Chip Nice Cream are healthy, delicious and refreshing.
Blueberry-Cinnamon Swirl Ice Cream

Blueberries and cinnamon add flair to homemade vanilla ice cream.

Low Calorie Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt Recipes

Nothing says “it’s summer” like ice cream, sundaes, frozen yogurt, sorbet and sherbet. Yum! But full-fat, calorie-laden frozen confections can derail even the most diligent dieter. Stay on track and indulge your frozen-treat desires guilt-free with these ice cream, sundae, frozen yogurt, sorbet and sherbet recipes.

Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream

Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
By Carolyn Casner

Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream

Here's a simple recipe for low-fat chocolate ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Piña Colada Nice Cream

Get all the tropical flavors you love in a piña colada in this creamy dairy-free dessert. This ice cream alternative gets its sweetness from pineapple and coconut and is just as delicious with or without the optional rum. Either way, it's sure to put you in a beachy state of mind--not bad for a treat that takes just 10 minutes to whip up in your food processor.
By Carolyn Casner

Peach Frozen Yogurt

We like to use chopped frozen peaches, but you can use frozen berries or whatever frozen fruit you have on hand in this ultra-quick frozen yogurt that is made without an ice cream maker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brown Sugar & Toasted Almond Ice Cream

In a world of designer ice creams, sometimes the simplest can be the best. The full-bodied flavors of brown sugar combined with nutty toasted almonds are all it takes to give this easy-to-make frozen treat a sophisticated distinction. The alcohol in the base mixture acts like an “anti-freeze,” reducing the icy texture sometimes associated with lower-fat ice cream. For a little extra indulgence, try topping a scoop with some crumbled gingersnaps.
By Jim Romanoff

Avocado Ice Cream

This is a creamy, refreshing dairy-free dessert Rick Bayless has served in his restaurant Frontera Grill for years.
By Rick Bayless

Lighter Frozen Dessert Recipes

If you're all about the low-calorie frozen ice cream trend, no need to buy a pint of Halo Top. These healthy recipes help satisfy your ice cream craving all for under 225 calories per serving. Not only will these save you calories, many are made with fruit and use less sugar. Try our mango frozen yogurt, chocolate-covered frozen bananas, or ice cream pies made with Greek yogurt.Watch Video

Frozen Dessert Recipes for a Food Processor

There’s no need to buy sorbet, fruit bars and frozen yogurt when you can make delicious frozen dessert recipes in your food processor at home! These sorbet recipes, frozen yogurt recipes and more frozen dessert recipes are easy to make and don’t require an ice cream maker. Try our Peach Frozen Yogurt for a refreshing summer treat or Chocolate-Raspberry Frozen Yogurt Pops for a kid-friendly dessert recipe.

Mocha Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy mocha chocolate ice cream pie recipe, crumbled chocolate cookies make an easy and tasty crust for the chocolate-coffee filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt topped with chocolate-covered espresso beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Instant Mango Frozen Yogurt

It couldn't be simpler to make frozen yogurt in a food processor. In this quick Greek frozen yogurt recipe, frozen mango and Greek yogurt are blended in a food processor to create a luscious, healthy dessert. If you want to make this starting with fresh mango, dice enough to get about 4 1/2 cups and freeze in a single layer until frozen solid.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blackberry-Lemon Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy ice cream pie recipe, crumbled gingersnaps make an easy and tasty crust for the blackberry and lemon filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Our healthy vegan ice cream recipes are the perfect treat for those sweltering hot summer days. These dairy-free treats can be blended up in just 10 minutes, although some require a long freeze time, so plan accordingly. You can easily indulge your sweet tooth with these recipes, which contain little to no added sugar. Recipes like Strawberry Nice Cream and Mint Chocolate Chip Nice Cream are healthy, delicious and refreshing.

Strawberry-Chocolate Ice Cream

Chopped strawberries and cocoa nibs are a colorful addition to vanilla ice cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Chocolate Almond Ice Cream

Owning an ice cream maker means you can create specialty ice cream flavors at home, for a fraction of what you'd pay at your local ice cream shop. This almond ice cream is a real treat, bursting with chunks of raspberries, slivered almonds, and dark chocolate pieces.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

"Blueberry Pancake" Frozen Yogurt Pops

These blueberry-studded yogurt ice pops look just like pancakes for a silly healthy snack your kids will love.
By Melissa Fallon

Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust

This cherry ice cream pie is a simple summertime sweet treat! If you use frozen cherries, the pie will have a fun purple hue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Banana FroYo Cup

Bananas and Greek yogurt make this strawberry topped dessert creamy and delicious.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Corn Ice Cream

Everyone loves sweet corn and ice cream in the summer. Here's a recipe for sweet corn ice cream that combines the two! This rich corn ice cream recipe is amazing on its own or with fresh blueberries or warm blueberry pie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sugar-Free Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Create instant frozen yogurt for a healthy dessert in just 10 minutes by blending frozen strawberries with yogurt in a food processor. This healthy frozen yogurt recipe is sweetened with Splenda, making it a sugar-free treat. Use a different favorite frozen fruit in place of the strawberries if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry Frozen Yogurt

Somewhere between a fruity sorbet and a creamy ice cream lies this richly flavored low-fat dessert.
By Patsy Jamieson

Grilled Peach Sundaes

Fruit on the grill? Most definitely! Try grilling other stone fruit or pineapple too!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Lime Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy strawberry daiquiri-inspired ice cream pie recipe, graham crackers make an easy and tasty crust for the strawberry, rum and lime filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt. For a nonalcoholic “virgin” daiquiri pie, omit the rum.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
