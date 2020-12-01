Healthy Gelatin Desserts

Find healthy, delicious dessert recipes with gelatin including jello molds and jello salads. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Gingerbread Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1
This gingerbread-flavored homemade marshmallow recipe is a fun, naturally gluten-free alternative to holiday cookies--and you won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought marshmallows until you taste one. Use a stand mixer to make them, though--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Cherry Marshmallows

These cherry-flavored marshmallows perk up wintery hot cocoa with a “chocolate cherry” vibe and a festive splash of color. You'll want the horsepower of a stand mixer to make these--hand mixers aren't typically powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
11
Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Jello

We combine cran-raspberry juice with sparkling white grape juice to make a dazzling raspberry jello recipe. We like to add fresh raspberries to enhance the flavor but any small berry would work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1
You won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought ones until you taste one. They're amazing sandwiched between graham crackers for s'mores or as a topper for hot chocolate. You'll seem like a cooking genius with this easy marshmallow recipe, but rely on the horsepower of a stand mixer to make them--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

No-Bake Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake

Make slicing this elegant cheesecake easier and keep the swirls in place by dipping your knife in water between cuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Bake Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated
2
This luscious swirled cheesecake dessert is a no bake, mix-and-chill recipe. Plus, each slice is under 200 calories!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

French Silk Pie

Rating: Unrated
4
This French silk pie recipe deviates from tradition for a lighter version. Butter and sugar are traded for dates and canola oil in the crust, while the chocolate filling has less egg and butter and is thickened with gelatin. The tasty secret is a shot of coffee that enhances the pie's chocolate flavor without giving it a detectable coffee flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sage Marshmallows

Try this sage-infused marshmallow recipe on top of sweet potato casserole and you'll seem like a cooking genius. Homemade marshmallows taste so much better than traditional store-bought marshmallows--and they're easy to make. Just be sure to use a stand mixer to make them, since hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
9
Here's a simple recipe for low-fat chocolate ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Champagne Raspberry Jello

In this grown-up take on jello, we combine cran-raspberry juice with Champagne and fresh raspberries for a sparkling crimson dessert recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whoopie Pies

Rating: Unrated
2
Classic whoopie pies combine a creamy filling sandwiched between cakey chocolate cookies. Some are filled with a marshmallow cream frosting while others are filled with whipped cream. Even those of us who grew up with the former fell in love with our lighter version of the whipped cream-filled treats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Grape Jello

Grape Jello

The mix of white and purple grape juice lets you peek inside at all the fresh cut fruit layered inside this jello recipe. If you don't have both colors, either white or purple alone will work well too.
Brown Sugar & Toasted Almond Ice Cream

Brown Sugar & Toasted Almond Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
5
In a world of designer ice creams, sometimes the simplest can be the best. The full-bodied flavors of brown sugar combined with nutty toasted almonds are all it takes to give this easy-to-make frozen treat a sophisticated distinction. The alcohol in the base mixture acts like an “anti-freeze,” reducing the icy texture sometimes associated with lower-fat ice cream. For a little extra indulgence, try topping a scoop with some crumbled gingersnaps.
Mango-Strawberry Jello

Mango-Strawberry Jello

Rating: Unrated
1
Creamy Cherry Jello

Creamy Cherry Jello

Rating: Unrated
1
Chilled Key Lime Mousse

Chilled Key Lime Mousse

Rating: Unrated
2
Sangria Jello

Sangria Jello

Cranberry Panna Cotta

You are sure to impress your guests by topping this diabetic-friendly panna cotta dessert recipe with the bold flavor combination of cranberry sauce and pistachios.

All Healthy Gelatin Desserts

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Strawberries

This creamy Italian dessert is flavored with vanilla bean and topped with fresh strawberries. Feel free to mix it up and substitute blueberries or raspberries, or a combination of all three!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot Bavarian Cream Cake

A silky-smooth Bavarian-style apricot cream envelops the golden sponge cake in this truly spectacular healthy cake recipe. The cream is set with gelatin to make it firm enough to hold its shape when unmolded, but the texture is more like a delicate mousse.
By Nick Malgieri

Banana Cream Layer Cake

Rating: Unrated
8
Here we layer delicate banana-buttermilk cake with a fluffy Bavarian-style cream that's made low-fat by combining nonfat milk with a reasonable amount of whipping cream. The rich taste makes it hard to believe that this cake has only 300 calories and 3 grams of saturated fat per slice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coffee Panna Cotta

Rating: Unrated
2
Panna cotta (“cooked cream” in Italian) is a silky-smooth dessert that works beautifully with the flavor of coffee. The sauce was inspired by café brûlot, the New Orleans classic coffee drink spiked with flamed brandy. Cooking for teetotalers? Use brandy extract in the panna ­cottas and omit brandy (and flambéing) from the sauce. Garnish with chocolate-covered espresso beans, if desired. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.
By Joyce Hendley

Raspberry-Lemon Chiffon Icebox Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
You can use a mix of berries as the topping for this classic summertime dessert-we like combining regular raspberries, golden raspberries, and blackberries. Look for golden raspberries at farmers' markets or farm stands at the height of summer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frozen Raspberry Mousse

Pamper your guests with this pretty, elegant dessert--no one will ever guess that it easily conforms to any healthy weight-loss regime. A fluffy meringue creates a sublime texture, while just a little real whipped cream delivers velvety richness. Straining the raspberries is a labor of love (consider delegating this task), but all the work is done well ahead and the results are absolutely worth the effort, guaranteed.
By Susanne A. Davis

Key Lime Pie

Rating: Unrated
5
We tested this healthy Key lime pie quite a few times and no one got tired of it. We lightened the filling with nonfat condensed milk blended with tangy low-fat plain yogurt and continued the makeover with a topping of lovely golden meringue rather than whipped heavy cream. Use Key limes if you can find them, but common Persian limes work as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sparkling Raspberry Jello Jigglers

The sparkling white grape juice in this raspberry jello jigglers recipe gives these a fun, bubbly appearance. Fresh raspberries make it a healthy treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Chocolate Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
5
Chopped strawberries and cocoa nibs are a colorful addition to vanilla ice cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana Cream Pudding Parfait

Rating: Unrated
1
Banana-infused milk is folded with whipped Greek yogurt in this healthy pudding recipe. Layers of toasted hazelnuts add a bit of crunch on top of the mousse-like texture, and slices of caramelized banana make this an easy but impressive-looking dessert.
By Stella Parks

Raspberry Bars

Rating: Unrated
20
Tart raspberry filling is swirled into a low-fat cream filling in these beautiful bars. They're a festive treat for a summer picnic or party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Covered Berry Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
2
Chocolate-and-berry-flavored marshmallows are delectable--even addictive--and these surprisingly easy candies make a great gift or special treat. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Corn Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
1
Everyone loves sweet corn and ice cream in the summer. Here's a recipe for sweet corn ice cream that combines the two! This rich corn ice cream recipe is amazing on its own or with fresh blueberries or warm blueberry pie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Panna Cotta with Mango Gelee

This Italian-inspired mango custard is beautiful to look at and delicious to taste. Serve this chilled dessert after dinner on a warm summer night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Key Lime Pie with Pretzel Crust

You don't have to be in the Florida Keys to enjoy this Key Lime pie. The tart filling, made with low-fat Key Lime flavored yogurt, sits atop a crust made with pretzels and sliced almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Cream

Rating: Unrated
3
This chilled strawberry dessert gets creaminess and a touch of tanginess from reduced-fat sour cream. Topped with some ruby-red diced strawberries, it makes a delightful ending to any meal.
By Susan Herr

Toasted Coconut & Almond Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
1
Toasted coconut and almonds add a flavorful dimension to plain vanilla ice cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla-Kirsch Panna Cotta with Cherry Compote

These panna cottas (Italian for cooked cream) are smooth, light and mild molded desserts set off by a bright, intensely flavored cherry compote. The recipe calls for a vanilla bean, which yields the best flavor, but you can use extra vanilla extract instead; just be sure it's top quality. The compote is also delicious spooned over slices of angel food cake or scoops of vanilla frozen yogurt. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Fruit Tart

The choice of fruit topping in this tart is yours. A mix of colors is fun; try red raspberries or strawberries, yellow peaches and a burst of green kiwi.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Mint Swirl Cheesecake

Served on a vibrant raspberry sauce, this swirled pink and white diabetic-friendly cheesecake is so beautiful your guests won't even notice that it's crust-less! The homemade yogurt cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese mixture results in a fantastic dessert with a lower amount of fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Bake Mason Jar Strawberry Cheesecakes

These no-bake portable cheesecakes are rich and creamy and swirled with fresh strawberries and honey for sweetness--perfect for a picnic or a backyard barbecue! We've used some Greek yogurt to lighten up this healthy dessert.
By Katie Webster

Jellied Raspberries

This lightly sweetened fruit dessert recipe looks beautiful with the red raspberries suspended in purple gelatin. It's not as firm as a classic jello dessert since it's not meant to be unmolded, so prepare in a large serving dish or divide the mixture among 8 small glass bowls for individual servings. The smaller portions will set quicker than the single serving dish.
By Darra Goldstein

Mango-Strawberry Jello Jigglers

These sweet mango-strawberry jello jigglers are fun to make and even more fun to eat. Great for an after school snack or a simple weeknight dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Chile-Spiked Chocolate Mousse

Rating: Unrated
5
The idea of chile with chocolate still surprises most people, but the duo pairs beautifully in many chocolate desserts. In this silky, luxurious mousse the chile adds a light but bright accent.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com