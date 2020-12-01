Healthy Cupcake Recipes

Chocolate Mint Fro-Yo Cupcakes
We use nonfat chocolate frozen yogurt and peppermint extract to create a flavorful and light ice cream cupcake with a chocolate cookie crunch that captures the classic mint chocolate chip ice cream combination.
Double Chocolate Cupcakes
This Double Chocolate Cupcake recipe is perfect for the ultimate chocolate lover. Topped with Chocolate Frosting, these diabetic-friendly cupcakes are delicious and impossible to resist.
Chocolate-Beet Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
These healthy chocolate cupcakes get a soft, moist texture from their not-so-secret ingredient: beets. The beets act as a natural red food dye, plus they bump up the fiber. Use red beets to give the cream cheese frosting a vibrant pink hue.
Java Cupcakes
Using a light, sweet cocoa sprinkle in place of frosting adds flavor and moistness to this carb-trimmed cupcake recipe, yet keeps the fat and calories in check.
Carrot Cupcakes with Fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting
You can fit this luscious take on an all-time favorite carrot cake dessert recipe into a diabetic meal plan.
Poop Emoji Cupcakes
You don't have to be a professional pastry chef to make fun decorated cupcakes. These chocolate cupcakes are made to look like the silly poop emoji and use three simple ingredients to accomplish their impressive look--chocolate frosting, candy eyes and marshmallows. Pureed sweet potato replaces butter in the healthy frosting for a birthday party treat kids and adults will love.
Apple Cupcakes with Cinnamon-Marshmallow Frosting
Shredded apple replaces some of the oil and keeps the cake moist in these cinnamon-spiked cupcakes. There is a generous amount of fluffy marshmallow frosting to mound or pipe on top for a festive look. Be sure to frost them right after you make the frosting--it stiffens as it stands and becomes more difficult to spread.
Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Cupcakes with Whipped Frosting
These appealing diabetic-friendly cupcakes are super easy to serve anytime. But when you want a real show stopper, try the Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Layer Cake option.
Apple-Spice Cupcakes
Subtly spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, each Apple-Spice Cupcake is chock-full of chopped apple.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Molten Cupcakes
These look like simple chocolate cupcakes, but bite into them and you'll find a chocolatey-peanut butter surprise. They're delicious topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar.
Chocolate Chocolate Cupcakes
Our lightened-up version of a classic chocolate cupcake uses whole-wheat flour and less butter and sugar than the average cupcake. Topped with rich chocolate ganache frosting, these are a birthday party must-have.
Ginger-Pineapple Mini Cheesecakes
Topped with crystallized ginger, these mini, pineapple-flavored cheesecakes are to die for. They're made with a blend of Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese and have a crunchy, gingersnap cookie crust.