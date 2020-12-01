Healthy Cupcake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cupcake recipes including chocolate and vanilla cupcakes, and cupcake frosting. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chocolate Mint Fro-Yo Cupcakes

We use nonfat chocolate frozen yogurt and peppermint extract to create a flavorful and light ice cream cupcake with a chocolate cookie crunch that captures the classic mint chocolate chip ice cream combination.
By Carolyn Casner

Double Chocolate Cupcakes

This Double Chocolate Cupcake recipe is perfect for the ultimate chocolate lover. Topped with Chocolate Frosting, these diabetic-friendly cupcakes are delicious and impossible to resist.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Beet Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: Unrated
7
These healthy chocolate cupcakes get a soft, moist texture from their not-so-secret ingredient: beets. The beets act as a natural red food dye, plus they bump up the fiber. Use red beets to give the cream cheese frosting a vibrant pink hue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Java Cupcakes

Using a light, sweet cocoa sprinkle in place of frosting adds flavor and moistness to this carb-trimmed cupcake recipe, yet keeps the fat and calories in check.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot Cupcakes with Fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting

You can fit this luscious take on an all-time favorite carrot cake dessert recipe into a diabetic meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Poop Emoji Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
1
You don't have to be a professional pastry chef to make fun decorated cupcakes. These chocolate cupcakes are made to look like the silly poop emoji and use three simple ingredients to accomplish their impressive look--chocolate frosting, candy eyes and marshmallows. Pureed sweet potato replaces butter in the healthy frosting for a birthday party treat kids and adults will love.
By Joy Howard

Apple Cupcakes with Cinnamon-Marshmallow Frosting

Rating: Unrated
15
Shredded apple replaces some of the oil and keeps the cake moist in these cinnamon-spiked cupcakes. There is a generous amount of fluffy marshmallow frosting to mound or pipe on top for a festive look. Be sure to frost them right after you make the frosting--it stiffens as it stands and becomes more difficult to spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Cupcakes with Whipped Frosting

These appealing diabetic-friendly cupcakes are super easy to serve anytime. But when you want a real show stopper, try the Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Layer Cake option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Spice Cupcakes

Subtly spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, each Apple-Spice Cupcake is chock-full of chopped apple.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Peanut Butter Molten Cupcakes

These look like simple chocolate cupcakes, but bite into them and you'll find a chocolatey-peanut butter surprise. They're delicious topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Chocolate Cupcakes

Our lightened-up version of a classic chocolate cupcake uses whole-wheat flour and less butter and sugar than the average cupcake. Topped with rich chocolate ganache frosting, these are a birthday party must-have.
By Hilary Meyer

Ginger-Pineapple Mini Cheesecakes

Topped with crystallized ginger, these mini, pineapple-flavored cheesecakes are to die for. They're made with a blend of Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese and have a crunchy, gingersnap cookie crust.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Bake a Better Cupcake

Bake a Better Cupcake

Use these delicious recipes and easy tips for healthier cupcakes.
Decorate with Naturally-Dyed Frosting

Decorate with Naturally-Dyed Frosting

Skip the artificially food colorings and use naturally-colored icing for fun cupcakes.
FREE Cookbook with Cupcake Recipes!

FREE Cookbook with Cupcake Recipes!

Diabetes-Friendly Cupcake Recipes

Diabetes-Friendly Cupcake Recipes

Chocolate-Cream Cheese Cupcakes

Chocolate-Cream Cheese Cupcakes

Fudge-Berry Cupcakes

Fudge-Berry Cupcakes

Black Forest Fro-Yo Cupcakes

Antioxidant-rich cherries and chocolate chips are folded into creamy frozen yogurt and layered on top of a crunchy cookie crust in your muffin tin for this twist on the classic Black Forest cake.

All Healthy Cupcake Recipes

Chocolate-Ginger Cupcakes

No ordinary chocolate cake, this family pleaser gets its exquisite flavor from buttermilk and two kinds of ginger.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
10
The “secret ingredient” in these coconut-infused blueberry cupcakes--mashed potatoes--gives the cake great texture, almost like pound cake. The fluffy frosting is just fun. Because it's low in calories and fat, you can spread or pipe a generous amount on top of each cupcake to make them look extra festive. The frosting stiffens as it stands, so be sure to put it on the cupcakes right after you make it.
By Stacy Fraser

Vanilla Latte Cupcakes

For a perfectly sweet coffee treat without the caffeine buzz, try these latte cupcakes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Orange Surprise Cupcakes

These buttermilk cupcakes look like the ones you can now buy at fancy cupcake shops, but are easily made at home. The cream cheese frosting is decadently delicious, and so are the cupcakes--take a bite and you'll find a surprise filling of strawberries and orange marmalade inside each one!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Island Pineapple Cupcakes

These light cupcakes are topped with fluffy pineapple frosting and a sprinkle of toasted coconut.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Swirl Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
14
These raspberry-lemon cupcakes are topped with an easy cream cheese frosting tinted pink with a little raspberry puree. For those unaccustomed to the mildly nutty flavor of whole-wheat flour (used in these cupcakes), the flavor of the raspberry puree swirled into the lemony cake makes the wheat flavor undetectable.
By Stacy Fraser

Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Individual carrot cakes baked in cupcake liners have a smooth cream-cheese frosting.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
2
Strawberries and lemons make for a sweet and citrusy treat in this lightened-up cupcake recipe topped with a cream cheese frosting.
By Carolyn Casner

Polka-Dot Angel Cupcakes

Add berries for unexpected little bursts of jam-like flavor in these little desserts. Tender and light, the cupcakes are fat-free and have only 135 calories each.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Cherry Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
11
The chopped cherries blend into the ultra-rich chocolate cake, giving these cupcakes a slight cherry flavor while keeping it super-moist with little added oil. The combination of reduced-fat cream cheese and sour cream gives the frosting cheesecake-like flavor with about 40 calories and 3 grams saturated fat less than a traditional cream cheese frosting.
By Stacy Fraser

Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
1
Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a healthier cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch in this easy 4-ingredient dessert recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Vanilla Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting

Rating: Unrated
5
These vanilla-infused cupcakes are made with applesauce as a fat-replacer for butter that's traditionally part of vanilla cake batter. Thickened evaporated milk works as a great base for the rich and creamy chocolate frosting. Dark chocolate lovers, be sure to use bittersweet chocolate.
By Stacy Fraser

Cupcake-Topped Sprinkle Cones

These adorable ice-cream cone cupcakes are perfect for birthday parties and other celebrations.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Red Velvet Cupcakes

Delicious, diabetic-friendly Red Velvet Cupcakes made with almond flour and extract is the perfect dessert to bring to your next gathering. Play up your creative side by decorating these cupcakes with homemade decorations or recruit helpers with this kid-friendly activity.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vanilla Tres Leches Cakes

The classic Mexican cake, with its rich flavors of vanilla and three different kinds of milk, is lightened up and served in jumbo cupcake form with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cider-Glazed Fig-Apple Cupcakes

You can serve these cake-like lemon-scented, fruit-packed whole-grain muffins for dessert or brunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bunny Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
1
These adorable bunny cupcakes are oh-so-simple to make. A split marshmallow dusted with colored sparkling sugar makes "ears" that say "rabbit" at a glance.
By Nancy Baggett

Glazed Lemon Cupcakes

Pucker up with these lemony cupcakes! These simple cupcakes are easy to pull together. They're tender and wholesome thanks to white whole-wheat flour but plenty decadent thanks to a sweet and tangy glaze on top.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Fro-Yo Cup cakes

Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a creamy cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch.
By Anonymous

Carrot Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
1
Pureed prunes stand in for some of the fat in these carrot cupcakes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

May Basket Cupcakes

To create captivating May baskets, wrap a wide strip of decorative paper around each cupcake, holding it in place with double-stick tape. Then attach narrow strips of plain paper for the basket handles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cupcake Critter

Kids will love these adorable cupcake critters!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Forest Cupcakes with Simple Cherry Sauce

Decadent black forest cupcakes are served with a simple cherry sauce and whipped topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com