Healthy Coffee Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious coffee dessert recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

Rating: Unrated
45
This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich--and only dirties one bowl! Not quite as easy as boxed cake mixes, but those often contain trans fats. Our simple “from scratch” recipe gives you a home-baked cake with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pandoro Tiramisù

In this take on tiramisù, the Italian Christmas bread pandoro is used instead of ladyfingers to make this praiseworthy dessert. If you prefer ladyfingers, use 8 ounces in place of the pandoro.
By Domenica Marchetti

Gluten-Free Mocha Yule Log

Rating: Unrated
1
A bûche de Noël--a cake decorated like a yule log--is a traditional dessert served around Christmastime in France, Belgium, Canada and some other French-speaking countries. Our gluten-free recipe, which is just as tasty served cold as it is at room temperature, is lighter than air. The chocolate brown-butter génoise cake is easy to roll up and it's covered with a billowy espresso-spiked 7-minute frosting. We've substituted agave nectar for white sugar in the frosting. It's pretty garnished with meringue mushrooms and sugared rosemary.
By Katie Webster

EatingWell's Died-and-Went-to-Heaven Chocolate Cake

Rating: Unrated
11
This foolproof cake is one of our most popular recipes. Dutch-process cocoa is preferred here for its deep chocolate flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coffee Star Cookies

Spelt flour’s earthy flavor is a good companion to the warm spices and molasses in these cheerful cookies. Play around with the glaze and decorations to vary the look of the batch.
By Dorie Greenspan

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

Rating: Unrated
9
When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Coffee-Streusel Bundt Cake

Rating: Unrated
4
Can you really have too much of a good thing when it comes to the combination of coffee and cake? Here, we've created a lighter but still moist and rich Bundt cake, added a ribbon of hazelnut-coffee streusel inside and a drizzle of coffee glaze on top. To say it tastes great with a good cup of coffee is an understatement. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.
By Joyce Hendley

Hazelnut-Mocha Buche de Noel

Rating: Unrated
3
Bûche de noël is a traditional dessert served in France at Christmastime. This version features a hazelnut-flavored cake and a mocha frosting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

French Silk Pie

Rating: Unrated
4
This French silk pie recipe deviates from tradition for a lighter version. Butter and sugar are traded for dates and canola oil in the crust, while the chocolate filling has less egg and butter and is thickened with gelatin. The tasty secret is a shot of coffee that enhances the pie's chocolate flavor without giving it a detectable coffee flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Java Cupcakes

Using a light, sweet cocoa sprinkle in place of frosting adds flavor and moistness to this carb-trimmed cupcake recipe, yet keeps the fat and calories in check.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mocha Yule Log

Rating: Unrated
3
A bûche de Noël--a cake decorated like a yule log--is a traditional dessert served around Christmastime in France, Belgium, Canada and some other French-speaking countries. Our recipe, which is just as tasty served cold as it is at room temperature, is lighter than air. The chocolate brown-butter génoise cake made with whole-grain flour is easy to roll up and it's covered with a billowy espresso-spiked 7-minute frosting. We've substituted agave nectar for white sugar in the frosting. It's pretty garnished with meringue mushrooms and sugared rosemary.
By Katie Webster

Coffee-Chocolate Marble Cake

Using a light coffee drizzle in place of frosting adds flavor and moistness to this carb-trimmed cake recipe yet keeps the fat and calories in check.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Mocha Ice Pops

Rating: Unrated
6
Get an afternoon pick-me-up with these mocha-flavored frozen treats. A little of the cocoa settles at the bottom as they freeze, making a special chocolaty surprise on the top once the pop is unmolded.
Swirled Cheesecake Brownies

Rating: Unrated
19
Made with whole-wheat flour, these decadent-tasting brownies have a beautiful marbled cheesecake topping. Cutting them into bite-size pieces helps to keep the calorie count in check.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake

Rating: Unrated
3
Hot Fudge Pudding Cake

Rating: Unrated
14
Chocolate Tiramisu Cake Roll

Vanilla Latte Cupcakes

Dark Roast Creme Brulee

Inspired by a recipe developed by Chef Patrick Grangien at Cafe Shelburne in Shelburne, Vermont, this lightened version has less than half the calories and one-eighth the fat of a classic brulee.

All Healthy Coffee Dessert Recipes

Mocha Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy mocha chocolate ice cream pie recipe, crumbled chocolate cookies make an easy and tasty crust for the chocolate-coffee filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt topped with chocolate-covered espresso beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baby Tiramisù

Rating: Unrated
8
If you're a fan of the classic Italian dessert tiramisù, try this quick, lower-calorie variation the next time you need a dessert in a hurry. Both types of ladyfingers--spongy and crunchy--work well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkish Coffee Float

This is not your typical ice cream float. Instead, this coffee drink recipe packs a punch reminiscent of the notorious Turkish brew where the grounds are boiled right in the coffee. A pinch of cardamom adds a little Middle Eastern flavor and using low-fat frozen yogurt instead of full-fat ice cream keeps it on the lighter side.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Mocha-Almond Biscotti

Rating: Unrated
7
In this pretty marbled cookie, one half of the dough is almond-flavored like the traditional biscotti di Prato, and the other half is chocolate/coffee flavored.
By Marie Piraino

Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated
9
Sometimes we even stun ourselves. This ultra-rich and creamy chocolate cheesecake has less than 10 grams of fat per slice, making it one of our all-time best successes. We replaced the full-fat cream cheese in the original with pureed cottage cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese. To achieve a rich chocolate flavor, we used cocoa powder enhanced by a small amount of high-quality chocolate instead of 12 ounces chocolate chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tiramisù

Rating: Unrated
3
Here's how we make our luscious Tiramisù with about a third of the fat and half the calories of most versions: we layer coffee-and-brandy-soaked ladyfingers with an ultra-light egg-white custard combined with rich mascarpone cheese and lower-fat Neufchâtel cheese. This healthier version of the triflelike dessert would pass muster in any Italian café.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Espresso Creme Anglaise

Creme anglaise is a luxurious French custard sauce that is thickened with lightly cooked egg yolks. This sauce requires vigilance, but the result is well worth the effort. With a kick from instant espresso powder and crushed chocolate-covered espresso beans, this version goes well with chocolate desserts. If you perfume the custard with vanilla extract instead of coffee, you'll have a lightened version of a classic creme anglaise--a delightful sauce for poached pears or just about any fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chewy Chocolate Brownies

Rating: Unrated
2
These brownies are a high-energy treat you can pack in your lunch bag or tuck into your fanny pack when you are out walking. Wrap cooled brownies individually for fast picnic assembly or lunchbox fill-ups.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
You won't feel an ounce of guilt when you dig into this dense, chocolate bundt cake.
By Patsy Jamieson

Kahluaccino

Rating: Unrated
1
Coffee lovers will love the addition of Kahlua; Frangelico adds a lovely hazelnut note.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Graham Muffins

Rating: Unrated
4
Graham cracker crumbs lend a hearty texture to a chocolate treat so it maintains the characteristics of a muffin, rather than an oversized cupcake, perfect to pack in a lunchbox.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mocha Cake with Berries

Espresso coffee powder and bittersweet chocolate make this dense cake an extra-rich dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coffee Granita

This easy dessert recipe is Cuba's answer to sno-cones. Use freshly brewed strong coffee if possible, but morning leftovers work too--just heat 4 cups of coffee with the sugar until the sugar dissolves. If you prefer your coffee with a little cream, try the granita with a splash of evaporated milk on top.
By Darra Goldstein

Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
Soft and chewy, these cookies have a deep chocolate flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon-Mocha Farro Pudding

This remake of a traditional rice pudding recipe uses whole-grain farro which is full of fiber and minerals. For an optimal serving appearance, top each dish with ground cinnamon and chocolate-covered coffee beans.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cappuccino Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Espresso and almonds flavor this bread pudding; it's particularly special when served with this delicious caramel sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mocha Pops

Instead of heading down to your local coffee shop to purchase an afternoon iced coffee, grab this summer treat right out of your freezer. All you need to make this 3-ingredient popsicle recipe is chilled coffee, half-and-half, chocolate syrup, and some popsicle molds--it will cool you off and give you a little pick-me-up at the same time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Angel Food Cake

Rating: Unrated
2
Serve this chocolate angel food cake with low-fat frozen yogurt and fresh fruit.
By Lucia Watson

Mocha Confetti Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
Kahlua and espresso add rich flavor to this glazed mocha chiffon cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Iced Coconut Latte Pops

When you don't have time to make ice coffee, grab a latte popsicle from the freezer and keep your cool.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ricotta Cassata

This no-bake take on a Sicilian classic will quickly become part of your dessert repertoire.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Mousse

Our mousse reformation, with only 248 calories and 6 grams of fat per serving, as compared to 485 calories and 40 grams of fat in the original recipe, doesn't require a warning from the Surgeon General.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake

This serve-from-the-pan cake is a winner at pot-luck suppers, classroom celebrations and picnics.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coffee Bavarian Cream

This creamy Kahlúa-spiked coffee dessert is perfect for hot summer nights.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
