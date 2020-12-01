Healthy Cobbler Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cobbler recipes including berry, peach, pear and strawberry cobbler. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Apple Crisp

There's nothing like this old-fashioned apple dessert recipe to top off a good dinner. It's low in calories and can be made even lower if prepared with sugar substitute.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Crumble with Oats

Leaving the skins on the apples provides fiber and vitamins, so this diabetic-friendly dessert is not only good tasting but also good for you.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Caramel Apple Crisp

This Caramel Apple Crisp is so decadent it might be worth the carb indulgence. For a holiday recipe, the low-carb, diabetic-friendly apple crisp is perfect for any family member!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Crisp-Stuffed Baked Apples

This apple dessert marries the best parts of apple crisp with a baked apple to make an adorable and tasty sweet treat. Cooking an apple crisp inside an apple is a wonderful treat in summer with a scoop of ice cream, or in fall after an apple-picking trip.
By Carolyn Casner

Old-Fashioned Apple-Nut Crisp

Apples and nuts are a classic--and healthful--combination, especially when you cut back on the saturated fat that typically tops this sweet treat. Our version is just as delicious, and allows the flavor of the hazelnuts to shine through. A dollop of Vanilla Cream or scoop of vanilla frozen yogurt finishes this homey dessert beautifully.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Easy Peach Cobbler

This easy peach cobbler uses canned peaches to speed up prep time. A fluffy, tender cake envelops the tender peaches, creating an incredibly simple fruit dessert you can enjoy year-round.
By Sarah Epperson

No-Oat Apple Crisp

This simple oatless apple crisp gets its sweet topping from white whole-wheat flour, dark brown sugar and butter. Any sweet, firm apple will work. Experiment and mix and match to find your favorite fruit combo.
By Hilary Meyer

Pear Cobbler

A pear cobbler is a crowd-pleasing dessert that highlights one of fall's sweetest fruits. Cinnamon, ginger and cardamom give this pear cobbler a sophisticated twist for a quick and easy homemade dessert.
By Jasmine Smith

Peach & Blueberry Cobbler

This is a healthier version of a traditional cobbler, with canola oil in place of some of the butter and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour. Unlike more classic biscuit-topped cobblers, the peaches and blueberries are nestled into a tender batter that swells around the fruit as it bakes. Other fruits may be substituted. It's especially beautiful when baked in and served right from a cast-iron skillet.
By Virginia Willis

Slow-Cooker Apple Cobbler

This crock pot apple cobbler couldn't be easier: just spend 15 minutes prepping the apple mixture and cake topping, then let the slow cooker take care of the rest. We like the mixture of Honeycrisp and Fuji apples, but you can use other apples, such as Gala or Pink Lady, or add some Granny Smiths for tartness. Just steer clear of softer apples like Macintosh or Golden Delicious, which will get too mushy in the slow cooker. The apples release their juices, which marry with the sugar to create a delicious caramelly sauce, while the topping puffs up and takes on a lovely brown color. This simple fall dessert is delicious as-is or with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream.
By Marianne Williams

Cherry Cheesecake Cobbler

Classic cherry cobbler is studded with a sweetened cream cheese swirl in this easy cherry dessert you can make any time of year.
By Sarah Epperson

Rhubarb-Raspberry Crumble

Rhubarb is a tangy counterpart for sweet raspberries in this fruit crumble recipe. For a nutty flavor and a boost of nutrition, this healthy dessert uses whole-grain rye flour and toasted pecans. Serve the crumble with your favorite vanilla frozen yogurt or a dollop of whipped cream.
By April McGreger

Crock-Pot Peach Cobbler

Warm and caramelized spiced peaches and a light cakey topping star in this slow-cooker peach cobbler. Delicious! Just stir it together and then forget about it and it will be ready to serve warm when you want it.
Apple Cobbler

This easy apple cobbler recipe takes just 15 minutes of active time to prep, then it's a hands-off affair as it bakes up to bubbly goodness. Granny Smiths add a nice tartness to the cobbler and play nicely off the Honeycrisps. You could swap other sweet apples, such as Gala or Fuji, for the Honeycrisps. The part of the cake topping coming in contact with the apple mixture stays moist while the top gets crispy--the perfect combo of textures. Serve as-is or with vanilla ice cream for a classic fall dessert that can't be beaten.
Easy Blueberry Cobbler

Low-Carb Blueberry Cobbler

Peach-Berry Cobbler

Nectarine Blueberry Crisp

Pineapple-Pear Crisp

For a twist on the classic apple crisp, substitute pineapples and pears.

Slow-Cooker Cherry Cobbler

While you're focused on every other dish for the backyard barbecue, let the slow cooker make cherry cobbler for a crowd. With frozen fruit, this easy slow-cooker dessert can be made and enjoyed any time of year.
By Sarah Epperson

Old-Fashioned Peach Cobbler

Add fiber and whole-grains to this healthy, diabetes-friendly dessert by using whole-wheat flour for the biscuit top.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Microwave Blueberry Cobbler

When you're hankering for a quick, sweet little treat, try this easy berry cobbler you microwave in a mug.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach-Raspberry Crisp

A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate the arrival of late-summer peaches with this rich-tasting crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
By Patsy Jamieson

Strawberry Cobbler

In-season strawberries shine in this simple strawberry cobbler recipe. The biscuits on top are light and fluffy, with crispy tops and hint of sweetness. This strawberry cobbler creates the perfect amount of sauce for serving with vanilla ice cream.
By Pam Lolley

Apple-Cranberry Cobbler

Topped with a crunchy, low-fat granola, this warm, fruity cobbler recipe is loaded with apples, cranberries and spices. It serves 2 and can be on the table in just 40 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bourbon-Peach Cobbler

Easy buttermilk biscuits top this healthy peach cobbler recipe made with a glug of bourbon. If you prefer to leave out the liquor, try swapping apple juice or cider for the bourbon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler

Gluten-free flour makes light and fluffy biscuits in this easy gluten-free peach cobbler. Fresh summer peaches and just a few spices make this simple dessert shine.
By Pam Lolley

Apple-Cranberry Crisp

A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate the arrival of fall with this apple-cranberry crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double Corn-Blueberry Cobbler

The hallmark of a cobbler is a biscuit topping baked right on top of the fruit. Here blueberries (or blackberries) and corn make a fun match. The sunny cornmeal batter comes together quickly and looks gorgeous on top of the deep-dark fruit filling. We like the rustic texture of medium- or coarse-ground cornmeal, but any type works.
By Marie Simmons

Very Cherry Peach Cobbler

A tender biscuit-like topper sets off the ripe, juicy fruit in this low-calorie dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple-Cherry Cake Cobbler

This easy cobbler is filled with cherries, pears, and pineapples and its flavor is heightened with cinnamon and nutmeg.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gluten-Free Apple Crisp

Give America's favorite dessert a gluten-free upgrade with a sweet and crispy oat crumble. This easy apple crisp comes together quickly, making it ideal for a last-minute potluck option.
By Carolyn Casner

Pear & Cherry Cobbler

Hot fruit covered with a cinnamon-scented biscuit dough is a favorite old-fashioned dessert. But we updated this one by making it low in fat and calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple, Pear & Dried Cranberry Crisp

Apples, pears and dried cranberries fill this holiday crisp. It has all the fruit flavor and sweet streusel topping that you get in a pie, but without the need to fuss with a crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Walnut Berry-Cherry Crisp

Blueberries, flaxseeds and oats make this fruit crisp dessert good for diabetic meal plans or just healthy eating in general.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato-Peach Cobbler

Tomatoes may seem like an odd dessert ingredient, but their tangy flavor lends a pleasant balance to the sweet peaches in this healthy dessert recipe. To make individual cobblers, divide the filling and crust among twelve 8- to 10-ounce ovenproof dishes; bake until golden, about 50 minutes.
By Vivian Howard

Peach-Blueberry Crisp

Highlight summer fruit in this not-too-sweet dessert that's done in under an hour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gingered Cranberry-Pear Cobbler

Cranberries add a particularly pleasing tartness and color to pears. Fresh ginger, lemon and vanilla brighten up the pears, while reduced-fat sour cream adds flavor to the biscuit-dough crust. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Raspberry Polenta Crisp

Skip extra-virgin olive oil and reach for a bottle labeled simply olive oil when baking this healthy fruit-crisp recipe--its milder flavor is better for baked goods.
By Yossy Arefi

Peach-Cinnamon Graham Crumble

Graham crackers make an easy crunchy topping for this campfire skillet treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Oatmeal Wedges

Whole-wheat flour and oats add a nutty flavor to the dense, slightly-sweet crust of these dessert treats, which pairs well with the luscious raspberry filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler

Strawberries and rhubarb are one of the great flavor combinations of springtime. Here the duo stars in a traditional strawberry-rhubarb cobbler, redolent with the aromas of cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. If you must, you can top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream but quite honestly, it doesn't need it.
By Ruth Cousineau

Blackberry Cobbler

Flaky, buttery biscuits dolloped on sweet, syrupy berries--fruit cobblers may be the best summer dessert ever. We love fresh blackberries in cobbler, but fresh blueberries or even frozen blackberries make a great subsitute. You don't even have to thaw the berries first; mix them up while they're still frozen.
By Hilary Meyer
