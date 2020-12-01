Healthy Cheesecake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cheesecake recipes including blueberry, lemon, pumpkin and strawberry cheesecake. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Mini New York Cheesecakes

These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate Mini Cheesecakes

These individual cheesecakes are made with a reduced-fat vanilla wafer crust and and filled with reduced-fat cream cheese and chocolate. They make a perfect light dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

This light and tangy lemon meringue cheesecake gets tons of citrus flavor from lemon juice and zest, as well as a layer of lemon curd between the cake and the fluffy meringue topping. It would be the perfect dessert for any spring or summer party, though we'd happily eat this treat year-round.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Bake Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

This luscious swirled cheesecake dessert is a no bake, mix-and-chill recipe. Plus, each slice is under 200 calories!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

Pumpkin swirl cheesecake is a delicious dessert that everyone will love, especially during the holiday season. Swapping in reduced-fat cream cheese for regular saves you approximately 50 calories and 3 grams of saturated fat per slice.
By Breana Killeen

No-Bake Cherry Cheesecake

This no-bake cherry cheesecake is an easy summertime treat. This no-bake cheesecake recipe has omega-3-rich walnuts in the graham cracker crust and uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese in the filling to keep saturated fat in check. If you want a bright red topping, use sour cherries. Sweet cherries give it a more purple hue. To make gluten-free no-bake cherry cheesecake, use gluten-free graham crackers.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lemon Cheesecake Bites

These creamy and lemony cheesecake bites are diabetic-friendly and guilt free!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes

This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marmalade-Glazed Orange Cheesecake

Our Test Kitchen created this showpiece cheesecake to celebrate one of winter's brightest gifts: the orange. It is exceptionally rich and creamy-tasting, but lower in saturated fat than a traditional cheesecake. The secret is to replace most of the cream cheese with pureed cottage cheese. Be sure to let the food processor do its job and process the cottage cheese until it has a silky texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Cheesecake

This luscious vegan cheesecake nixes the dairy in favor of a filling made with coconut cream, tofu and cashews or macadamia nuts instead of the traditional eggs and cream. Coconut oil and nuts make for a rich-tasting and crunchy crust, so nobody will miss the butter.
By Breana Killeen

Pumpkin Cheesecake for Two

Single-serving pumpkin cheesecakes are the perfect way to finish off a Thanksgiving meal for two (or any other meal, given that they take just 15 minutes of active prep time!). You can make them a day or two ahead of time and keep them tucked away in the fridge in their sturdy ramekins until you're ready to enjoy them.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Cheesecake

This easy slow-cooker pumpkin cheesecake with a gingersnap-and-walnut crust is full of all your favorite fall flavors. Cooking dessert in the slow cooker frees up oven space, making this healthy dessert perfect for entertaining. It might just bump your regular old pumpkin pie off the Thanksgiving menu. To make this recipe gluten-free, swap out the regular gingersnap cookies for gluten-free gingersnaps.
By Carolyn Casner

Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Cheesecake Recipes

Rich and decadent, cheesecake always hits the mark. The classic cheesecake has evolved over time into countless varieties. Whether your favorite features candy bars, liqueur or berries, our diabetic cheesecake recipes will delight every palate while fitting into your meal plan. Indulge!
Cheesecake Chai-Spiced Banana Bread

Classic banana bread gets a delicious twist with chai spices and a cheesecake layer.
No-Bake Berry Cheesecake Bars

Pear & Ginger Cheesecake

Ginger-Pineapple Mini Cheesecakes

Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes

Orange Swirled Cheesecake

Reduced-fat cream cheese and yogurt help to make this delicious, diabetic-friendly dessert under 130 calories per slice.

Quick Strawberry "Cheesecake"

Get cheesecake flavor without having to bake with this healthy dessert recipe. To make it gluten-free, look for gluten-free graham crackers.
By Breana Killeen

Pumpkin-Coconut Cheesecake with Dulce de Leche Glaze

This sumptuous pumpkin-coconut cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and a caramelly topping is adapted from a recipe that chef Leticia Moreinos Schwartz, author of the cookbook Latin Superfoods, developed for her family's Thanksgiving dinner. The combination of coconut and pumpkin is a flavor profile that nods to Moreinos Schwartz's childhood in Brazil. We've cut down on the sugar and the calories in a traditional cheesecake for this version of the treat but left all of the flavor and silky texture of the original.
By Leticia Moreinos Schwartz

No-Bake Cheesecake with Gingersnap Crust and Mango Puree

This diabetic-friendly cheesecake could not be easier to make! The gingersnap crust and mango puree topping complement each other for a refreshing zing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hazelnut Crusted Mascarpone Cheesecake

This elegant dessert is a real crowd pleaser! Made with a blend of fat-free cream cheese and mascarpone, this decadent cheesecake sits atop a graham cracker and hazelnut crust. For extra taste and presentation points, drizzle with melted chocolate and garnish with pomegranate seeds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Mini Chocolate Cheesecakes

Here we stir a little melted chocolate into ricotta cheese for a cheesecake-like topping for chocolate wafer cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

Sometimes we even stun ourselves. This ultra-rich and creamy chocolate cheesecake has less than 10 grams of fat per slice, making it one of our all-time best successes. We replaced the full-fat cream cheese in the original with pureed cottage cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese. To achieve a rich chocolate flavor, we used cocoa powder enhanced by a small amount of high-quality chocolate instead of 12 ounces chocolate chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick "Cheesecake"

Schmear ricotta cheese and your favorite jam on graham crackers for an instant cheesecake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Phyllo Cheesecake

Instead of using butter when layering the phyllo dough in this cranberry cheesecake recipe, we use cooking spray which is a great no-fat substitute.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Cooks tend to bring their most diet-undoing desserts to the potluck table. Why not offer these creamy bars and treat diners to something more healthful they can enjoy?
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ricotta Cheesecake with Apple Topper

Light ricotta cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese help make this creamy dessert a smart choice for a diabetic meal plan. The scrumptious cooked apple topping has a touch of sweet honey and apple pie spice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake with Gingersnap-Walnut Crust

We pulled out a few of our favorite EatingWell tricks to achieve plenty of creaminess in our pumpkin cheesecake without all the saturated fat of a typical recipe: nutrient-packed canned pumpkin and pureed nonfat cottage cheese replace some of the cream cheese. A touch of pumpkin pie spice warms up the flavor. For the crust, shop the natural-foods section for gluten-free gingersnaps without any hydrogenated oil. Simple toasted walnuts are an elegant garnish. Or try making candied walnuts. Just be careful not to eat all of them before they make it to the cake!
By Carin Krasner

Italian Cheesecake

The citron-laced ricotta cheese filling in this mouthwatering cheesecake is lightened up with beaten egg whites and loaded with luscious chopped maraschino cherries. Served on a basic graham cracker crust, this sweet slice of cake will be the star of your dessert table.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Mint Swirl Cheesecake

Served on a vibrant raspberry sauce, this swirled pink and white diabetic-friendly cheesecake is so beautiful your guests won't even notice that it's crust-less! The homemade yogurt cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese mixture results in a fantastic dessert with a lower amount of fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Bake Mason Jar Strawberry Cheesecakes

These no-bake portable cheesecakes are rich and creamy and swirled with fresh strawberries and honey for sweetness--perfect for a picnic or a backyard barbecue! We've used some Greek yogurt to lighten up this healthy dessert.
By Katie Webster

No-Bake Berry Flag Cake

This American flag cake has a no-bake cheesecake base and is decorated with fresh berries for a patriotic treat that takes just 20 minutes to assemble. Make this easy dessert recipe for a Fourth of July party or any festive summer occasion.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Berry-Ricotta Cheesecake

Here, low-fat ricotta blended with reduced-fat Neufchâtel cheese gives this lighter, Italian-inspired cheesecake a great texture and all of the good cheese flavor you would want. We garnish the cake with mixed berries brushed with a red currant jelly glaze. With only 258 calories per slice, this dessert really is a worthwhile indulgence.
By Marie Piraino

Pumpkin Cheesecake

This delicious pumpkin cheesecake boasts a chocolate graham cracker crust and a lighter filling, thanks to a blend of reduced-fat cream cheese, tofu and fat-free Greek yogurt. Topped with a drizzle of chocolate syrup and light dessert topping, this dessert can be served at any time of the year.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Phyllo-Crusted Melon Cheesecake

Thin wedges of melon and fresh raspberries make the perfect topper for this creamy cheesecake cradled in a flaky phyllo crust.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fluffy Peppermint Cheesecake with Chocolate Lace Shards

Who doesn't love cheesecake? The filling in this recipe is made with a blend of reduced-fat cream cheese, marshmallow creme and Greek yogurt, so it's not as dense as most cheesecakes. It's topped with light dessert topping and sprinkled with a sweet and crunchy mint topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon Verbena Cheesecake

With its exquisite lemon-oil fragrance, lemon verbena adds a sophisticated accent to a creamy vanilla cheesecake. Lemon verbena is also a perfect complement to strawberries. A generous quantity of fruit and a slender slice of cheesecake make a balanced finish to a fine meal.
By Patsy Jamieson

Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake

A spectacular, graceful ending for a holiday feast or any elegant fall or winter meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Lime Cheesecake

One bite of this light and airy cranberry-lime cheesecake recipe and it will become your go-to recipe for dessert. Part-skim ricotta cheese adds a delicate texture and stands in for some of the higher-fat cream cheese. Be sure to use a large, wide piece of heavy-duty foil to wrap the pan--the foil helps prevent water from seeping into the cake as it bakes.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Greek Yogurt Cheesecake with Ouzo-Poached Figs

This tangy yogurt cheesecake is topped with ouzo-poached figs inspired by sikomaida, a traditional delicacy from Corfu made with dried figs macerated and kneaded with ouzo and pepper, which are formed into disks and dried in chestnut leaves. It's also delicious with seasonal fruits, fresh or dried and poached, or with whole preserves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Praline-Crunch Cheesecake

This is the simplest to make of all our cheesecakes but not a bit less extravagant in taste and creamy texture. The indulgence quotient far surpasses its fat and calorie count.
By Ruth Cousineau
