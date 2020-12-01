Healthy Bar & Brownie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious bar and brownie recipes including chocolate brownies, gluten-free brownies and lemon bars. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Mug Brownie

2
You might want to keep a copy of this recipe in the pantry beside the cocoa for those moments when you crave a chocolaty treat. Cook this fudgy brownie in a mug in the microwave and it's ready in less than a minute!
By Carolyn Casner

Holiday Cranberry-Orange Pistachio Bars

1
Bright red cranberries and toasted green pistachios stud these tart-and-tangy bar cookies and make them a colorful addition to any cookie platter. They hold well in both the refrigerator and the freezer so they're an excellent make-ahead option.
By Jennifer Buechner

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars

2
Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein--thanks to peanut butter and peanuts--as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Brownies

3
A double dose of lemon juice and zest brings fresh and tangy flavor to these easy brownies. They're the perfect dessert for any holiday or special occasion--or when you just need a little something to brighten your day.
By Carolyn Casner

Almond-Honey Power Bar

67
Great for breakfast on the go! Golden roasted nuts, seeds and oats are enveloped by flavorful almond butter in these delectably chewy, no-fuss energy bars. Unrefined turbinado sugar adds a deep caramelly undertone. Feel free to use light brown sugar instead. Bars stored at room temperature will be softer than those that are refrigerated.
By Maria Speck

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

7
These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon Streusel Fresh Apple Bars

2
These sweet, cinnamon-flavored apple bars are the perfect accompaniment for your afternoon cup of coffee or tea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brownie Cookies

1
Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Butter, Blueberry & Oat Energy Squares

These one-bowl, no-bake energy squares ensure a quick way to refuel during long meetings, tough workouts or that mid-afternoon energy slump. Feel free to swap the blueberries for your favorite dried fruit and the pistachios for your favorite nut--but keep the maple syrup as is; we found using less than 1/2 cup resulted in crumbly bars.
By Breana Killeen

Turtle Brownies

Chocolate, nuts, and caramel are certainly hard to resist so it's easy to see why turtle brownies are always a favorite. This recipe has black beans in the batter for added fiber. We won't tell if you won't--and we promise nobody will ever know!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Butter-Quinoa Blondies

28
People likely won't even notice that these delicately nutty, just a little chocolaty, blondies are gluten-free. They use quinoa flour, which you can find in well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores, in place of all-purpose flour. To make your own quinoa flour, grind raw quinoa into a powder in a clean coffee grinder. (Adapted from Quinoa Revolution by Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

3
For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
By Molly Stevens

Inspiration and Ideas

Looking for a new blondie recipe? These almond butter-quinoa blondies are healthy and gluten-free dessert.
This healthy one-bowl dessert recipe is packed with veggies (and no one will ever know)!
7
22
Peanut Butter Breakfast Bars

Apples and honey are the perfect additions for these satisfying breakfast bars.

All Healthy Bar & Brownie Recipes

Quick & Easy Double Chocolate Brownies

Two kinds of chocolate make these diabetic-friendly, health-minded brownies hard to resist. Enjoy them for a snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dried-Fruit Bars

Make a batch of these easy homemade dried-fruit bars to tuck into your kid's lunchbox all week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars

There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

EatingWell Energy Bars

8
Instead of buying pricy energy bars, fuel your fitness routine with this great-tasting homemade energy bar recipe. Whether you use these energy bars as a pre-workout snack or to refuel and recover post-workout, they'll give your body what it needs. Best of all, you can make this energy bar recipe in minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Fudgy Teff Brownies

1
Whole-grain teff flour (made from a tiny ancient grain) has a nuance of cocoa flavor to start with, making it a natural choice for brownies. These gluten-free brownies are moist and satisfying, intensely chocolaty and have a tender texture.
By Alice Medrich

Chewy Granola Bars

You can make these bars ahead of time and freeze them, tightly wrapped in foil, for up to 3 months.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Nutty Chocolate Granola Bars

These homemade granola bars--loaded with oats, almonds, peanut butter, and chocolate chips--are the perfect alternative to store-bought granola bars, which can be loaded with added sugars. Make them for a special occasion, or freeze a batch to enjoy for up to 3 months.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crunchy Granola Wedges

19
This recipe was inspired by chef Lars Kronmark's granola wedges from the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. Substitute your favorite fruit, nuts and/or seeds for the sunflower seeds and/or dried cranberries in these granola bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Covered Brownie Bites

14
Dip bite-size pieces of brownie into melted chocolate for an easy treat to satisfy your chocolate craving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Brownie Bites

These mini-muffin brownies are perfect for an afterschool treat or healthy dessert. They stay moist with a secret ingredient--zucchini, which melts into each bite right alongside the chocolate chips, giving them a nutritional boost that you won't even notice.
By Hilary Meyer

Peanut Butter Energy Bite "Ice Cream Cones"

These energy bites, dipped in chocolate and topped with graham crackers, look just like melty ice cream cones, but are packed with energizing protein for a healthier snack kids will love.
By Melissa Fallon

Swirled Cheesecake Brownies

19
Made with whole-wheat flour, these decadent-tasting brownies have a beautiful marbled cheesecake topping. Cutting them into bite-size pieces helps to keep the calorie count in check.
By Marialisa Calta

Banana-Peanut Granola Bars

These healthy, homemade granola bars are reminiscent of peanut butter-and-banana sandwiches. Be sure to look for dried banana, not banana chips. The chips are cooked in oil and, if not stored properly, can have an off taste. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

2
These easy-to-make homemade granola bars are inspired by the flavors of a classic oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. But feel free to vary the mix-ins to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Bars

2
Full of oats, chocolate chips and chia seeds, these oatmeal bars are perfect for an on-the-go snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pecan Turtle Bars

1
What's not to love about buttery shortbread and pecans paired with rich, dark chocolate and topped with salty caramel? This easy turtle bar recipe is best with a gourmet finishing sea salt, such as Maldon or fleur de sel, for best texture and flavor.
By Virginia Willis

Lemon Bars

10
These updated lemon squares are sure to be the hit of any picnic or potluck. We've improved the shortbread crust by using white whole-wheat flour and a butter-canola oil blend to cut saturated fat. The velvety filling has fewer eggs and gets a flavor boost from freshly grated lemon zest.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Squash Cheesecake Bars

6
Pureed winter squash gives most of the body to these leaner cheesecake bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Cashew Granola Bars

Coconut extract gives these homemade granola bars tropical-inspired flavor. Feel free to swap the blueberries, cashews and flaxseeds for any combination of your favorite dried fruit, nuts or seeds. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate Chip Power Bars

Packed with protein, these power bars are a tasty treat filled with chocolate chips, toasted oats and peanut butter.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oatmeal Raisin Granola Bars

These bars, packed with the sweet flavors of raisins and cinnamon, are inspired by oatmeal raisin cookies--but they're completely nut-free so they're school-friendly. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Sunflower Granola Bars

1
Easy to make at home, these nut-free granola bars can be adjusted to your taste preferences. Simply vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the apricots and seeds in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Stone-Fruit Bars

7
Try your favorite combination of stone fruit, such as peaches and cherries, in these easy fruit bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Skip the granola bar options at the grocery store--they're easy to make at home! You can vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts and/or seeds for the chocolate, cherries and coconut in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen
