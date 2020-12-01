Healthy Sauce Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sauce recipes including BBQ, cheese, cream and pasta sauce. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Creamy Broccoli Pasta

If you're looking for a simple weeknight pasta dish, look no further. This vegetarian dinner is done in only 20 minutes and packs plenty of broccoli along with creamy goodness thanks to mascarpone cheese and low-fat Greek yogurt.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers.
By Carolyn Casner

Butternut Squash Alfredo with Chicken & Spinach

If you're not feeling like regular pasta tonight, turn to butternut squash noodles. These delicate veggie strands are a great base for any number of sauces and toppings, like this creamy and decadent Alfredo sauce with chicken, garlic and silky spinach.
By Carolyn Casner

Dill Mustard Sauce

This tangy mustard-dill sauce recipe is delicious served with smoked salmon, used as a vegetable dip or spread on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer.
By Adam Hickman

Cajun Salmon with Greek Yogurt Remoulade

Paprika and garlic powder make a quick Cajun-inspired seasoning that flavors salmon fillets in this easy dinner recipe. Traditionally, remoulade sauce is prepared with mayonnaise; here, we substitute nonfat Greek yogurt for a lighter version.
By Dina Cheney

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

This steak, broccoli rabe and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushroom, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach Alfredo Lasagna

This lightened-up lasagna packs in the nutrients with plenty of spinach, carrots, and mushrooms--plus satisfies cheese cravings with ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Chicken

A 20-minute entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Asian-inspired Thai chicken recipe is a great choice for last-minute dinners. If you have a little extra time, pair it with flavored rice and crisp-tender pea pods (see associated recipe) for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

White Wine Lemon-Caper Sauce

Got leftover white wine to use up? Lucky for you, using white wine for cooking can ramp up the flavor of your dish. Make this mouthwatering lemony sauce that's great for drizzling on roasted chicken, fish, halloumi or tofu. Or, use it as an easy homemade pasta sauce.
By Breana Killeen

Avocado Pesto

Avocados add a silky consistency and cheese-like richness to this dairy-free pesto recipe. Toss it with pasta, spread it on baguette slices to make bruschetta, or use it for a healthy mayo substitute on your sandwich.
By Jason Mraz

Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce

This gluten-free, vegan version of peanut noodles has a high protein content thanks to edamame and peanut butter. Spaghetti squash turns delicately sweet when roasted, which pairs wonderfully with the Thai-inspired peanut sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Shrimp and Pea Pod Stir-Fry

Pea pods were made for stir-fry dishes. This subtly flavored recipe calls for snow peas, but you could easily substitute snap peas. Serve with brown rice for a balanced and nutritious meal.

23 Creamy Pasta Recipes with Seafood

Make a rich, yet healthy, dinner with these creamy pasta recipes with seafood. These dinners feature plenty of fresh vegetables with proteins like shrimp, salmon and tuna. Whether it’s Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta or Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce, these indulgent pasta dishes are comforting, delicious and perfect for any weeknight meal.

20 Creamy Meatless Pasta Recipes Ready in 30 Minutes or Less

Make one of these creamy pasta recipes for a vegetarian-friendly dinner tonight.

Honey-Soy-Ginger Glaze

Keep this super-simple, versatile glaze on hand and you will be able to elevate any type of grilled or roasted meat, poultry, seafood or vegetable to company fare. Wait until the food has 5 to 10 minutes left to cook before brushing with the glaze. Then turn often, brushing with glaze, to create a glossy crust.
By Robby Melvin

Quick Mixed Berry Pancake Sauce

In this healthy, quick pancake sauce recipe, berries--such as strawberries, blueberries and raspberries--are microwaved until hot and thickened. Serve along with maple syrup, or skip the syrup altogether and enjoy the natural sweetness from the berries.
By Stacy Fraser

Ragù alla Bolognese (Classic Bolognese Meat Sauce)

This is a version of the famous meat sauce of Emilia Romagna, of which Bologna is the capital. Giuliano Hazan's family is from Emilia Romagna, and he learned to make Bolognese sauce from his mother, Marcella, who learned it from her grandmother, Mary. Its classic pairing is with homemade tagliatelle or pappardelle but it's also very good with rigatoni, shells or any substantial pasta shape, preferably one with ridges, that has nooks and cavities to trap the sauce. Adapted from How to Cook Italian by Giuliano Hazan; Scribner, 2005.
By Giuliano Hazan

Corn Bread-Topped Chicken Enchilada Casserole

For a twist on the classic chicken enchilada casserole, this slow cooker recipe is topped with homemade corn bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Turkey Thighs with Herb Gravy

Those who love tender, moist dark meat will love these slow-cooker turkey thighs. If turkey thighs aren't available, ask your butcher to cut up a whole turkey and give you the bone-in thighs. Feel free to substitute an equal weight of chicken thighs for the turkey thighs, if desired. This pairs well with a simple side of steamed green beans.
By Cooking Light

Quick Applesauce

This quick homemade applesauce recipe makes a healthy snack or fruit dessert for kids. Applesauce is also a fabulous complement to potato pancakes or latkes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato Carbonara with Spinach & Mushrooms

Loaded with veggies, this spiralized sweet potato vegetable noodles recipe--our healthy take on a traditional carbonara recipe--achieves superfood status with the addition of spinach and mushrooms. Look for large, straight sweet potatoes to make the longest veggie noodles.
By Breana Killeen

Creamy Vegan Cashew Sauce

You'll never guess this creamy sauce is completely vegan, and actually made from pureed cashews. To keep it gluten-free, use tamari.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Butternut Squash Carbonara with Broccoli

You've never had carbonara quite like this! Loaded with veggies, this spiralized veggie noodle recipe is a healthy copycat of a traditional carbonara recipe. Butternut squash gets spiralized into long, tender noodles for a lower-carb version of this creamy, cheesy pasta dish. Look for a squash with a large, straight neck to make the longest veggie noodles.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate Cookie Icing

This easy chocolate cookie icing recipe is healthier than traditional chocolate icing recipes as it has substantially less sugar. Unlike chocolate icing used for decorating cakes, this thinner icing is perfect for drizzling on cookies or to fill thumbprints.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sautéed Broccoli with Peanut Sauce

Peanut butter, balanced with a little soy sauce and vinegar, makes a delicious and kid-friendly sauce for broccoli and other vegetables. Giving the broccoli a head start by steaming it before sautéing it with the other vegetables ensures that all the vegetables are nicely cooked at the same time.
By Karen Rankin

Pumpkin-Walnut Baked French Toast with Maple-Coffee Syrup

This overnight French toast recipe is especially tasty with the addition of canned pumpkin and spices. Topped with a coffee-flavored maple syrup and optional fruit, it's sure to be a fall or winter favorite with everyone at your table.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garden Tomato Sauce

This garden-fresh tomato sauce is a delicious way to use summer-ripe tomatoes. Or freeze whole tomatoes and make this sauce later on in the winter. Just remove the cores and freeze them whole. Then, turn your frozen tomatoes into a garden-fresh sauce any time of the year. For pizza sauce: In Step 2, cook until thickened to about the consistency of pizza sauce, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Remove from the heat, transfer to a blender, add 2 tablespoons tomato paste and blend until smooth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese

Tangy horseradish flavors this smoked salmon cream cheese. Serve it spread on rice crackers for an impromptu cocktail party snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet & Sour Beef-Cabbage Soup

This wholesome sweet-and-sour soup combines beef, caraway seeds, sweet paprika and cabbage--ingredients that star in a number of German dishes. It is particularly nice served with crusty rye bread. For an even heartier soup, add diced cooked potatoes along with the cabbage. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce

In a vegan riff on green goddess dressing, cashews provide a creamy base with tons of flavor from herbs and apple-cider vinegar. Drizzle it all over this bowl of quinoa and roasted vegetables to make a satisfying vegan dinner or easy packable lunch that is ready in just 30 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Sesame Chicken & Broccoli with Scallion-Ginger Sauce

In this healthy sheet-pan chicken recipe, meaty bone-in chicken thighs and broccoli florets are tossed with sesame oil and roasted on the same pan for a delicious and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. While the chicken and broccoli cook, whip together the simple scallion-ginger sauce. The sauce would also be wonderful spooned over salmon, tofu or grain bowls; it is easily doubled or tripled!
By Carolyn Casner

Tofu & Snow Pea Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce

A fast dinner recipe perfect for busy weeknights, this easy stir-fry recipe will quickly become a favorite. To save time, use precooked rice or cook rice a day ahead.
By Patsy Jamieson

Spicy Thai Noodles

Sauces made with heavy creams are loaded with calories and saturated fat. This recipe uses a peanut sauce that has all the richness of a cream sauce but with heart-healthy fats instead. Be careful--if using a store-bought sauce, check the ingredients list for added sugars!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Cherry Sauce

Frozen pitted cherries make this luscious sauce a snap to make. Try substituting frozen raspberries if you prefer.
By Katie Webster

Pasta with Creamy Mushroom-Pea Sauce

Peas combine deliciously with wild mushrooms, such as chanterelles, but they are hard to come by this early in the season. You can still get the depth of flavor from more available creminis.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro & Spinach

In this easy main dish recipe, pork chops are paired with farro and spinach in a zesty peanut butter-lime sauce. This one-skillet meal will be on the table in under 30 minutes and requires minimal cleanup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
