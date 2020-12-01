Healthy Dry Rub Recipes

Turkish Spice Mix
Make a big batch of this Turkish spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. Or try it as a rub for grilled or roasted meat or vegetables. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
Spatchcocked Chicken with Sweet & Spicy BBQ Rub
In this whole grilled chicken recipe, the backbone is removed and the chicken is flattened then grilled under the weight of 2 bricks--which enables it to cook quickly and evenly. The homemade rub recipe makes enough to prepare 2 pounds of boneless chicken or 4 pounds of bone-in chicken, but you can easily double or triple the recipe and store the extra in an airtight container for up to 3 months so you can have it on hand throughout the grilling season.
Crazy Herb Spice Mix
Make a big batch of this super-herbed spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
Garlic Lover's Rub
In this wet rub, we let the aromatic champion take center stage--a sure winner for the garlic lover in all of us. This rub is so versatile, we think it's great with virtually any meat or vegetable. Use on: Extra-firm tofu, shrimp, scallops, salmon, mahi-mahi, chicken, duck, pork, beef, lamb.
Spanish Rub
Two kinds of paprika, cilantro and lemon give Spanish flair to pork chops, tenderloin or shrimp.
Air-Fryer Salmon with Horseradish Rub
A crust of fresh horseradish, parsley and capers turns delicately crispy on this air-fried salmon. It's an impressive dinner that's also super simple to make. If you can't find fresh horseradish, use a high-quality prepared product. Be sure to drain and squeeze it to remove as much moisture as possible.
Grilled Leg of Lamb with Mint-Garlic Rub
In this elegant lamb recipe perfect for entertaining, boneless leg of lamb gets a mint and garlic rub. The butterflied lamb cooks in record time and the varying thickness means some slices will be more done than others, so there's something for everyone. The recipe calls for a cut that's large enough to serve about 16 people and still have enough leftovers to make an awesome sandwich or pasta.
Tuscan Spice Rub
Take a trip to Italy with this Tuscan-inspired rub, aromatic with fennel, basil, garlic, rosemary and oregano. Try it on boneless, skinless chicken thighs, salmon steaks or lamb chops.
Sauteed Pork Chops with Apples
The Sugar and Spice Rub makes extra. So another time, use it to season pork tenderloin or lean burgers before broiling or grilling.
Butterflied Grilled Chicken with a Chile-Lime Rub
A quick and efficient way to cook a whole bird on the grill is to butterfly, or "spatchcock" it. When cooking a whole chicken on the grill, try searing the chicken first over direct heat then finish cooking over indirect heat (as instructed in this recipe). That way you avoid the all too common problem when grilling--chicken burned on the outside and raw in the center. For best flavor, let the chicken marinate in the rub overnight in the refrigerator. Serve with lime wedges and fresh salsa.
Coffee Rub
Coffee can be used as a great way to start your day...or end it, at the grill. The dark and toasty undertones from the coffee in this dry rub pair well with dark meats. Any freshly ground coffee beans will work; choose dark roast for the biggest coffee flavor or a lighter roast if you're looking for something a little more subtle. Use on: Chicken thighs, duck, beef, lamb
Lemon-Pepper Steak
Flank steak has fewer calories than other cuts of beef and loads of protein. In this recipe, it's seasoned with a simple--yet flavorful--dry rub of oregano, lemon peel and black pepper. Serve it with your favorite grilled or roasted veggies.