Healthy Marinade Recipes

Balsamic-Dijon Chicken

Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rosemary-Red Wine Marinade

Richer tasting meats like chicken thighs, beef and lamb work best in this red wine marinade.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Balsamic Marinade

Sweet-tart balsamic vinegar spiked with garlic and Italian seasoning makes a fast and flavorful marinade for just about anything you're inspired to grill for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Teriyaki Marinade

Soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, garlic and ginger combine in this teriyaki-inspired marinade for grilled chicken or pork chops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plank-Grilled Tuna Steaks

This Asian-inspired grilled tuna recipe is bursting with zesty ginger-lime flavor. Place any leftover ginger, unpeeled, in a freezer bag. It freezes well, and you can peel and grate it as needed from its frozen state.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Tofu with Korean BBQ Glaze & Stir-Fried Napa Cabbage

In this vegetarian grilling recipe, the hot grill gives tofu smokiness and some crispy edges. A BBQ sauce made with gochujang, the hot Korean chile paste, doubles as both a glaze and some sauce to slather on the tofu at the table. Serve with brown rice or farro.
By Bruce Aidells

Tandoori Chicken Thighs with Lemon Couscous

This Tandoori chicken recipe is marinated overnight in yogurt with a blend of aromatic spices and served with a light-tasting couscous full of lemon zest, cilantro, currants, and toasted pine nuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs

Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish.
By Carolyn Casner

Maple-Bourbon Chicken with Grilled Sweet Potatoes

The sweetness in this Maple-Bourbon Chicken recipe is from the real maple syrup and grilled sweet potatoes. Bacon is also included!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pirate Marinade

This big, bold marinade recipe was adapted from a local Vermont restaurant and caterer. We make it in huge batches and freeze the extras so we always have it on hand. Use on: Extra-firm tofu, salmon, chicken, duck, pork, beef, lamb
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian-Spiced Marinade

This tangy marinade, spiked with the Indian spice blend garam masala, is a terrific way to enliven chicken, tofu or pork chops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Mustard, Rosemary & Apple Marinade

This recipe gets added depth and a pretty finish from a balsamic vinaigrette that's enriched with either port or black tea. Try the boldly flavored marinade with chicken too.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mojito Marinade

Mojito Marinade

The mojito, a Cuban cocktail, is made with rum, lime juice and fresh mint muddled with sugar at the bottom of a tall glass. We turned this refreshing idea into a brightly flavored marinade that works well with any light meat or seafood. Use on: Extra-firm tofu, shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi, chicken, pork
Citrus Tilapia with Fruit Salsa

Citrus Tilapia with Fruit Salsa

Mild tilapia filets are marinated in an orange-cayenne pepper mixture in this sweet and spicy fish recipe. And because spice is nice--chopped jalapeños are added to the fruit salsa to kick it up the heat just a bit more. Serve over brown rice to round out the meal.
Flank Steak with Coffee-Peppercorn Marinade

Flank Steak with Coffee-Peppercorn Marinade

Five-Spice Marinade

Five-Spice Marinade

Jerk Paste Marinade

Jerk Paste Marinade

Wood Ear Mushroom Salad

Wood Ear Mushroom Salad

Moroccan Spice Mix

This lively blend works well with chicken, swordfish and tuna.

Orange-Thyme Marinade

A double-hit of orange comes from orange juice concentrate and fresh orange zest.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peppered Salmon Steaks with Yogurt-Lime Marinade

The yogurt marinade, with hints of lime and ginger, makes the salmon wonderfully succulent.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curry-Glazed Pork Tenderloin Kabobs

Pork tenderloin is much tastier when marinated before it's cooked. In this recipe, the pork is cut into smaller pieces so it can soak up more of the orange-curry marinade.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Yogurt-Cumin Marinade

Cumin, fresh mint, fruity chutney and tangy yogurt combine in a flavorful marinade perfect for chicken, lamb or pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan Marinade

This Moroccan blend works well with chicken or tuna.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bok Choy and Mango Stir-Fry with Skillet-Seared Barramundi

Barramundi is high in omega-3s and packed with protein. In this dish it's marinated in a citrus-soy mixture, skillet-seared and served with stir-fried baby bok choy, sweet pepper and sweet mango strips.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Soy Marinated Flank Steak

The quick-and-easy lemon and soy marinade on this flank steak is so flavorful! The steak takes about 20 minutes to grill and may just become your new favorite summer grilling recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Pepper Marinade

Lots of crushed black pepper and pungent Dijon mustard in this marinade adds loads of flavor to seafood, chicken or vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Lemon-Pepper Marinade

Add some zest to your chicken or pork with this classic lemon-pepper marinade.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian Spice Marinade

Here we combine traditional Indian spices like cumin, coriander, mustard and paprika with yogurt and lime for a tangy marinade. Marinate seafood in the refrigerator for 20 minutes to one hour, or chicken for as long as eight hours.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple-Chipotle Marinade

Molasses adds a rich character to this tropical marinade. Try it with chicken, pork or shrimp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Miso-Ginger Marinade

Asian flavors unite in perfect harmony in this tangy marinade.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Wine Marinade

This simple classic marinade is perfect paired with dark or gamy meats. You can vary the flavor depending on what kind of red wine you choose. For a greater intensity, try using a full-bodied red, such as shiraz or zinfandel. For a more delicate flavor, use a lighter red, such as pinot noir or Burgundy. Use on: Chicken thighs, duck, beef, lamb
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange-Balsamic Marinated Shrimp

The cook time on this shrimp dinner is minimal, but don't skimp on the marinating time. Let the orange juice, orange zest and white balsamic vinegar work its magic--you won't be disappointed!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tropical Fiesta Steak

Pickapeppa sauce is a tart-sweet, slightly hot seasoning sauce from Jamaica. Along with fruit nectar and mint, the Pickapeppa sauce does a great job of flavoring the marinade for the steak in this dinner recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemongrass-Thai Lime Leaf Marinade

Fragrant lemongrass and Thai lime leaves infuse your favorite fish or seafood with flavor. Serve with Chile-Lime Dip.
By Corinne Trang

Grilled Salmon Steaks with Mustard-Orange Marinade

Staples like orange-juice concentrate and Dijon mustard turn into a quick and flavorful marinade for omega-3-rich salmon. Make it a meal: Warm Green Bean Salad with Toasted Walnuts is a nice side dish for this tangy salmon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
