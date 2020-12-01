Healthy Marinade Recipes

Balsamic-Dijon Chicken
Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
Rosemary-Red Wine Marinade
Richer tasting meats like chicken thighs, beef and lamb work best in this red wine marinade.
Balsamic Marinade
Sweet-tart balsamic vinegar spiked with garlic and Italian seasoning makes a fast and flavorful marinade for just about anything you're inspired to grill for dinner.
Teriyaki Marinade
Soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, garlic and ginger combine in this teriyaki-inspired marinade for grilled chicken or pork chops.
Plank-Grilled Tuna Steaks
This Asian-inspired grilled tuna recipe is bursting with zesty ginger-lime flavor. Place any leftover ginger, unpeeled, in a freezer bag. It freezes well, and you can peel and grate it as needed from its frozen state.
Grilled Tofu with Korean BBQ Glaze & Stir-Fried Napa Cabbage
In this vegetarian grilling recipe, the hot grill gives tofu smokiness and some crispy edges. A BBQ sauce made with gochujang, the hot Korean chile paste, doubles as both a glaze and some sauce to slather on the tofu at the table. Serve with brown rice or farro.
Tandoori Chicken Thighs with Lemon Couscous
This Tandoori chicken recipe is marinated overnight in yogurt with a blend of aromatic spices and served with a light-tasting couscous full of lemon zest, cilantro, currants, and toasted pine nuts.
Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs
Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish.
Maple-Bourbon Chicken with Grilled Sweet Potatoes
The sweetness in this Maple-Bourbon Chicken recipe is from the real maple syrup and grilled sweet potatoes. Bacon is also included!
Pirate Marinade
This big, bold marinade recipe was adapted from a local Vermont restaurant and caterer. We make it in huge batches and freeze the extras so we always have it on hand. Use on: Extra-firm tofu, salmon, chicken, duck, pork, beef, lamb
Indian-Spiced Marinade
This tangy marinade, spiked with the Indian spice blend garam masala, is a terrific way to enliven chicken, tofu or pork chops.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Mustard, Rosemary & Apple Marinade
This recipe gets added depth and a pretty finish from a balsamic vinaigrette that's enriched with either port or black tea. Try the boldly flavored marinade with chicken too.