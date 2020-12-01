Healthy Gravy Recipes

Find healthy, delicious gravy recipes including biscuits and gravy, brown gravy and chicken gravy. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Turkey Thighs with Herb Gravy

Those who love tender, moist dark meat will love these slow-cooker turkey thighs. If turkey thighs aren't available, ask your butcher to cut up a whole turkey and give you the bone-in thighs. Feel free to substitute an equal weight of chicken thighs for the turkey thighs, if desired. This pairs well with a simple side of steamed green beans.
By Cooking Light

Cider Gravy

Rating: Unrated
6
Make this low-fat gravy in the roasting pan while the turkey rests. Apple cider adds rich fall flavor.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Portobello Gravy

Rating: Unrated
1
This rich, earthy gravy can be made with fresh shiitakes as well as portobellos. Leave the mushroom pieces in for a chunky-style sauce or strain them out for a velvety consistency.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Citrus Gravy

Rating: Unrated
1
Use the turkey giblets and neck to make a flavorful stock for this citrus-spiked gravy. Or use 4 cups store-bought chicken broth.
By Jim Romanoff

Rosemary Turkey Roast with Vegetables

This rosemary seasoned turkey breast is prepared in the slow cooker. Drizzled with a homemade gravy and served alongside carrots, new potatoes and onion--it's a good reminder that turkey's not just for holidays!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken-Fried Steak & Gravy

Rating: Unrated
20
Can you really make a chicken-fried steak that isn't loaded with saturated fat and salt? Absolutely. We skip the deep frying, but with rich country gravy as consolation, you won't miss it. Our pan-fried, crispy cube steak has less than one-third of the fat and about 80 percent less sodium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooked Brisket in Onion Gravy

Rating: Unrated
9
This brisket is cooked with beef broth and loads of onions that melt down into a luscious gravy. Serve the brisket and gravy over a mound of steaming mashed potatoes with a side of green beans or sliced carrots for a perfect Sunday dinner.
By Judith Finlayson

Herbed Pan Gravy

Rating: Unrated
3
The giblets and neck from a turkey make a great flavorful stock that helps ensure a rich, tasty gravy, but you may substitute more chicken broth if you prefer.
By Jessie Price

Shallot-Mushroom Gravy

If you love mushrooms, this simple gravy recipe is one you'll want to serve with chicken, turkey, or mashed potatoes. Try oyster, shiitake, and/or crimini mushrooms for exotic taste and texture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oven-Fry Poutine with Mushroom Gravy

Rating: Unrated
6
Poutine (pu-teen)--fries topped with gravy and cheese curds--is a French-Canadian fast-food classic. Our lighter version features crispy oven-fried potatoes topped with just enough sharp cheese and a grease-free gravy that's chock-full of fresh mushrooms.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Chicken with Pan Gravy

In this easy roast chicken recipe, vegetables cook underneath and soak up the juices from the roasting bird. The delicious vegetables are then used to make easy, healthy gravy. Using cornstarch instead of flour is a foolproof way to make sure your gravy stays lump-free.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken-Fried Turkey Cutlets with Redeye Gravy

Rating: Unrated
3
Redeye gravy is a Southerner's trick of using coffee to make a quick pan gravy from the drippings that remain in the pan after frying ham steaks. In this lightened version we use lean turkey breast cutlets breaded and “fried” in a little canola oil, with just a bit of bacon for flavor in the gravy. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.
By Joyce Hendley

Inspiration and Ideas

Lemon-Garlic Roast Turkey & White-Wine Gravy

Lemon-Garlic Roast Turkey & White-Wine Gravy

Rating: Unrated
6
The zesty lemon-garlic rub for this turkey gives it amazing flavor. Instead of using a conventional supermarket turkey that's been “enhanced” with added sodium solution, here we brine a natural or organic turkey to keep the meat extra juicy without a lot of extra sodium.
Roast Turkey with Madeira Gravy

Roast Turkey with Madeira Gravy

Rating: Unrated
2
This gorgeous herb-rubbed turkey--complete with luscious gravy--is the quintessential holiday centerpiece. It is particularly fitting for Thanksgiving because Madeira, a fortified wine from the Portuguese island of the same name, flowed like water through the Colonies, having arrived here as ballast in ships. Sweet and mellow, reminiscent of sherry, Madeira beautifully enhances a turkey gravy.
Pan-Roasted Chicken & Gravy

Pan-Roasted Chicken & Gravy

Rating: Unrated
19
Vegan Mushroom Gravy

Vegan Mushroom Gravy

Rating: Unrated
1
Herb-Roasted Turkey with Calvados Gravy

Herb-Roasted Turkey with Calvados Gravy

Herbed Turkey Gravy

Herbed Turkey Gravy

Apple-Shallot Roasted Turkey with Cider Gravy

Rating: Unrated
2

In this herb-roasted turkey recipe, apples and shallots cook inside the bird to keep the meat moist and add rich flavor. The extra shallots in the roasting pan also give the gravy recipe a rich, caramelized-onion depth and, with apple cider, the gravy is out-of-this-world delicious. The easy turkey stock adds extra flavor to the gravy, but you can use chicken broth instead with good results.

All Healthy Gravy Recipes

Spiral Stuffed Turkey Breast with Cider Gravy

Rating: Unrated
3
When a whole bird is just too much--time and effort, as well as size--there is a quicker, simpler way: what's known in French cuisine as a roulade. Using a boneless turkey breast, butterflied and flattened, you can serve a beautiful spiral of juicy meat and herb-flecked stuffing that cooks in an hour and is a cinch to carve. Here, the turkey braises in thyme-infused apple cider, creating the basis for a savory sweet-tart gravy that gives the dish an elegant finish.
By Patsy Jamieson

Apple Bourbon Gravy

This ultra-simple bourbon gravy recipe is particularly good, thanks to vegetables, turkey stock, apple cider and a generous amount of bourbon. Plus, since it's not a pan gravy, you can make this gravy recipe ahead and simply reheat it just before serving. A great gravy doesn't necessarily need greasy drippings!
By Mary Cleaver

Mashed Garlicky Potatoes with Portobello Gravy

Rating: Unrated
1
The creamy texture of these mashed potatoes is achieved without using cream or milk. The secret is to use the cooking liquid to moisten the puree, adding just a small amount of butter or olive oil to provide a luxurious finish. A rich-tasting mushroom gravy adds old-fashioned comfort.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Tequila-Spiked Pan Gravy

This quick and easy recipe spikes traditional turkey pan gravy with the Southwestern-inspired flavors of fresh sage and tequila.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roast Venison with Dried-Cranberry Gravy

A tart cranberry gravy provides the perfect counterpoint to earthy roast venison. Make it a meal: Serve over Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sage-Rubbed Roast Turkey with Lemon-Bay Gravy

Rating: Unrated
4
This roast turkey recipe is flavored with sage and served with gravy made extra-tasty with the lemony pan drippings from the turkey and bay leaves in the giblet stock. The salt rub in this recipe acts as a “dry brine,” plumping and seasoning the meat for moist, juicy, flavorful turkey.
By Lia Huber

Herbed-Lemon Turkey with Wild Mushroom Gravy

Dried cherries and sage tucked under the skin of the turkey breast give each serving a hint of sweetness mixed with a fabulous herb flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com