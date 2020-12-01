Healthy Gravy Recipes

Slow-Cooker Turkey Thighs with Herb Gravy
Those who love tender, moist dark meat will love these slow-cooker turkey thighs. If turkey thighs aren't available, ask your butcher to cut up a whole turkey and give you the bone-in thighs. Feel free to substitute an equal weight of chicken thighs for the turkey thighs, if desired. This pairs well with a simple side of steamed green beans.
Cider Gravy
Make this low-fat gravy in the roasting pan while the turkey rests. Apple cider adds rich fall flavor.
Portobello Gravy
This rich, earthy gravy can be made with fresh shiitakes as well as portobellos. Leave the mushroom pieces in for a chunky-style sauce or strain them out for a velvety consistency.
Citrus Gravy
Use the turkey giblets and neck to make a flavorful stock for this citrus-spiked gravy. Or use 4 cups store-bought chicken broth.
Rosemary Turkey Roast with Vegetables
This rosemary seasoned turkey breast is prepared in the slow cooker. Drizzled with a homemade gravy and served alongside carrots, new potatoes and onion--it's a good reminder that turkey's not just for holidays!
Chicken-Fried Steak & Gravy
Can you really make a chicken-fried steak that isn't loaded with saturated fat and salt? Absolutely. We skip the deep frying, but with rich country gravy as consolation, you won't miss it. Our pan-fried, crispy cube steak has less than one-third of the fat and about 80 percent less sodium.
Slow-Cooked Brisket in Onion Gravy
This brisket is cooked with beef broth and loads of onions that melt down into a luscious gravy. Serve the brisket and gravy over a mound of steaming mashed potatoes with a side of green beans or sliced carrots for a perfect Sunday dinner.
Herbed Pan Gravy
The giblets and neck from a turkey make a great flavorful stock that helps ensure a rich, tasty gravy, but you may substitute more chicken broth if you prefer.
Shallot-Mushroom Gravy
If you love mushrooms, this simple gravy recipe is one you'll want to serve with chicken, turkey, or mashed potatoes. Try oyster, shiitake, and/or crimini mushrooms for exotic taste and texture.
Oven-Fry Poutine with Mushroom Gravy
Poutine (pu-teen)--fries topped with gravy and cheese curds--is a French-Canadian fast-food classic. Our lighter version features crispy oven-fried potatoes topped with just enough sharp cheese and a grease-free gravy that's chock-full of fresh mushrooms.
Roasted Chicken with Pan Gravy
In this easy roast chicken recipe, vegetables cook underneath and soak up the juices from the roasting bird. The delicious vegetables are then used to make easy, healthy gravy. Using cornstarch instead of flour is a foolproof way to make sure your gravy stays lump-free.
Chicken-Fried Turkey Cutlets with Redeye Gravy
Redeye gravy is a Southerner's trick of using coffee to make a quick pan gravy from the drippings that remain in the pan after frying ham steaks. In this lightened version we use lean turkey breast cutlets breaded and “fried” in a little canola oil, with just a bit of bacon for flavor in the gravy. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.