Healthy Condiment Recipes

Quick Pickled Beets
For these easy pickled beets, you only need to let them marinate in the pickling mixture for about 30 minutes to get great flavor. Marinating them longer just enhances the taste. Try them in place of cucumber pickles as a condiment or as a vegetable side dish for roasted chicken or beef.
Pickled Garlic Cloves
Pickled garlic? You bet! This simple pickled garlic clove recipe is made by adding whole peeled garlic cloves to a flavorful brine. Use almost any type of clear vinegar--white, red or cider vinegar. Serve as part of an antipasti spread or chop and add to pasta salad, vinaigrettes or stir-fries. Use the freshest garlic you can find to make the best pickles.
Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney
If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion.
Roasted Salmon with Spicy Cranberry Relish
This ruby-red cranberry relish recipe gets refreshing crunch from apple and celery. It's also delightful alongside a roast chicken or pork loin.
Vegan French-Fried Onions
Oven-frying lightly battered onion slices produces the kind of crispy onion rings we all love, but with less fat and fewer calories. Plus, we use almond milk to make this crispy onion topping dairy-free and vegan--perfect for topping a vegan green bean casserole!
Fresh Fruit Chutney
Chutney is a spicy-sweet-sour condiment made with fresh and dried fruit, sugar, vinegar and chiles. Try the combination of nectarines and dried cherries or blueberries and dried apricots or cherries and golden raisins. Serve alongside simple roasted meat or pan-seared tofu steaks.
Intense Strawberry Preserves
This strawberry preserve recipe is made in small batches, to reduce the amount of time the fruit is heated so it retains more of its intense fresh flavor. If you use about 25 percent underripe berries in the mix of berries (they're higher in natural pectin), you don't have to add any store-bought pectin.
Roasted Acorn Squash with Double Cranberry Chutney
A tangy Indian-spiced cranberry chutney is a flavorful way to perk up simple roasted winter squash.
Homemade Kimchi
If you are looking to start fermenting your own vegetables, the Korean dish kimchi is a great place to start. It's easy to make, and fermentation takes just a few days. Once you have kimchi on hand, serve this healthy dish along with any meal, as an ingredient in stir-fries, stews, savory pancakes and more, or as a condiment to liven up grain bowls, tacos, sandwiches--and the list goes on!
Pickled Eggs
These tangy hard-boiled eggs are a snap to make. Sliced in half, the fuchsia “white” surrounding the bright yellow yolk is dazzling. Wrap some egg slices and onions in a flatbread for an impromptu snack.
Strawberry Shrub
Shrubs (vinegar-based syrups) add sweetness and tang to cocktails and mocktails. Splash some in ice-cold seltzer to make a mocktail or make a boozy beverage with vodka (see associated recipes).
Quick Pickled Turnips
Perk up your cheese plate or crudités platter with these crunchy, zesty pickled turnips or try them on a sandwich instead of cucumber pickles.