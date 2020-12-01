Healthy Condiment Recipes

Find healthy, delicious condiment recipes including chutney and relish. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Quick Pickled Beets

For these easy pickled beets, you only need to let them marinate in the pickling mixture for about 30 minutes to get great flavor. Marinating them longer just enhances the taste. Try them in place of cucumber pickles as a condiment or as a vegetable side dish for roasted chicken or beef.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pickled Garlic Cloves

Pickled garlic? You bet! This simple pickled garlic clove recipe is made by adding whole peeled garlic cloves to a flavorful brine. Use almost any type of clear vinegar--white, red or cider vinegar. Serve as part of an antipasti spread or chop and add to pasta salad, vinaigrettes or stir-fries. Use the freshest garlic you can find to make the best pickles.
By Kathy Gunst

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney

If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Salmon with Spicy Cranberry Relish

This ruby-red cranberry relish recipe gets refreshing crunch from apple and celery. It's also delightful alongside a roast chicken or pork loin.
By Danielle Centoni

Vegan French-Fried Onions

Oven-frying lightly battered onion slices produces the kind of crispy onion rings we all love, but with less fat and fewer calories. Plus, we use almond milk to make this crispy onion topping dairy-free and vegan--perfect for topping a vegan green bean casserole!
By Hilary Meyer

Fresh Fruit Chutney

Chutney is a spicy-sweet-sour condiment made with fresh and dried fruit, sugar, vinegar and chiles. Try the combination of nectarines and dried cherries or blueberries and dried apricots or cherries and golden raisins. Serve alongside simple roasted meat or pan-seared tofu steaks.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Intense Strawberry Preserves

This strawberry preserve recipe is made in small batches, to reduce the amount of time the fruit is heated so it retains more of its intense fresh flavor. If you use about 25 percent underripe berries in the mix of berries (they're higher in natural pectin), you don't have to add any store-bought pectin.
By April McGreger

Roasted Acorn Squash with Double Cranberry Chutney

A tangy Indian-spiced cranberry chutney is a flavorful way to perk up simple roasted winter squash.
By Danielle Centoni

Homemade Kimchi

If you are looking to start fermenting your own vegetables, the Korean dish kimchi is a great place to start. It's easy to make, and fermentation takes just a few days. Once you have kimchi on hand, serve this healthy dish along with any meal, as an ingredient in stir-fries, stews, savory pancakes and more, or as a condiment to liven up grain bowls, tacos, sandwiches--and the list goes on!
By Carolyn Casner

Pickled Eggs

These tangy hard-boiled eggs are a snap to make. Sliced in half, the fuchsia “white” surrounding the bright yellow yolk is dazzling. Wrap some egg slices and onions in a flatbread for an impromptu snack.
By Susan Herr

Strawberry Shrub

Shrubs (vinegar-based syrups) add sweetness and tang to cocktails and mocktails. Splash some in ice-cold seltzer to make a mocktail or make a boozy beverage with vodka (see associated recipes).
By Adam Dolge

Quick Pickled Turnips

Perk up your cheese plate or crudités platter with these crunchy, zesty pickled turnips or try them on a sandwich instead of cucumber pickles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

The Best Homemade Condiments from Your Garden

EatingWell's easy and delicious homemade condiments, from quick sriracha to rhubarb simple syrup, that'll help you get the most out of this year's garden. Want to take your summer grilling over-the-top? Make homemade ketchup using fresh tomatoes and serve with your favorite grilled meat.
Flavor-Packed Picnic Condiments

The cooks in the EatingWell Test Kitchen know the power of a delicious condiment—using just a little can add a lot of flavor to your meal for just a few calories or replace full-fat mayonnaise and cheese that can really pack unnecessary calories and fat. Plus, with homemade condiments because you know what’s in your food (some processed foods have a long list of hard-to-decipher ingredients.) Pack more flavor into your next picnic with these delicious condiment recipes.
Mexican Pickled Carrots

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chicken Gyros

Slow-Cooker Chai Apple Butter

Charred Vegetable & Chicken Pitas with Garlic Mayo

We love this healthy veggie and chicken recipe all bundled up in pita, but you can also serve it over brown rice, drizzled with the mayo sauce too.

All Healthy Condiment Recipes

Beef Gyros with Tzatziki Sauce

A gyro is a Greek sandwich made of thin slices of roasted meat, served on pita bread with a cucumber-yogurt sauce. In this recipe, lean ground beef is seasoned with oregano and marjoram, pressed into a loaf pan, baked and thinly sliced to fill the pita.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Onion Jam

Any type of onion will work for this chile-and-pomegranate-infused jam. Spread crostini with goat cheese and top with the spicy-sweet jam for a quick appetizer or tuck some into a steak taco. If you're a fan of spicy foods, use the full amount of ancho chiles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grape Chutney

With just a few minutes of preparation, you can make this gorgeous grape chutney recipe to serve with roast pork or chicken or to use as a sandwich spread. Purple grapes give it the richest color, but red grapes taste and look great too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Cherry Preserves

This cherry preserve recipe is delectable with warm scones, over vanilla ice cream or swirled into plain yogurt. If you have access to sour cherries, you can substitute them for up to half of the sweet cherries and increase the sugar to 3 cups.
By April McGreger

Pickled Turnips

Pickled turnips are a popular Middle Eastern mezes. Adding a beet slice to each jar turns the turnips pink; you can omit this step if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steamed Artichokes with Herb Aioli

The simplest way to prep artichokes: cook them whole and eat your way to the tender heart leaf by leaf. And since these artichokes can be made ahead and served at room temperature, they're also perfect for entertaining.
By Julia Clancy

Frozen Pineapple Margaritas

These frosty pineapple margaritas taste just like restaurant-style frozen margaritas, but without all the sugar, for a skinny cocktail you can easily whip up at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Rose Mojito

A homemade simple syrup fragrant with delicate rose petals is an easy way to elevate cocktail hour. Find dried rose petals online, or in the bulk herb section of well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Eggplant Gyros

Eggplant's meaty texture is a delicious vegetarian stand-in for the lamb that typically fills a gyro sandwich. The vegetable absorbs the lemony-herby-spicy marinade like a sponge, so if you have time, let it marinate for the full day.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Sweet Onion Jam with Pancetta

This is a salty, sweet and smoky onion jam with a noticeable pork and black pepper flavor. It may seem slightly runny when hot, but when cooled it's thick and tender. Eat this tasty slow-cooker jam on burgers, especially with blue cheese, or serve on a cheese board. It will keep in the refrigerator for about 5 days.
By Cooking Light

Falafel Pita Sandwiches with Tzatziki

This delightful vegetarian sandwich boasts tons of flavor from the yogurt sauce and quick-pickled veggies, and it's only 400 calories! You can make the pickled vegetables, falafel mixture and tzatziki sauce ahead of time for easy meal-prep lunches or dinner later in the week.
By Hilary Meyer

Sweet Pickled Peppers

Using sweet brine instead of sour tempers the heat of hot peppers in these sweet pickled peppers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Cranberry Chutney

What could be better with a simple roast or grilled vegetables than a spicy fruit chutney? Nothing, except knowing it was a gift from someone you cherish. Consider including a decorative serving spoon, tied to the side of the jar with raffia.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Mango Margaritas

Frozen mango chunks aren't just for smoothies anymore. Whir them up in your blender with all the other classic margarita ingredients to make a skinny frozen cocktail at home that's just as good as (if not better than, and definitely healthier than!) restaurant versions.
By Carolyn Casner

Cucumber-Dill Sauce

Yogurt replaces sour cream in a sauce recipe that pays tribute to Alaska's Russian heritage. Serve with fish or chicken, or set out as a dip with crackers and vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Pickles

Here's a way to make better-than-store-bought pickles in under an hour. The secret is pouring the hot vinegar mixture over slices of cold, crisp cucumber. These pickles have the perfect balance of sour and sweet--though closer to a “bread and butter” taste, they still satisfy the vinegar-loving pickle crowd. In our humble opinion, there's no reason to ever buy another jar of pickles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Apple Relish

New Mexican chef Jonathon Perno shares his favorite raw sauce of bracing cranberries tamed a bit with apple and sugar. The orange goes in unpeeled so it adds both juicy sweetness and the essential oils from the skin. This relish complements any roast turkey but makes a great match for the complex flavors in Perno’s chile-glazed bird (see Associated Recipe).
By Jonathan Perno

Pickled Beets

Tangy pickled beets are a summertime favorite. Try them as a garnish for a Greek salad or as part of a relish tray at your next summer barbecue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Strawberry Margaritas

Make your own restaurant-style frozen margaritas at home with this easy recipe. Just throw everything in the blender and whir away for this healthier cocktail that has less sugar than its store-bought and restaurant counterparts.
By Carolyn Casner

Chai Peanut Butter

Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade chai-flavored peanut butter. Try it on toast or whizzed into a smoothie with coconut milk and banana.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Tiramisu Cake Roll

After-dinner coffee anyone? This espresso-chocolate cake is brushed with a coffee liqueur flavored syrup and then rolled around a creamy, coffee liqueur filling. Sometimes you need a little pick-me-up and if so, this dessert is just the ticket.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato-Pepper Relish

The easiest, fastest way to boost a simple dish? Keep a jar of flavor-packed pickle on hand. A perfect combo of sweet and sour, this chunky tomato-pepper relish, aka "pea helper," dresses up a bowl of black-eyed peas, crowder peas, lima beans--any old legume you can think of. Hence the nickname! This makes the perfect hostess gift because it's unique and versatile. And let's face it, who doesn't want their beans to be more exciting?
By Vivian Howard

Refrigerator Pickles

You can make this easy refrigerator pickle recipe with all sorts of vegetables, not just cucumbers--try carrots, fennel, beets and green beans too. Since these pickles are meant to be eaten within a few weeks, the brine doesn't need to be canning strength. In this case, that means way less salt and a mild blend of vinegar and water, all of which allows the flavors of your vegetables to shine through.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Jonathan Perno's New Mexican Red Chile

Referred to affectionately as simply “red chile” by locals, this sauce is super-versatile. Try it to flavor turkey and mashed potatoes for a Southwestern-style Thanksgiving (see Associated Recipes). Dried New Mexico red chiles vary in heat, so be sure to check labels at the supermarket for a level of spicy that’s right for you.
By Jonathan Perno
