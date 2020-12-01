Healthy Condiment Recipes

Refrigerator Pickles

You can make this easy refrigerator pickle recipe with all sorts of vegetables, not just cucumbers--try carrots, fennel, beets and green beans too. Since these pickles are meant to be eaten within a few weeks, the brine doesn't need to be canning strength. In this case, that means way less salt and a mild blend of vinegar and water, all of which allows the flavors of your vegetables to shine through.