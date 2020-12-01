Healthy No-Cook Side Dish Recipe

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Japanese Cucumber Salad

This Japanese-inspired cool, crisp salad is as elegant and well balanced as it is simple.
By Jessie Price

Broccoli-Cranberry Salad

This easy broccoli salad is tossed in a creamy dressing and spiked with sweet cranberries, Cheddar cheese and toasty walnuts. This easy side is great for lunch--add shredded chicken to make it a main dish.
By Liz Mervosh

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.
By Katie Webster

Quick Cucumber Kimchi

While slowly fermented cabbage and pungent garlic are the ingredients most people associate with kimchi, there are dozens and dozens of other versions of Korea's national dish, featuring all manner of vegetables, such as these quickly pickled cucumbers with just a trace of garlic.
By Jamie Purviance

Massaged Kale Salad

Here a pungent garlicky dressing is infused into kale by massaging the greens and the dressing together with your hands. Any type of kale will work in this kale salad recipe, just remember to remove the tough stems before you start.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sour Apple Slaw

Michael Twitty, a food writer and culinary historian, celebrates Hanukkah’s miracle of oil by making fried chicken and latkes. He serves up this sweet and tangy slaw alongside.
By Michael Twitty

Orange & Avocado Salad

This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad with Ginger-Soy Dressing

This spinach salad tossed with spunky ginger dressing was inspired by the iceberg salads served at Japanese steakhouses across the U.S. Add shrimp for lunch or a light supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salad of Avocado & Romaine with Black Olive Dressing

John Willoughby helped to launch Cooks Illustrated, was executive editor at Gourmet and has authored several cookbooks, including Big Flavors of the Hot Sun, from which this salad was adapted for a March/April 1995 EatingWell story about olives. It's one of the favorites--chosen from more than 1,000 salad recipes--that we revisited in our 30th anniversary issue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Fruit Salad

This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Broccoli, Chickpea & Pomegranate Salad

Simple steps give this broccoli salad recipe a more nuanced flavor: soaking the onion tempers its bite and toasting the cumin enhances its aroma. Serve alongside grilled chicken, pork or fish.
By Christine Burns Rudalevige

Cucumber-Yogurt Salad

Cucumber-Yogurt Salad

A refreshing accompaniment to a main course of meat or fish, this cucumber-yogurt salad also makes a tasty filling for pita bread. If the cucumbers are grated instead of chopped, this mixture can be served as a dip.
Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
Moroccan Kidney Bean & Chickpea Salad

Moroccan Kidney Bean & Chickpea Salad

Purple Fruit Salad

Purple Fruit Salad

Tomato Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

Tomato Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

"Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad

"Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad

Cabbage Slaw

Although it's not a traditional topping for American tacos, cabbage slaw is an essential ingredient when making fish tacos. This colorful, vinegar-dressed coleslaw can be made in just a few minutes. Use preshredded cabbage to make it even quicker.

Broccoli-Bacon Salad

A picnic favorite, this salad combines broccoli, water chestnuts, cranberries and just a little bacon for delicious results. Our version has plenty of creaminess without all the fat. Make it once and it will become a regular on your backyard barbecue menu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Persian Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Preserved Lemon

In this cucumber and tomato salad recipe, preserved lemon adds a tangy, salty bite. Serve this healthy salad as an accompaniment to dishes like grilled lamb or chicken or as a side on a bed of finely julienned purple kale, lightly dressed with more olive oil and lemon juice. Look for preserved lemons at specialty-foods stores. Or, to make your own, see our Preserved Lemons recipe on eatingwell.com.
By Romney Steele

Citrus-Arugula Salad

This easy salad recipe makes a stunning side dish for anything you've got cooking for dinner. The bright flavor of the citrus pairs perfectly with peppery arugula and avocado, plus a bit of jalapeño for a slight kick.
By Liz Mervosh

Mixed Green Salad with Pomegranate, Dates & Bacon

Jewel-like pomegranate seeds star along with bacon, tangy clementines and sweet dates in this mixed green salad recipe. To make it a dinner salad, top with chicken, shrimp or pan-seared salmon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Revival Salad

This attractive, full-bodied dish celebrates the Greek flavors of feta, black olives and plenty of oregano.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini Noodle "Pasta" Salad

This healthy zucchini noodle salad has all the flavors you love in a classic Mediterranean pasta salad but we've swapped in zoodles for wheat pasta, which makes the salad lighter, lower in carbs and gluten-free. Serve it with grilled chicken or fish for a light and healthy summer dinner.
By Robin Bashinsky

Green Salad with Strawberries & Goat Cheese

This lively salad captures the essence of early summer with ripe strawberries, chives and baby spinach. To make it a meal, top it with grilled chicken breast.
By Hilary Meyer

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

A simple combination of Greek yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Lemon-Chile Vinaigrette & Toasted Hazelnuts

Using the slicing blade of a food processor on Brussels sprouts creates a big, fluffy pile of crunchy sprout ribbons quickly. In this easy salad recipe, the shaved Brussels sprouts are dressed with a lemony vinaigrette spiked with crushed red pepper and sweetened with a bit of honey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Papaya Salad

This Thai-inspired salad makes use of the papayas that grow throughout Hawaii. This version is tossed with tender, sweet pea shoots. Make an extra batch of the vinaigrette to keep on hand in the refrigerator--use it as a marinade for vegetables, a flavorful dressing for fresh melon or as a sauce to splash over grilled fish or chicken.
By David Patterson

Crunchy Bok Choy Slaw

A versatile side dish to go with grilled meats or poultry. Crispy, crunchy and thoroughly delicious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tangerine Cranberry Relish

Tangerines bring natural sweetness to this relish, so you need less sugar to balance the tartness of the cranberries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chickpea Salad

Feta cheese and chickpeas lend a Mediterranean flair to this satisfying side salad. The Creamy Dill Ranch is great with it, but would also be good with a tangy vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Kimchi

If you are looking to start fermenting your own vegetables, the Korean dish kimchi is a great place to start. It's easy to make, and fermentation takes just a few days. Once you have kimchi on hand, serve this healthy dish along with any meal, as an ingredient in stir-fries, stews, savory pancakes and more, or as a condiment to liven up grain bowls, tacos, sandwiches--and the list goes on!
By Carolyn Casner

Quick Pickled Turnips

Perk up your cheese plate or crudités platter with these crunchy, zesty pickled turnips or try them on a sandwich instead of cucumber pickles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot-Cucumber Salad

Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Summer Tomato, Onion & Cucumber Salad

Fresh wedges of tomato, thinly sliced onion and sliced cucumber dressed simply with vinegar and oil makes the most simple salad possible--think of it as the Southern counterpart to the classic Italian tomato-and-mozzarella salad. It is best enjoyed at the height of summer, when tomatoes and cucumbers are fresh from the garden.
By Virginia Willis

Cucumber & Black-Eyed Pea Salad

An easy salad to serve with grilled chicken or steak for supper or on a bed of greens for a satisfying lunch. Substitute white beans or chickpeas for the black-eyed peas if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Coleslaw

Red and green cabbage and bright orange carrots make a colorful, healthful combination. For an especially nutty flavor, use Savoy instead of regular green cabbage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Massaged Mustard Greens Salad

A few minutes of judicious massaging will transform bitter mustard greens into a mellow, well-balanced salad spiked with hints of lemon, garlic and Parmesan.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cucumber Salad (Tzatziki)

This garlicky cucumber-yogurt salad is delicious served with grilled lamb or as a dip for toasted pita chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana-Kiwi Salad

Put away any preconceived notions of Grandma's fruit salad. This unusual combination of tropical fruit in a savory shallot vinaigrette will have you dreaming of the tropics.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tropical Cucumber Salad

Combine cucumber, avocado and mango with a salty-sweet dressing for a taste of the tropics.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Little Gem Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese & Herb Dressing

Little Gem lettuce is like a cross between romaine and butterhead. It's perfect for making an updated take on the wedge salad in this healthy recipe. If you can't find Little Gem, use half a romaine heart for each serving. You can order Point Reyes Original blue cheese online from pointreyescheese.com or substitute another raw-milk blue cheese.
By Lisa Weiss
