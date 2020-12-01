Healthy Side Dish Recipes For Two

Find healthy, delicious side dish recipes for two. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Whole-Wheat Couscous

Feel free to double this recipe to suit your needs. To add more flavor, swap reduced-sodium broth in for the water.
By Katie Webster

Homemade Plain Greek Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
2
Learning how to make Greek yogurt at home is simple with this easy homemade Greek yogurt recipe. Start by making homemade yogurt by heating milk, combining with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and letting it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. Making protein-rich Greek yogurt takes one more step than making regular yogurt: straining the yogurt to thicken it. You can add the leftover liquid--also known as whey--to smoothies, or you can use it in place of buttermilk in baking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven Sweet Potato Fries

Rating: Unrated
42
Making oven fries out of sweet potatoes brings out their inherent sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven-Baked Curly Fries

These oven fries crisp up without the greasy mess of deep-frying. Plus they're a bit easier and faster to make than traditional hand-cut fries thanks to the quick work of the spiralizer. Just watch the thickness: cut too thin, the fries will burn easily.
By Erin Alderson

Air-Fryer Kale Chips

Homemade kale chips are incredibly easy to make. Thanks to the air fryer, fresh kale leaves turn extra crispy in under 15 minutes with much less fat than some store-bought options. Warning: These will go fast!
By Adam Hickman

Lemon-Parm Popcorn

Rating: Unrated
2
Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamed Spinach

Rating: Unrated
6
EatingWell's updated version of creamed spinach has a low-in-fat cream sauce that's rich with Parmesan cheese and nutmeg.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sauteed Spinach with Toasted Sesame Oil

Rating: Unrated
2
A delicious and quick spinach saute is a nice addition to any meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey & Stuffing for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
You don't have to skip the traditional Thanksgiving dinner if it's just the two of you--and you also don't have to eat turkey for days. In fact, you may not want to wait for a special occasion to have this satisfying mini celebration.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions for Two

Hearty Brussels sprouts pair nicely with salty bacon and onions in this quick Thanksgiving side dish for two. A sweet balsamic glaze makes a nice complement drizzled over the top, but it's not necessary to enjoy this classic combo. For a twist on this recipe, try swapping pancetta for the bacon. If you want to have leftovers, this recipe is easily doubled.
By Hilary Meyer

Sauteed Spinach with Pine Nuts & Golden Raisins

Rating: Unrated
6
Pine nuts and sweet golden raisins brighten up sauteed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Sweet Potato Casserole for Two

If you love sweet potato casserole, but don't have a crowd to enjoy it with, try this stuffed sweet potato "casserole" for two. One sweet potato yields the perfect amount for two people while keeping true to the classic flavors you'd expect for Thanksgiving and other holidays.
By Hilary Meyer

Inspiration and Ideas

21 Thanksgiving Sides for Two

21 Thanksgiving Sides for Two

These Thanksgiving side dish recipes will steal the attention from any turkey. Each recipe yields just the right amount for two people, so it’s easy to celebrate without worrying about endless leftovers. Whether it’s Stuffed Sweet Potato Casserole for Two or Skillet Green Bean Casserole for Two, these side dishes are classic, healthy and delicious.
Mexican Potato Omelet

Mexican Potato Omelet

Rating: Unrated
2
Whip up this simple, tasty omelet on those nights when it seems the refrigerator is bare. Frozen hash browns are perfect for such occasions--just look for a brand with little or no fat. And while the cheese adds some fat, it also provides almost a third of your daily calcium needs.
Bean and Veggie Patties

Bean and Veggie Patties

Roasted Veggie-Stuffed Potatoes

Roasted Veggie-Stuffed Potatoes

Baked Chili-Lime Zucchini Chips

Baked Chili-Lime Zucchini Chips

Grandma Ginger's Fish Casserole

Grandma Ginger's Fish Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5

Skillet Green Bean Casserole for Two

Green bean casserole is usually built for a crowd, but not this one! It's perfectly portioned for a smaller Thanksgiving and done on the stovetop to free up oven space. Fresh breadcrumbs combined with caramelized onions deliver a savory alternative to the classic fried onions.

All Healthy Side Dish Recipes For Two

Mashed Maple Squash

Rating: Unrated
2
Acorn squash makes a sweet substitute for potatoes in this easy mash. Use a serrated grapefruit spoon to get all the seeds and stringy fibers out of the inside of the squash.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage & Lentil Casserole

Rating: Unrated
6
Requiring 45 minutes from start to finish, this casserole classic is one of the longer recipes in this book; however, it takes only about 10 minutes to assemble. While it bakes, you can put together a salad, or simply enjoy a glass of wine. If you want to make it vegetarian, substitute soy “sausage” for the Italian sausage and vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Beans with Cilantro

When shopping for green beans, select ones that are bright green with no bruises, bulges or brown spots.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheese Grits

Rating: Unrated
1
Cheesy grits are a wonderful accompaniment to roast meats and vegetables; or try them with poached eggs for breakfast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brussels Sprout & Potato Hash for Two

Rating: Unrated
3
This breakfast-meets-dinner Brussels sprout and potato hash recipe is a quick, easy dinner, perfect for a cool fall evening. Resist the urge to stir it too much! Cooking the hash undisturbed allows a crispy caramelized crust to form on the potatoes at the bottom of the pan. Look for hash browns that don't have added salt to help keep sodium in check.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Potato & Feta Omelet

Rating: Unrated
1
Potatoes have a special affinity with eggs. If you keep frozen hash browns on hand (check the label and choose hash browns with less than 1 gram of fat per serving), you can whip up a simple, satisfying omelet like this one at a moment's notice. To cut back on saturated fat, use 2 whole eggs and 2 egg whites.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter & Cereal Banana Skewers

Sure, cereal with milk is great and all, but why stop there? Skewer banana halves on popsicle sticks and roll in your favorite cereal for a fun on-the-go breakfast, or freeze for a couple of hours to enjoy as a chilled treat.
By Joyce Hendley

Roasted Beets & Shallots

Beets are packed full of vitamins and minerals, and they're delicious, too. Roasting beets brings out their natural sweetness. This healthy and full-of-flavor side dish combines beets with mild shallots.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Cheese Grits

Serve alongside spice-rubbed shrimp and sauteed greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak & Purple-Potato Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This hearty steak and potato salad is inspired by salpicón, a favorite dish in Chile. The purple potatoes add vibrant color but you can substitute any young “new” potatoes that are harvested early in the season--even small fingerlings would work. Serve on a bed of spicy mesclun greens to round out the meal. This recipe can easily be doubled.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Couscous with Orange

Because this couscous recipe takes just 15 minutes to prepare, you can rely on it any time you need a sensational side dish. Mild tasting couscous is cooked in chicken broth and flavored with mild green onions and a chopped orange--it's versatile enough to go with just about any entree.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Warm Apple-Cabbage Slaw

A simple saute of apple and cabbage is terrific on top of grilled chicken sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quinoa & Black Beans

Rating: Unrated
5
Stir in your favorite jarred salsa for extra zing. Also good the next day for lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sauteed Spinach with Red Onion, Bacon & Blue Cheese

Bacon and blue cheese transform spinach into a stellar side. Popeye would be jealous.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey & Stuffing

Thanksgiving in a skillet. Leftover homemade corn muffins are perfect for the stuffing, but if you don't have any, pick one up at the supermarket bakery or your local coffee shop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asian Brown Rice

Crunchy water chestnuts and red bell pepper stirred into nutty brown rice is the perfect accompaniment for grilled teriyaki-marinated pork chops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sauteed Chard with Chile & Garlic

Spicy red pepper, garlic and lemon juice balance any bitterness in this sauteed chard dish.
By Marie Simmons

Sauteed Watercress

Peppery watercress is nicely balanced by sweet garlic and tart vinegar in this quick saute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Tomato Toasts

Pan con tomate, a classic Catalan tapa, is delicious alongside most soups or stews. Or serve with thinly sliced prosciutto and Manchego cheese for a tasty appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Pepita Gremolata

Most gremolata recipes call for parsley, garlic and lemon but this version uses fresh cilantro and roasted, salted pumpkin seeds. The added curry paste gives it a bit of a kick and makes it the perfect topping for any number of cooked vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herbed Whole-Wheat Couscous

Rating: Unrated
2
Quick and versatile, serve this couscous alongside any saucy dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Hungarian Hash

Paprika, caraway and cayenne add intense flavor to this turkey kielbasa and potato hash.
By Susanne A. Davis

Sauteed Plantains

Plantains are a starchy, less-sweet relative of the banana. They are typically sold underripe, with yellow skin, but are best when the skin is almost completely black. Buy underripe plantains about one week in advance and ripen on the counter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini Chips

Thin colorful slices of zucchini and summer squash cook up quickly under the broiler in this 20-minute side dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com