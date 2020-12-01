Healthy No-Cook Recipes

Find healthy, delicious no-cook recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Flat-Belly Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
This salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.
By Hilary Meyer

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
10
This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.
By Katie Webster

Peanut Butter Energy Balls

Rating: Unrated
3
These healthy peanut butter and chocolate energy balls deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost. They're no-bake and easy to make with ingredients you probably have on hand, like oats and nut butter. Feel free to experiment with different mix-ins--for example, dried fruit or chopped nuts--in place of the chocolate chips and coconut.
By Lisa Valente

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Rating: Unrated
10
Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of these Mediterranean meals and pack in containers with lids to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab & go lunches all week long.
By Carolyn Casner

White Bean & Veggie Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.
By Katie Webster

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
1
It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats--inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors--with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.
By Carolyn Casner

Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

Rating: Unrated
4
Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella

Rating: Unrated
3
This fresh and colorful salad has all of the delicious flavors you love from the classic caprese salad, plus even more healthy veggies. Double this and top each portion with 3 ounces grilled or roasted chicken to take it from a simple side to a quick main dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Black Bean-Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
4
Treat your Buddha bowl to a vacation south of the border! This black bean and quinoa Buddha bowl has the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the greasy fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.
By Katie Webster

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rating: Unrated
1
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Dill Mustard Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
This tangy mustard-dill sauce recipe is delicious served with smoked salmon, used as a vegetable dip or spread on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Peppermint Energy Balls

Rating: Unrated
1
These festive no-cook energy balls have all the flavors you love in peppermint-chocolate bark but in healthy snack form. Whip up a batch for an office or after-school treat, or take them along to a holiday cookie swap. The recipe is easily doubled or even tripled. Be sure to store the bites at room temperature rather than the refrigerator--the moisture from the fridge will melt the candy cane coating.
By Adam Hickman

Inspiration and Ideas

Tasty No-Cook Summer Desserts for Diabetes

Step away from the oven on hot summer days—these healthy no-bake desserts will help you keep you cool.
Best No-Cook Labor Day Party Starters

Serve a beautiful appetizer without turning up the heat. Entertain with ease and celebrate the unofficial end of summer without turning on the stove. These delicious Labor Day appetizers require minimal time while shelling out maximum flavor. From cheese boards to dips and salads—there is a bite for everyone to enjoy!
19 Easy No-Cook Lunches in 15 Minutes or Less

27 Easy, No-Cook Breakfasts Perfect for Summer

26 No-Cook Sunday Dinners for Summer

22 No-Cook Garden Veggie Recipes That Aren’t Salad

Crispy Peanut Butter Balls

Rating: Unrated
2

All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.

All Healthy No-Cook Recipes

Japanese Cucumber Salad

Rating: Unrated
20
This Japanese-inspired cool, crisp salad is as elegant and well balanced as it is simple.
By Jessie Price

Citrus Vinaigrette

This versatile citrus salad dressing gets a touch of natural sweetness from orange juice, which balances the acidity of the lemon juice. Use it in coleslaw for a mayo-free dressing, or drizzle it over winter greens with dried fruit and nuts.
By Katie Webster

Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

This is not your grandma's cheese ball. It has all the flavor of an everything bagel without all the carbs and with just 3 ingredients! Want to emphasize the bagel taste? Serve it with bagel chips and some raw veggies for dipping to keep things healthy.
By Melissa Fallon

Muesli with Raspberries

Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.
By Breana Killeen

Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette Winter Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This festive salad features colorful greens, fruit and cheese tossed with a light and zesty dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach, this is the perfect easy and light lunch or dinner salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy high-fiber salad comes together in just 10 minutes. Serve it right away or pack it in individual servings for four super-satisfying high-fiber lunches for the week ahead. To cut down on prep time, we're using preshredded Brussels sprouts from the produce department and store-bought roasted chickpeas. Look for roasted chickpea snacks with the healthy snacks or nuts at your grocery store.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail

With its deep-red color, freshly squeezed blood orange juice adds a beautiful hue to this festive cocktail. Mix in some gin and prosecco and you have yourself a simple but fancy 3-ingredient sipper. Before you juice your orange, save a nice slice of it for garnish. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Avocado Ranch Chicken Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Avocado makes an exceptionally creamy and healthful dressing for this chicken salad. A bit of ranch dressing with pickled jalapeño adds a tangy spin to the lunchtime classic. Serve it on a slice of whole-wheat toast for an open-face sandwich or in a lettuce cup for a low-carb lunch.
By Breana Killeen

Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail

A splash of cranberry juice in sparkling wine and a garnish of cranberries and rosemary sprigs makes an exceptionally festive party-ready cocktail that's easy to make, too.
By Carolyn Casner

Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
8
Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair-try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Tuna & White Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
12
The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.
By Ruth Cousineau

Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
1
It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.
By Devon O'Brien

Dark Chocolate Hummus

Rating: Unrated
1
This dessert hummus is an unexpectedly delightful treat that still packs the protein and fiber punch of traditional hummus. Try dipping banana and apple slices, pretzels, strawberries or graham crackers in this sweet, chocolaty spread.
By Hilary Meyer

Broccoli-Cranberry Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy broccoli salad is tossed in a creamy dressing and spiked with sweet cranberries, Cheddar cheese and toasty walnuts. This easy side is great for lunch--add shredded chicken to make it a main dish.
By Liz Mervosh

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

Rating: Unrated
3
This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.
By Katie Webster

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
12
This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Rating: Unrated
3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
6
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

Rating: Unrated
3
Use whichever veggies you have on hand to fill up this veggie wrap. The avocado and hummus help hold the wrap together--and provide heart-healthy fat and fiber.
By Katie Webster

Quick Cucumber Kimchi

Rating: Unrated
11
While slowly fermented cabbage and pungent garlic are the ingredients most people associate with kimchi, there are dozens and dozens of other versions of Korea's national dish, featuring all manner of vegetables, such as these quickly pickled cucumbers with just a trace of garlic.
By Jamie Purviance

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Rating: Unrated
6
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chickpea & Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
4
It seems Buddha bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!
By Katie Webster
