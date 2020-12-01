Healthy BBQ & Grilling Recipes

Find healthy, delicious BBQ and grilling recipes including burgers, seafood, chicken and vegetables. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cauliflower Steaks with Chimichurri

Rating: Unrated
2
In this stunning, healthy cauliflower recipe, a head of cauliflower is cut into thick slabs then roasted until caramelized and served with chimichurri, a garlic-herb sauce. The cauliflower steaks make a fine accompaniment to actual steaks, or better still, serve them on their own as a vegetarian alternative to steak. Each head of cauliflower will provide 2 to 3 steaks from the center--the sides tend to crumble. For a truly show-stopping presentation, use the center portion of 2 heads and save the rest of the cauliflower for another recipe that calls for cauliflower florets.
By Molly Stevens

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Rating: Unrated
4
This chicken Caesar salad wrap recipe is elevated by the irresistible smoky flavor of grilled chicken and grilled romaine. Whisk together this easy Caesar salad dressing, toss with the grilled chicken and romaine and wrap it all together for a delicious lunch or dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak & Potato Grill Packets with Blue Cheese & Rosemary

Rating: Unrated
1
Steak and potatoes are a classic combo on the grill. We have taken the concept one step further by adding green beans and rosemary, and wrapping everything in a packet to make a complete meal. A sprinkling of blue cheese just before serving is the perfect finish for this steak-house special.
By Joy Howard

Chicago-Style Carrot Dogs

Rating: Unrated
1
Whether you're vegan, vegetarian or none of the above, these plant-based "dogs" are magically delicious--period. This recipe makes these vegan hot dogs Chicago-style, but feel free to doctor them up any way you like. Break with convention and add shredded cabbage, sprouts and cilantro, for example.
By Julia Clancy

Grilled Red Snapper

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple grilled snapper has clean flavors and a nice char flavor from the grill. It's well seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve along with grilled veggies or a fresh green salad to make it a meal.
By Adam Hickman

Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

Rating: Unrated
12
Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced cucumber add a refreshing twist to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe loaded with feta, spinach and Mediterranean spices. No tzatziki? No problem! Make your own at home by combining plain Greek yogurt with a squeeze of lemon, dill and finely chopped cucumber.
By Hilary Meyer

Greek Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

Rating: Unrated
2
These healthy Mediterranean cauliflower rice bowls topped with feta, olives, veggies and grilled chicken are impressive yet take just 30 minutes to make.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. Look for Thai red chiles in the produce section of your grocery store, or use a green or red jalapeño instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Greek Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.
By Breana Killeen

Balsamic-Dijon Chicken

Rating: Unrated
3
Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Club Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Whole-wheat tortillas provide a tasty twist in this quick grilled chicken breast recipe that combines all the elements of a classic club sandwich into a wrap. Serve with extra napkins.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus with Spiced Honey Glaze

Serve these bacon-wrapped asparagus spears at your next party. They're grilled with a cayenne and honey mustard glaze and the taste is out of this world.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

This quick and easy chicken Caesar salad wrap recipe is elevated by the irresistible smoky flavor of grilled chicken and grilled romaine.
How to Make Grilled Fish Tacos

How to Make Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled tacos aren't only a healthy alternative to fried fish tacos—they're also easier to make and so fresh!
5 Tips for How to Cook Grilled Vegetable

5 Tips for How to Cook Grilled Vegetable

Chicken & Sweet Potato Grill Packets

Chicken & Sweet Potato Grill Packets

Healthy MyPlate-Inspired Grilling Recipes

Healthy MyPlate-Inspired Grilling Recipes

Best Side Dishes to Bring to Your Next Summer BBQ

Best Side Dishes to Bring to Your Next Summer BBQ

Strawberry Chicken Salad with Mint & Goat Cheese

Fresh mint appears twice here: finely chopped mint in the dressing and whole mint leaves in the strawberry chicken salad, tossed with tender greens.

All Healthy BBQ & Grilling Recipes

Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Chicken satay moves from classic Thai restaurant appetizer to delicious homemade dinner with this easy meal-prep recipe. A crunchy Asian-inspired slaw serves as the satisfying low-carb base, and the bold, creamy peanut sauce brings a hint of heat to every bite.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Korean Grilled Mackerel

Rating: Unrated
3
Oily fish, such as mackerel, are strong-flavored and pair well with boldly seasoned glazes made from gochujang chile paste. The red, rich paste is so common in Korea that it is sold in virtually every supermarket in plastic containers ranging in size from about 2 cups to about 2 quarts. Normally the main ingredients are fermented soybeans ground with red chiles and powdered rice, plus a little salt and sweetener.
By Jamie Purviance

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Rating: Unrated
4
Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
By Carolyn Casner

26 Recipes to Make Thanksgiving Dinner Entirely on Your Grill

Whether you’re having an outdoor celebration or just want to get creative with your meal, these Thanksgiving recipes can all be made on the grill. You could grill turkey or try something different with grilled chicken or pork. As a bonus, the grill leaves little-to-no clean up. Recipes like Grilled Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Honey-Balsamic Glaze and Southwestern Grilled Spatchcock Turkey are full of flavor and will put you in the holiday spirit.

Chicken Souvlaki Kebabs with Mediterranean Couscous

Rating: Unrated
1
Fennel adds a nice flavoring to the marinade in this Mediterranean-inspired chicken souvlaki dish. The kabobs are perfectly paired with a veggie-packed, yogurt-dressed Israeli couscous.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Fish Tacos

Rating: Unrated
28
Instead of deep-frying the fish for these fish tacos, we coat the fish with a flavor-packed chile rub and grill it instead. Make sure the fillets are no more than 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick so they cook quickly. Sometimes flipping fish on the grill can be tricky since the fish can stick to the grill or fall apart. The solution is to invest in a grill basket that easily holds 4 to 6 fish fillets and secures the fish in the basket for easy flipping. If you don't have a grilling basket, make sure the grill is hot and well oiled before adding the fish.
By Bruce Aidells

Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh

Rating: Unrated
2
Chicken breasts on the grill have a smoky flavor that's enhanced with an easy spice rub. We chose flat-leaf parsley in this salad because it has a stronger herbal taste than its sometimes-bitter curly counterpart.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
1
Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini

Rating: Unrated
3
Using the hasselback technique--cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so--gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. To bake the zucchini instead of grilling, place in a foil-lined 8-inch-square baking pan and bake at 425°F until tender, 25 to 30 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Lime Chicken with Watermelon Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
Fresh watermelon salsa tops grilled chicken in this flavorful, healthy recipe. Eating just one serving will provide 33 grams of protein and leave you feeling full and satisfied.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce

Cucumbers do double duty in this healthy Greek chicken pita recipe--they're grated to lend a refreshing flavor to the quick cucumber-yogurt sauce and sliced to provide cool crunch tucked into the pita. Serve these Mediterranean sandwiches for a healthy dinner or light lunch.
By Lauren Grant

Salmon with Curried Yogurt & Cucumber Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Three ingredients you probably already have on hand--curry powder, yogurt and lemon juice--meld into a mouthwatering sauce that transforms simple grilled salmon. This healthy and easy dinner recipe comes together in just 20 minutes.
By Devon O'Brien

Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
This riff on pasta salad is best served warm while the gnocchi are nice and tender. Plus, the grilled veggies taste extra-good fresh off the fire in this easy gnocchi recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Our Top 50 Grilling Recipes

Grilling season is here and we have you covered with our top 50 grilling recipes. Whether you’re looking for a vegetable side dish or the main attraction, these BBQ recipes let you enjoy one of summer’s best outdoor activities: firing up the grill. Recipes like Grilled Eggplant and Grilled Chicken Wings with Carrots & Celery are healthy, fresh and delicious.

Pesto Chicken

This grilled chicken has an Italian-inspired taste when topped with a freshly made pesto. Serve it with fresh peas and roasted potato wedges for dinner, or over mixed salad greens for a hearty lunch salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Eggplant Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy grilled eggplant salad is the healthy side dish you'll want to serve all summer long. It comes together in just 25 minutes and can be served warm or at room temperature, so it's equally suited to casual parties and weeknight dinners. The combination of eggplant, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, red onions and fresh herbs makes for a salad that's full of bright flavors and colors. Serve it with grilled chicken or fish or as part of a vegetarian mezze platter with dips like hummus and pita bread.
By Julia Levy

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts

Our go-to trick for this crunchy, mustardy vegan side dish: Use a grill basket--it lets you cook all the things that would ordinarily fall through the grill grates, no skewering required. Pick one up from the hardware store or order one online for less than $15.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
2
This dish is an easy way to turn grilled vegetables into a satisfying meal, thanks to hearty whole-grain pasta and a quick homemade pesto.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

BBQ Carrot Dogs

Rating: Unrated
8
Shock everyone with this recipe for veggie dogs that actually taste like hot dogs. They're an amazing (and healthy!) vegan alternative to traditional meat hot dogs. Serve in whole-wheat hot dog buns and top with all your favorite toppings, such as sauerkraut, relish, ketchup and mustard, for the ultimate barbecue meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salmon in Foil

Rating: Unrated
1
We're willing to bet that this easy grilled salmon in foil recipe will become a regular in your weeknight dinner rotation. Cooking fish in foil keeps it super-moist, plus you don't have to worry about the fish sticking to the grill. Butter, lemon pepper and fresh parsley perk up the flavors for this versatile main course. Cook some vegetables, such as asparagus, zucchini and corn, alongside the fish packets for a healthy dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Robby Melvin

Jerk Chicken with Coconut Rice & Peas

Rating: Unrated
6
Add some flavor of the Caribbean to your weeknight dinners with this healthy and easy jerk chicken recipe. The chicken is cooked on a grill pan rather than an outdoor grill--make sure the pan is well-heated before adding the chicken to achieve the crisp char you would get from an outdoor grill. A simple side of coconut rice and peas completes this satisfying and nutritious meal.
By Liz Mervosh

Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken

Rating: Unrated
5
This super-fast and healthy smothered chicken tastes best on the deck with a chilled glass of gewürztraminer. The fruity white pairs nicely with the peaches here.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grilled Filet Mignon with Herb Butter & Texas Toasts

Rating: Unrated
7
This dish is simply luxurious: grilled beef tenderloin smothered in a vibrant herb butter served on top of a garlicky slab of whole-grain toast. And yes, with only about 303 calories and 14 grams of fat total, this steakhouse-worthy entree can be part of a healthy diet. If you like, make extra herb butter to top chicken, fish or even a grilled pork chop.
By Jessie Price
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com