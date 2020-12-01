Healthy Phyllo Dough Recipes

Creamy Chicken Potpie
An irresistible crisp (but easy) phyllo crust tops these homey individual chicken potpies. Make a double batch and freeze extras to have on hand anytime. Serve with a butterhead lettuce salad with red onion and white-wine vinaigrette.
Mini Brie & Apple Quiches
We love the way Brie and apples taste together in these mini quiches. Mini phyllo cups make it swift and simple to create an elegant appetizer.
Steak and Mushroom Phyllo Pizza
Phyllo dough comes to life as thin, flaky pizza crust in this tasty pizza topped with red onion, mushrooms, sirloin steak, and mixed fresh herbs.
Spinach, Apple & Chicken Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing & Cheese Crisps
Swap out store-bought for this tangy homemade buttermilk and poppy seed dressing to take this healthy salad recipe to the next level. For an even more impressive meal, make your own crunchy cheese crisps in a snap, using phyllo dough, for a delicious accompaniment to this dinner salad. Make extra dressing to keep on hand for other salads throughout the week.
Lusciously Nutty Holiday Logs
Registered Dietitian Mary LaRock flavored these phyllo rolls with orange and dark chocolate for a winning cookie that will be a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.
Rustic Mushroom Tart
Don't let phyllo dough's fussy reputation put you off: our method of brushing olive oil and sprinkling breadcrumbs between the layers makes this tart actually quite simple to assemble, and helps keep it healthy. It can be served as a main course or cut into smaller pieces and enjoyed as an appetizer.
Classic Greek Spanakopita
This savory Greek "pie" has a creamy spinach and feta cheese filling layered between sheets of crispy phyllo dough. While phyllo dough seems intimidating, it's very easy to work with when you get the hang of it! This recipe would make a welcome addition to any party or potluck.
Real-Man Quiche
We've loaded this meaty pie with a whole pound of turkey sausage and given it a fabulous, flaky phyllo crust. Real men do eat quiche!
Muffin-Tin Spanakopita Omelets
Spinach, onion and feta cheese flavor these Greek-inspired spanakopita omelets with crispy phyllo crusts.
Phyllo-Wrapped Apple Dumplings with Apple Cider Sauce
In this apple dumpling dessert recipe, apples are sprinkled with raisins, brown sugar and spice then wrapped in lightly buttered phyllo dough before being baked into a gorgeous parcel. For the sauce, apple cider is reduced to create a sensational accompaniment for these crispy apple dumplings.
Apple-Cherry Strudel with Cider Whipped Cream
Strudel may look fussy and complicated, but the multiple layers of phyllo actually make this dessert very forgiving and earn you baking-genius points. Plus, this recipe makes three strudel, so you can eat one now and freeze the other two for a quick, impressive dessert.
Peanut Cluster Butterscotch Bites
Smooth chocolate and butterscotch contrast nicely with crunchy peanuts and sea salt in each bite of these mini dessert treats.