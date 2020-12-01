Healthy Phyllo Dough Recipes

Find healthy, delicious phyllo dough recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Creamy Chicken Potpie

An irresistible crisp (but easy) phyllo crust tops these homey individual chicken potpies. Make a double batch and freeze extras to have on hand anytime. Serve with a butterhead lettuce salad with red onion and white-wine vinaigrette.
By David Bonom

Mini Brie & Apple Quiches

We love the way Brie and apples taste together in these mini quiches. Mini phyllo cups make it swift and simple to create an elegant appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak and Mushroom Phyllo Pizza

Phyllo dough comes to life as thin, flaky pizza crust in this tasty pizza topped with red onion, mushrooms, sirloin steak, and mixed fresh herbs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach, Apple & Chicken Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing & Cheese Crisps

Swap out store-bought for this tangy homemade buttermilk and poppy seed dressing to take this healthy salad recipe to the next level. For an even more impressive meal, make your own crunchy cheese crisps in a snap, using phyllo dough, for a delicious accompaniment to this dinner salad. Make extra dressing to keep on hand for other salads throughout the week.
By Julia Levy

Lusciously Nutty Holiday Logs

Registered Dietitian Mary LaRock flavored these phyllo rolls with orange and dark chocolate for a winning cookie that will be a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rustic Mushroom Tart

Don't let phyllo dough's fussy reputation put you off: our method of brushing olive oil and sprinkling breadcrumbs between the layers makes this tart actually quite simple to assemble, and helps keep it healthy. It can be served as a main course or cut into smaller pieces and enjoyed as an appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Greek Spanakopita

This savory Greek "pie" has a creamy spinach and feta cheese filling layered between sheets of crispy phyllo dough. While phyllo dough seems intimidating, it's very easy to work with when you get the hang of it! This recipe would make a welcome addition to any party or potluck.
By Lisa Cassell-Arms

Real-Man Quiche

We've loaded this meaty pie with a whole pound of turkey sausage and given it a fabulous, flaky phyllo crust. Real men do eat quiche!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Muffin-Tin Spanakopita Omelets

Spinach, onion and feta cheese flavor these Greek-inspired spanakopita omelets with crispy phyllo crusts.
By Carolyn Casner

Phyllo-Wrapped Apple Dumplings with Apple Cider Sauce

In this apple dumpling dessert recipe, apples are sprinkled with raisins, brown sugar and spice then wrapped in lightly buttered phyllo dough before being baked into a gorgeous parcel. For the sauce, apple cider is reduced to create a sensational accompaniment for these crispy apple dumplings.
By Bill Scepansky

Apple-Cherry Strudel with Cider Whipped Cream

Strudel may look fussy and complicated, but the multiple layers of phyllo actually make this dessert very forgiving and earn you baking-genius points. Plus, this recipe makes three strudel, so you can eat one now and freeze the other two for a quick, impressive dessert.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Peanut Cluster Butterscotch Bites

Smooth chocolate and butterscotch contrast nicely with crunchy peanuts and sea salt in each bite of these mini dessert treats.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Berry Cream Pies

Try this Mini Berry Cream Pies recipe the next time you want to whip up a quick healthy dessert. For this red-white-and-blue dessert, frozen mini phyllo cups work the best. Keep them nestled in their tray for easy transport to a picnic or potluck.
Tomato Phyllo Tart

This colorful tomato tart will surely impress friends; no one has to know how quickly it comes together. Basil adds a fragrant finishing touch.
Key Lime Phyllo Tarts

Blue Raspberry Phyllo Wedges

Raspberry Strudel Croissants

Strawberry-Rhubarb Strudel

Salted Caramel Pistachio-Apricot Baklava

This sweet dessert pastry is made with thin, flaky, buttery layers of phyllo dough and filled with sweet apricots, lightly salted pistachio nuts, and a bit of brown sugar. An apricot caramel sauce is drizzled over the cooled baklava and the entire dessert is sprinkled with coarse salt, providing a sweet and salty bang with each bite.

All Healthy Phyllo Dough Recipes

Fruit Triangles with Honey Orange Dipping Sauce

Phylllo-filled fruit triangles dipped in an orange- and honey-flavored, yogurt-based sauce--this dessert takes only 40 minutes to prepare.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crispy Phyllo Spinach Tartlets

Frilly layers of phyllo dough surround the festive spinach and sun-dried tomato filling in a dressed-up version of Greek spanakopita. Serve these as a main dish for supper and you're sure to please vegetarians and omnivores alike.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Phyllo-Crusted Crab Pie

Crispy shards of phyllo dough on top of the creamy crab mixture provide an interesting--and tasty--contrast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb & Walnut Gul Börek

These gul, or rose-shaped, pastries are savory with a sweet touch from sautéed onions and sun-dried tomatoes. A little vinegar in the olive oil used for brushing the layers of phyllo keeps the dough pliable and easier to coil.
By Semsa Denizsel

Phyllo Crisps

Use these crisp phyllo cookies as a base for frozen yogurt sundaes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brandied Apple Strudel

Butter-flavor cooking spray works great as a substitute for the melted butter traditionally brushed on strudel pastry.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites

Crisp little phyllo dough shells get a creamy pumpkin filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Almond Topped Cherry Pie

Featuring the favorite flavor combination of chocolate, cherries and almonds, this phyllo-crusted tart has only 148 calories per serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Savory Lamb Triangles

Seasoned with nutmeg, cinnamon, mint and lemon, these lamb-filled phyllo triangles are a tasty addition to your cocktail party or Mediterranean-themed buffet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Phyllo-Crusted Melon Cheesecake

Thin wedges of melon and fresh raspberries make the perfect topper for this creamy cheesecake cradled in a flaky phyllo crust.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Parmesan Straws

These crispy Parmesan nibbles are perfect for entertaining because they can be prepared in advance and stored in tins or frozen.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach-Feta Rolls

Inspired by the Greek appetizer spanakopitakia, these spinach and feta filled rolls are easy to make for a crowd.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vidalia Onion Tart

This simple tart recipe has a sweet and salty filling of caramelized Vidalia onions and feta cheese. The light phyllo crust gives it a rustic, casual feel. The tart can be served warm or even at room temperature as a main course with a salad. Cut into smaller pieces if you'd like to serve it as an appetizer.
By Virginia Willis

Plum-Pear Phyllo Bundles

We've trimmed the fat in these fruity, honey- and cardamom-flavored dessert bites by using nonstick cooking spray, rather than butter, on the phyllo dough.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Frozen Baklava

Try this recipe for frozen mini baklava bites using low-fat frozen yogurt the next time you want to whip up a quick dessert. Shelf-stable mini phyllo cups are widely available, but for this recipe the frozen cups are best.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramel Pears in Phyllo Nests

Phyllo nests are a delicate, crisp contrast to the tender baked pears and luxurious caramel sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear Mincemeat Strudel

By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plum Ruffle Pie

Phyllo ruffles give an airy look to this plum pie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Triple Cherry Pie

Tart, sweet and dried cherries fill a phyllo crust in this pie. Serve with vanilla frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tyropites (Cheese Triangles)

Combining nonfat yogurt cheese (or low-fat cottage cheese) with crumbled reduces the fat, yet still yields a full-flavored result in these cheese-filled phyllo triangles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plum Tarts

This dessert recipe is a take on clafouti--a layered, traditional French dessert full of cherries and covered with a thick batter. This version serves up mini tarts full of plums instead of cherries, and a lighter filling made from fat-free milk and light sour cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiced Lamb Triangles

Savory lamb and sweet golden raisins fill these delicious phyllo triangles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plum Tomato Tart

The tangy mustard is a pleasing accent to the sweet tomatoes in this easy-to-prepare tart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus in Phyllo Shells with Roasted Shallots

Asparagus and roasted shallots are a delicious filling for herbed phyllo shells.
By Odessa Piper
