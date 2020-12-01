Healthy Nut & Seed Recipes

Find healthy, delicious nut and seed recipes including almond, pecan and pistachio. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

8
This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers.
By Carolyn Casner

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

12
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

3
In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.
By Lauren Grant

Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf

12
In this quick dinner recipe, the delicious garlicky-mustardy mayo that tops baked salmon is very versatile. Make extra to use as a dip for fries or to jazz up tuna salad. Precooked brown rice helps get this healthy dinner on the table fast, but if you have other leftover whole grains, such as quinoa or farro, they work well here too.
By Carolyn Casner

Baked Penne Florentine

2
This comforting and flavorful vegetarian dish is packed with protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey-Roasted Carrots

These sweet and tender honey-roasted carrots get a bit of char from the oven. These are topped with sesame seeds, but topping with a fresh herb like parsley can add a pop of color to this easy side dish.
By Liv Dansky

Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

15
Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Really Green Smoothie

2
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
By Gaby Dalkin

Pear-Pecan Cheese Ball

3
Sweet pear, salty Cheddar cheese and crunchy nuts make this healthy cheese ball recipe an alluring holiday treat. Serve with an array of crudités and crisp party crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple Green Smoothie

12
Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
By Lisa Valente

Crunchy Chocolate and Peanut Clusters

Because these sweet, crunchy treats take just 45 minutes to prepare, they can be made on short notice. Consider doubling the recipe--stored in an airtight container in the freezer, an extra batch will last for up to 3 months.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sesame-Garlic Beef & Broccoli with Whole-Wheat Noodles

2
A savory marinade with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil infuses flavor into sirloin steak pieces in this healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe. Tip: Partially freeze the beef for easier slicing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Walnut Cake Recipes and Other Easy Walnut Recipes

From dinner to dessert, healthy ways to put more walnuts in your diet.
14 Peanut Noodle Recipes

Make a delicious peanut noodle recipe for dinner tonight. Peanut butter turns into a creamy sauce that coats these noodles and vegetable “noodles”. Peanuts are packed with healthy fats and protein to help keep you satisfied for longer. You can also add some chopped peanuts for an added crunchy texture, too. Recipes like Thai Peanut Curry Noodles and Spaghetti Squash Peanut Noodles with Chicken are a filling, flavorful and savory choice for dinner tonight.
Our Favorite Recipes to Make with a Jar of Peanut Butter

10 Sweet & Savory Roasted Pumpkin Seed Recipes

23 Desserts Featuring Pecans

Asian Broccoli and Beef

Cinnamon Icebox Cookies

Slice-and-bake icebox cookies are the ultimate make-ahead treat. You can make a batch and bake as many as you like, saving the rest of the dough in the freezer. These simple swirled cookies are rolled in finely chopped pecans. They’re mildly sweet—perfect for after dinner or paired with coffee.

All Healthy Nut & Seed Recipes

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

3
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast

3
Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe--the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats

1
It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Slow-Cooker Korean Beef in Cabbage Leaves

Rice vinegar, sesame seeds and brown sugar make this simple sauce irresistible! One-fourth cup of sesame seeds may sound like a lot, but it's the perfect amount to give the sauce its nutty, earthy flair. Serve this slow-cooker Korean beef with hot cooked rice and garnish with thinly sliced red and green jalapeño peppers, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

2
These airy coconut cookies get an upgrade with a simple dark chocolate drizzle in this healthy dessert recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Roasted Spaghetti Squash Seeds

2
When you prepare spaghetti squash, don't throw away the seeds! You can roast them into a crunchy, healthy snack--just like roasting pumpkin seeds. The seasoning mix in this recipe is a mix of spicy, salty and sweet, but feel free to experiment with your own flavor combinations.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Roasted Pistachio-Crusted Salmon with Broccoli

4
This easy one-pan roasted salmon with broccoli is quick enough for weeknight dinners but elegant enough for company. The lemony pistachio crust would also be lovely on other types of fish or on chicken breasts.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

5
In this no-cook overnight oatmeal recipe, just quickly reheat the oats in the morning and top with berries, maple syrup and pecans for an easy, on-the-go breakfast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Vegetable Penne with Parsley-Walnut Pesto

2
Homemade pesto may seem daunting, but in this quick pasta recipe you can make a simple sauce in minutes while the pasta water comes to a boil. You can substitute frozen green beans and cauliflower for fresh; in Step 4, cook the frozen vegetables according to package directions before tossing with the pasta and pesto.
By Patsy Jamieson

Maple-Nut Granola

28
We love the maple-nut flavor combination of this heart-healthy granola, but feel free to substitute your favorite nuts or dried fruit for your own custom blend.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Buddha Bowl

1
A healthy and satisfying vegan lunch for one, featuring roasted butternut squash, broccoli, peppers and onions with simple brown rice, lime-marinated tofu and creamy cashew tahini sauce.
By Katie Webster

Apple Crisp with Cranberries

1
Sticking to its food-waste mission, L.A. Kitchen created this dessert to work with almost any fruit you have on hand. We've done it here with pears and apples, but you can use berries or even tropical fruits instead. The addition of dried fruit adds a concentrated hit of flavor you won't get from fresh alone.
By Theresa Farthing

Turmeric Latte

2
Studies on turmeric's health benefits, particularly for reducing inflammation, are preliminary but promising. Try this vegan turmeric latte made from steamed almond milk and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts

2
Sweet strawberries, salty feta and crunchy walnuts jazz up a simple spinach salad. The balsamic vinaigrette is incredibly easy; fresh shallots add more zip than you'll find in any commercial dressing.
By Carolyn Casner

Hasselback Potatoes with Cilantro-Peanut Dressing

Food writer and photographer Nik Sharma tops these go-with-everything crispy hasselback potatoes with a vibrant green dressing that gets its savoriness from a hit of fish sauce.
By Nik Sharma

Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole

This version of the holiday staple uses a little bourbon to boost the flavor of the sweet potatoes, but you can also use orange juice. Baking the potatoes in their skins allows their natural sugars to caramelize for enhanced sweetness.
By Andrea Kirkland

Green Beans Amandine

A rich browned butter and white wine sauce updates this holiday mainstay. Haricots verts are French-style green beans that are slender and delicate. You can usually find bags of them in the produce section. The packaged beans are often trimmed, which saves time. You can sub traditional green beans; steam those about 2 minutes longer in Step 1.
By Andrea Kirkland

Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread

5
This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.
By Carolyn Casner

Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread

20
Bake this healthy, seedy loaf on Sunday and you can enjoy it all week--if it doesn't disappear first. This quick bread recipe is the perfect vehicle for both sweet and savory toppings, so try it as avocado toast one day and with honey the next. Store it tightly wrapped, as all the seeds make it a little more apt to dry out than typical whole-wheat breads.
By Stacy Fraser

Chocolate Chunk-Walnut Meringue Cookies

Look to these meringue cookies if you want a new, simple, no-fuss holiday cookie recipe. They’re ready to eat after drying in the oven for an hour, but you can leave them in there longer–even overnight.
By Hilary Meyer

Flourless Honey-Almond Cake

42
Honey and almonds flavor this simple (and gluten-free) cake. It's lovely for afternoon tea or a spring holiday dessert. Be careful not to overbeat the egg whites--they should be white and very foamy, but not at all stiff or able to hold peaks. If you beat them too much, the cake may sink in the middle as it cools.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad

1
This raw Brussels sprouts salad featuring shaved Brussels sprouts, toasted pecans, sweet-tart cranberries and nutty Parmesan cheese is tossed with a light and lemony vinaigrette. You can shave the Brussels sprouts using a chef's knife--or use the slicing attachment of your food processor to make it even easier. This quick and easy recipe is perfect for fall or anytime you have crisp, fresh Brussels sprouts on hand.
By Karen Rankin

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

3
These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
By Pam Lolley

Crispy Chickpea Grain Bowl with Lemon Vinaigrette

3
Our favorite part of these vegetarian grain bowls is the tangy lemon vinaigrette, which ties together a satisfying combo of quinoa, toasted pumpkin seeds, and roasted chickpeas and kale. Whip them up for easy meal-prep lunches or a healthy and satisfying dinner.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.
