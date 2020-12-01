Healthy Lamb Recipes

Lamb & White Bean Chili

Rating: Unrated 4

In this healthy lamb and white bean chili recipe, the addition of eggplant makes this chili velvety and creamy, while the cinnamon and allspice make the house smell amazing while the chili is cooking. To keep the saturated fat low, we use one pound of ground lamb and add whole-grain bulgur to boost the volume and fiber in this chili recipe. After all the ingredients are added to the pot, we like to slowly simmer our chili for close to an hour to develop the best flavor, but if you're in a hurry, reduce the liquid by half and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.