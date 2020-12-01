Healthy Savory Pie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious savory pie recipes including chicken pot pie, shepherd's pie and turkey pie. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slab Chicken Potpie

Rating: Unrated
3
Slab fruit pies are all the rage for summer parties, so why not give classic chicken potpie the same treatment and create buzz at a cool-weather gathering as well. Premade pie crusts and frozen veggies make this chicken dinner easy to prepare without sacrificing flavor.
By Adam Hickman

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

We took all the flavors of classic pot pie and made it super-easy to pull together in the crock pot. Look for ready-to-bake biscuits with minimal ingredients to keep it healthy. Biscuits tend to be high in sodium, so we advise only half a biscuit per serving if you're watching your salt intake.
By Hilary Meyer

Turkey & Leek Shepherd's Pie

Rating: Unrated
10
The mashed potato-covered shepherd's pie was originally created to use up the leftovers from a festive roast. This version blends peas, leeks and carrots with diced turkey, all in a creamy herb sauce. The dish is a perfect way to create a second meal with the holiday turkey but if you like, use leftover roast chicken, duck or goose.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Chicken Potpie

Rating: Unrated
5
A store-bought pie crust, frozen veggies and precooked chicken simplify the prep for this easy potpie. This healthy dinner recipe is comfort food at its best.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Rice, Cheddar & Spinach Pie

Rating: Unrated
29
This rice, spinach and Cheddar pie is a cinch to prepare--especially if you have leftover cooked rice. If you don't, follow package directions for 4 servings to get about 3 cups cooked rice. Serve with steamed artichokes with light mayo mixed with lemon for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato, Leek & Goat Cheese Galette

This galette recipe pairs very classic French flavors--sweet onions, thyme and tangy goat cheese--with creamy potatoes. A whole-wheat crust adds nutrition and also a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. This whole-wheat galette makes for a delicious light meal or a hearty side.
By Robin Bashinsky

Turkey Potpie

Rating: Unrated
1
You might look forward to the days after Thanksgiving even more than the holiday itself with this easy turkey potpie recipe that's the perfect use for leftover turkey and extra vegetables like carrots and onions you might have on hand from the holiday. The pie is loaded with veggies and a creamy sauce, then topped with a prepared whole-wheat crust so there's no need to make dough. No leftover cooked turkey? This healthy potpie is just as delicious with chicken. Serve it up any time you need a dose of comfort food for dinner.
By Julia Levy

Empanadas with Chorizo & Potato

Rating: Unrated
2
A staple in South American cuisine, homemade empanadas can be served as a main dish or a side. We keep this simple by focusing on the empanada filling and instead of making the dough from scratch, we achieve flaky empanadas with the help of refrigerated pie crust.
By Devon O'Brien

Caramelized Onion & Brussels Sprout Galette

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve this vegetarian tart recipe as a main dish or in thinner slices for an appetizer or side dish. Since you'll be pleating the dough to create a rustic look, buy ready-to-roll pie crusts rather than prepared pie shells--you'll find them in the dairy section of your market with other ready-to-bake items or near the frozen desserts.
By David Bonom

Greek Spinach Pie Calzone

This spinach pie-inspired calzone is stuffed with the traditional spanakopita filling, but is made with prepared pizza dough so it's much easier than making pies with phyllo. Serve this easy calzone recipe for a weeknight dinner, or slice them and serve as part of a casual party spread.
By Adam Dolge

Skillet Beef Potpie with Buttermilk Biscuits

Rating: Unrated
1
Using an oven-safe skillet (like cast iron) allows you to take this healthy homemade potpie from stovetop to oven without dirtying extra pans. A quick drop-biscuit topping made with white whole-wheat flour adds 2g fiber per serving and cuts the sodium in half compared to using refrigerated biscuit dough.
By Adam Dolge

Roasted Carrot Tart with Carrot-Green Pesto

Rating: Unrated
2
In this vegetarian main-dish recipe, you use the entire carrot from root to greens, so there's less waste. Roasted carrots are layered on top of a creamy ricotta base with pesto made using the green tops from carrots. Untrimmed carrots can be tough to find, but when you do, cut off the tops and store them separately or they'll draw moisture from the carrots. If you don't have carrot greens, use 1 cup of parsley instead.
By Breana Killeen

Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken Potpie with Cauliflower Topping

Chicken Potpie with Cauliflower Topping

Rating: Unrated
3
You won't miss the crust on this chicken potpie-we promise! We cut the carbs by swapping in a riced-cauliflower-and-panko topping for a thin and crispy top layer that's more nutritious than pie crust (but every bit as satisfying).
EatingWell Meat Pie

EatingWell Meat Pie

Rating: Unrated
5
Traditionally meat pie recipes are made with mostly ground pork. This recipe for French-Canadian meat pie, or tourtiere, is lightened up by using lean ground beef with a little ground pork for flavor and bulked up with plenty of shredded vegetables. You can make it even easier by using a store-bought crust.
Chicken Pot Pies

Chicken Pot Pies

Rating: Unrated
1
Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

Hand Pies with Curried Beef & Peas

Hand Pies with Curried Beef & Peas

Rating: Unrated
5
Baby Kale, Goat Cheese & Red Onion Tart

Baby Kale, Goat Cheese & Red Onion Tart

Rating: Unrated
2

Quick Shepherd's Pie

Rating: Unrated
4

In this simple shepherd's pie recipe, we call for flavorful lean ground lamb, which isn't always easy to find. You can use lean ground beef or turkey instead. If you want to use lamb, ask your butcher to grind it for you or, to make your own ground lamb, start with a lean cut of lamb, such as leg or loin, trimmed of any excess fat and cut into 3/4-inch pieces. Pulse briefly in a food processor just until uniformly ground.

All Healthy Savory Pie Recipes

Tomato-Corn Pie

Rating: Unrated
25
Tomatoes and corn have a natural affinity for one another: the slight acidity of tomatoes balances the sweetness of the corn. Here they partner in a delicious quiche-like pie. The dough is very forgiving and bakes up into a sturdy shell that's great for just about any savory pie or tart. Perfect for a summer brunch or try it with a tossed salad for a light supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Firehouse Frito Pie

Rating: Unrated
7
Classic Frito pie is a pile of Fritos topped with beefy chili and runny cheese often made straight in the chip bag! Our refined and lightened version is fresh-tasting and delicious. A whole 1/2 cup of chili powder gives it plenty of punch, but be sure to use mild chili powder. If you have spicier chili powder, start with 1 to 2 tablespoons and taste as you go. Top with tomato, lettuce and just a little cheese (hold the Whiz, please).
By Carolyn Casner

Tomato Tart with Burrata

Rating: Unrated
1
A touch of cornmeal adds texture and nutty flavor to buttery pastry dough in this tomato tart recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Red Wine & Balsamic Pearl Onion Tarte Tatin

This tarte tatin hits that irresistible sweet-and-sour combo: sweet comes from roasty onions, balsamic and a touch of sugar; vinegar lends sour notes. The series of reductions intensify the flavors and create what is basically a pan sauce. Serve a slice of this tarte tatin with a salad for a light meal or alongside your favorite cut of beef for a heartier dinner.
By Robin Bashinsky

Fennel & Asiago Pie with a Wild Rice Crust

Wild rice bound with egg and cheese makes a lovely (and gluten-free) crust for this stunning, quiche-like pie stuffed with roasted garlic and fennel. Try it for brunch, as a vegetarian entree or as an impressive potluck offering.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Mole-Style Pork & Tamale Pie

Loaded with pork, zucchini, peppers, and onions, this one-skillet tamale pie has a delicious cornmeal topping. Serve it in wedges directly from the skillet family-style or prepare it in individual ramekins for a more personalized presentation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cornmeal-Topped Turkey Chili Pie

Use your slow cooker to make hearty, slightly spicy chili pot pie. You can substitute any no-salt-added beans for the black beans. Serve with a crisp, green salad, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Tomato Tart

Rating: Unrated
2
Cornmeal gives the crust for this healthy heirloom tomato tart great flavor and a pleasant crumbly texture.
By Robin Bashinsky

Zucchini and Swiss Pie

This savory zucchini pie has a Parmesan cheese and hash brown potato crust. It's a delicious base for a vegetable-custard filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Phyllo-Crusted Crab Pie

Crispy shards of phyllo dough on top of the creamy crab mixture provide an interesting--and tasty--contrast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb & Walnut Gul Börek

These gul, or rose-shaped, pastries are savory with a sweet touch from sautéed onions and sun-dried tomatoes. A little vinegar in the olive oil used for brushing the layers of phyllo keeps the dough pliable and easier to coil.
By Semsa Denizsel

Chipotle Pork Empanadas

Lean pork and spicy, smoky chipotles deliver a Southwestern punch in these baked empanadas.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hamburger Pie

Rating: Unrated
3
Use a spicy, not-too-sweet barbecue sauce in this beef and vegetable pie.
By Ruth Cousineau

Leek Pie (Prasopita)

The traditional Easter version of prasopita is quite high in fat, but this Lenten version is equally delicious. If you would prefer not to make your own pastry, substitute eight sheets of commercial phyllo dough, brushing each layer with the egg-white mixture.
By Susie Jacobs

Savory Breakfast Tarts with Rye Crust

This breakfast tart recipe is based on a recipe from Brickmaiden Breads in Point Reyes Station, CA. Tweak the tarts year-round with what's in season--try roasted zucchini or slices of fresh tomato in the summer, sautéed chard in the winter. They morph into a deluxe brunch offering when topped with a poached egg.
By Lisa Weiss

Hortopitta (Pie of Assorted Greens)

Mixed greens, scallions, feta and lots of fresh herbs fill this flaky Greek pie.
By James Chatto
