Healthy Lamb Main Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious lamb main dish recipes including lamb chops, shanks, stew and rack of lamb. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Lemon & Oregano Lamb Chops

Rating: Unrated
3
Juicy lamb chops take a trip to the Middle East with a quick herb-and-lemon rub and a tangy cucumber-tahini sauce. Serve with couscous or rice pilaf and a green salad.
By Melissa Pasanen

Braised Lamb Shanks & Eggplant

Rating: Unrated
2
This slow-cooked lamb and eggplant stew melts in your mouth. Sumac, a lemony-flavored spice, gives the dish a fruity, tangy aroma. Look for it in Mediterranean markets or spice shops. Serve the stew over mashed root vegetables, bulgur or brown rice.
By Sheilah Kaufman

Grilled Leg of Lamb with Mint-Garlic Rub

In this elegant lamb recipe perfect for entertaining, boneless leg of lamb gets a mint and garlic rub. The butterflied lamb cooks in record time and the varying thickness means some slices will be more done than others, so there's something for everyone. The recipe calls for a cut that's large enough to serve about 16 people and still have enough leftovers to make an awesome sandwich or pasta.
By Danielle Centoni

Middle Eastern Lamb Stew

Rating: Unrated
31
This brothy stew is boldly flavored with a blend of characteristic Middle Eastern spices and finished with fresh spinach and fiber-rich chickpeas. Economical lamb shoulder tenderizes beautifully when leisurely cooked in a slow cooker. If you can't find boneless shoulder stew meat, do not substitute more-expensive lamb leg--it tends to dry out during slow cooking. Instead, purchase lamb shoulder chops and debone them. Serve over bulgur and accompany with a salad.
By Patsy Jamieson

Meatballs with Lemon-Garlic Orzo

Here, a little of the lemon-garlic vinaigrette used to season the orzo also gets stirred into yogurt for a flavorful and creamy topping.
By Adam Dolge

Greek Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.
By Breana Killeen

Lamb & Spinach One-Pot Pasta

Rating: Unrated
3
A few stirs with a wooden spoon and only one pot--that's all you need for this quick weeknight pasta recipe. As the starch cooks off into the pasta water, it creates a creamy sauce to coat your vegetables and meat.
By Breana Killeen

Lamb Chops with Mint Pan Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
Lamb with mint jelly is a tried-and-true combination and this recipe takes the idea to new heights. The sweet, shocking green jelly is transformed into a richly flavored and pleasingly dark sauce. Make It a Meal: Serve with whole-wheat couscous and peas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Spaghetti (Makaronia me Kima)

The meat sauce in this healthy pasta recipe is a Greek take on a red chili. This recipe calls for ground lamb but you could easily use ground beef or ground turkey instead.
By Robb Walsh

Orzo with Lamb, Olives & Feta

Rating: Unrated
7
Sure, orzo is good in soup, but there's no need to stop there. Here it's a base for a bold blend of spices, tomato sauce and flavorful ground lamb. The optional pinch of crushed red pepper will add the heat that many crave.
By Marge Perry

Moroccan Vegetable Soup (Chorba)

Rating: Unrated
16
Hearty with chunks of beef or lamb, plenty of vegetables and a bit of pasta, this Moroccan soup gets its rich, golden-orange color from turmeric.
By Kitty Morse

Balsamic-Marinated Leg of Lamb

Make this luscious lamb entree for a special weekend dinner. It's a terrific recipe when you're craving something completely different.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Rack of Lamb with Apple & Lentil Salad

Rack of Lamb with Apple & Lentil Salad

Mustard and rosemary complement rich lamb and earthy lentils in this elegant meal. Don't let rack of lamb intimidate you. It is simple to prepare.
Lamb & Spinach One-Pot Pasta

Lamb & Spinach One-Pot Pasta

A few stirs with a wooden spoon and only one pot—that's all you need for this quick weeknight pasta recipe.
Spicy Lamb Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

Spicy Lamb Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

Kefta

Kefta

Rating: Unrated
1
Lamb & Chickpea Chili

Lamb & Chickpea Chili

Rating: Unrated
4
Lamb & Rice Stuffed Grape Leaves

Lamb & Rice Stuffed Grape Leaves

Roasted Leg of Lamb with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce

This roasted leg of lamb is served with a heavenly sauce made from red wine, shallots and raspberry preserves. Serve this elegant meal at your next dinner party.

All Healthy Lamb Main Dish Recipes

Irish Lamb Stew

Rating: Unrated
14
Lamb stew is Irish penicillin: a rich stew full of potatoes, leeks and carrots that'll cure whatever ails you. In traditional fashion, nothing here is browned first, just all stewed together--in this case, in a slow cooker to make it extra easy. To keep it healthy make sure to trim the lamb of any visible fat before you cook it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Lamb Chops with Greek Couscous Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Lamb loin chops are a healthy alternative to the more popular and more fatty lamb shoulder chops. The loin chops have quite enough flavor to stand up to this herbaceous couscous.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb & Rice

The sauce in this recipe is a heavenly mixture of tomatoes, spices, herbs and mustard. It provides amazing flavor to the lamb as they spend up to 12 hours together in the slow cooker.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb & Lentil Shepherd's Pie

This twist on a traditional Shepard's Pie recipe uses lentils and is garnished with fresh mint.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Shepherd's Pie

Rating: Unrated
4
In this simple shepherd's pie recipe, we call for flavorful lean ground lamb, which isn't always easy to find. You can use lean ground beef or turkey instead. If you want to use lamb, ask your butcher to grind it for you or, to make your own ground lamb, start with a lean cut of lamb, such as leg or loin, trimmed of any excess fat and cut into 3/4-inch pieces. Pulse briefly in a food processor just until uniformly ground.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lebanese Cabbage Rolls

Rating: Unrated
3
These Lebanese cabbage rolls are stuffed with lamb and infused with the flavors of turmeric, ground ginger and allspice.
By Bruce Aidells

Grilled Liver Kebabs (Jigar)

Made with just about any kind of meat, kebabs are classic Iranian street food. Lamb is the predominant red meat eaten in Iran, and its liver is a delicacy. Lemon, garlic and fresh basil nicely balance the liver's mineral flavor.
By Louisa Shafia

Grilled Fennel-Cumin Lamb Chops

The fresh garlic and spice rub used on these succulent lamp chops brings Mediterranean flavors to this main-dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb Chops with Mashed Peas & Mint

Rating: Unrated
3
Peas and lamb are a natural pairing. Here pan-roasted lamb chops are served with mashed peas seasoned with mint. Serve with bulgur tossed with chopped scallion greens, a drizzle of olive oil and a splash of lemon juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Turkish Lamb & Vegetable Stew

Rating: Unrated
9
Layers of fresh Mediterranean vegetables, seasoned with an abundance of bay, garlic and oregano, meld with tender lamb into a luscious harvest-time supper. Serve the stew with rice or warm whole-wheat pita.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooked Lamb with Lemons & Pomegranate

A long braise in the oven yields fork-tender results for a tough cut of lamb. Cinnamon, oregano, garlic and lemon infuse the lamb shoulder with Mediterranean aromas, while a final scattering of pomegranate arils provides a burst of color and crunch.
By Jen Rose Smith

Lamb Chops with a Balsamic-Vinegar Pan Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve with Rösti Potatoes and a mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mint-Pesto Rubbed Leg of Lamb

Have your butcher “butterfly” a boneless leg of lamb (that is, open it up to a large, flat cut of meat); ask that any visible fat be trimmed off. The pesto rub is also a terrific dip for fresh vegetables or a sauce for steamed vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkish Lamb Pita Burgers

Rating: Unrated
1
Heavy on exotic spices, this decadent sandwich is a great way to familiarize yourself with the joys of Turkish cooking. Lean turkey blended with lamb lightens the mix. Stuff the patties into warm pita bread or roll the mixture into meatballs and serve with the yogurt sauce on the side as an hors d'oeuvre.
By Bruce Aidells

Slow-Cooker Lamb Stew with Artichokes & White Beans

Fresh dill, lemon, escarole and artichokes give this healthy slow-cooker lamb stew recipe a decidedly springtime flavor. Dried white beans are perfect in this healthy crock pot recipe, but you could also add frozen lima beans at the end.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grilled Lamb with Fresh Mint Chutney

For a refreshing change from mint sauce or mint jelly, try serving lamb chops with an Indian-inspired fresh mint chutney.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mustard-Rosemary Grilled Lamb

Mustard and lamb are a classic combination. Letting the chops chill with the marinade lets the flavors meld beautifully.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb Tagine with Preserved Lemon

Smoky paprika yogurt and an herb and preserved-lemon salsa verde add pops of flavor to this healthy slow-cooker recipe. If you have extra time, brown the lamb and onions, in batches, before adding them to the slow cooker for increased depth of flavor.
By Sarah DiGregorio

Lamb, Fig & Olive Stew

Rating: Unrated
2
Not your Irish grandmother's stew, this version was inspired by ingredients commonly used in the south of France: figs, green olives and herbes de Provence. To shorten the cooking time, we use ground lamb instead of lamb stew meat. Serve with toasted focaccia and a tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rack of Lamb with Warm Apple & Lentil Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Mustard and rosemary complement rich lamb and earthy lentils in this elegant meal. Don't let rack of lamb intimidate you. It is simple to prepare.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Middle Eastern Meatballs with Raita

This meal features dense and tender lamb meatballs, creamy and refreshing cucumber raita--a traditional Indian sauce made with yogurt and vegetables--and whole-wheat couscous, a grain-like pasta that can be found at most supermarkets. Garnish these slow-cooker meatballs with fresh dill sprigs, and serve with lightly toasted pita, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Middle Eastern Roast Lamb with Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Inspired by Middle Eastern shawarma sandwiches, here we season leg of lamb with a flavorful spice paste spiked with garlic, cardamom, paprika and cumin and grill it over indirect heat to approximate the gentle cooking of a rotisserie. Serve the tahini sauce on the side--and be sure to keep any leftovers. They're great tucked into a pita pocket with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb & Eggplant Ragu

Rating: Unrated
3
Lamb and eggplant are combined in dishes throughout the Mediterranean. Together they deliver a complex, hearty, earthy flavor that's truly satisfying. In this dish, toasted pine nuts and tangy feta cheese are excellent accents.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Lamb Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

Rating: Unrated
5
These succulent meatballs can be served on little plates with plenty of bread for sopping up the rich tomato sauce or simply with toothpicks (and a napkin!). They are best served warm.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com