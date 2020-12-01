Healthy Egg Dishes for Dinner

Find healthy, delicious egg dishes for dinner including baked eggs, egg soufflés and egg casseroles. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Flat-Belly Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
This salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.
By Hilary Meyer

Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

Rating: Unrated
5
Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer.
By Adam Hickman

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

Rating: Unrated
1
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.
By Robin Bashinsky

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

Rating: Unrated
9
Simmer eggs in a rich tomatoey cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Be sure to use heavy cream; a lower-fat option might curdle when mixed with acidic tomatoes.
By Hilary Meyer

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

Rating: Unrated
11
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
By Hilary Meyer

General Tso's Chicken

Rating: Unrated
11
In this healthy version of a General Tso's Chicken recipe, we cut the fat and sodium in half from the original version by not frying the chicken and by using half as much soy sauce in this Chinese-takeout favorite. Serve with steamed baby bok choy or sautéed spinach and steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Beans & Corn with Poached Eggs

This sweet and spicy black bean and corn recipe features queso fresco, a Mexican cheese that is salty, crumbly, and perfectly meltable.
By Summer Miller

Baked Asparagus & Cheese Frittata

Rating: Unrated
5
Perfect for a spring brunch or light supper, this Italian omelet is baked so it is easy to serve to a group.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg & Sausage Casserole

Rating: Unrated
4
A dozen for brunch? No problem with our delicious makeover of a classic egg casserole. Assemble the casserole the evening before you plan to serve it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Frittata with Butternut Squash, Kale & Sage

This easy frittata recipe is full of fall flavors, thanks to creamy butternut squash, plenty of fresh sage, and earthy lacinato kale.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Spaghetti Frittata

Rating: Unrated
9
Here's a creative way to use leftover cooked spaghetti: try mixing it with eggs for a filling Italian omelet. If you don't want to buy separate bunches of fresh herbs, look for an Italian blend package that may contain some of each or use one-third the amount of dried.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Green Shakshuka with Spinach, Chard & Feta

Green Shakshuka with Spinach, Chard & Feta

Rating: Unrated
1
The inspiration for this green shakshuka recipe comes from HaBasta, a popular restaurant on the edge of Carmel Market in Tel Aviv, where the shakshuka is packed with green chard and spinach and a little hot pepper provides just a touch of spice. Serve with pita or crusty bread to sop up the sauce for a quick dinner or for brunch.
Sesame Instant Ramen Noodles with Broccoli & Soft-Boiled Egg

Sesame Instant Ramen Noodles with Broccoli & Soft-Boiled Egg

Jazz up basic ramen noodles with toasted sesame oil, quick-cooked broccoli and a jammy soft-boiled egg. To cut back on sodium, look for ramen varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.
Coriander-&-Lemon-Crusted Salmon with Asparagus Salad & Poached Egg

Coriander-&-Lemon-Crusted Salmon with Asparagus Salad & Poached Egg

Rating: Unrated
2
Egg Drop Soup with Instant Noodles, Spinach & Scallions

Egg Drop Soup with Instant Noodles, Spinach & Scallions

Mediterranean Cauliflower Pizza

Mediterranean Cauliflower Pizza

Rating: Unrated
11
Baked Eggs, Tomatoes & Chiles (Shakshuka)

Baked Eggs, Tomatoes & Chiles (Shakshuka)

Rating: Unrated
4

Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust

Rating: Unrated
3

Shredded sweet potato hash browns make up the healthy crust of these gluten-free muffin-tin quiches. This grab-and-go breakfast is super-easy to prep ahead and keep stashed in the fridge or freezer. Serve them for brunch or eat them on busy weekdays.

All Healthy Egg Dishes for Dinner

Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale

Rating: Unrated
1
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
By Lauren Grant

Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
This one-pan recipe is the casserole version of spanakopita! It's hearty enough to enjoy as a vegetarian lunch or dinner, yet versatile enough to serve alongside just about any protein. To make it extra creamy, top each serving with a dollop of sour cream.
By Carolyn Casner

Classic Diner Meat Loaf

Rating: Unrated
4
Here's a traditional recipe for a family favorite. Buy the leanest ground beef you can find for this home-style meat loaf.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Polenta Bowls with Roasted Vegetables & Fried Eggs

You really can't beat creamy polenta with a fried egg on top--unless you add some roasted veggies, as we've done in this hearty and healthy meal in a bowl. Serve these bowls for a satisfying brunch, lunch or dinner that comes together in just 30 minutes. Feel free to swap (or add) in other veggies, such as broccoli, to customize your bowls according to what's in season or what you have on hand.
By Robin Bashinsky

Honey-Sesame Turkey Meatloaves with Broccolini

Adding cooked veggies to these mini meatloaves helps the lean turkey stay juicy.
By Breana Killeen

Cheesy Egg Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
1
Bake up omelets in a pepper for a healthy, veggie-packed breakfast. Sweet bell peppers are filled with a cheesy egg filling with all the fixings of a classic Denver omelet. If you're cooking for a crowd, this recipe is easy to double!
By Hilary Meyer

Cauliflower & Kale Frittata

Rating: Unrated
2
Inspired by traditional Spanish tortillas made with potatoes, this healthy frittata recipe swaps potatoes for low-carb cauliflower. Serve it along with kale (or your favorite greens) for brunch or an easy breakfast-for-dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing

Rating: Unrated
4
We've replaced chicken with shrimp in this delicious and easy spin on the classic Cobb salad. This satisfying salad takes just 20 minutes to make, so it's perfect for weeknight dinners, but it's elegant enough to serve to guests.
By Carolyn Casner

Individual Brussels Sprout & Potato Frittatas

Rating: Unrated
4
Brussels sprouts and preshredded potatoes make these oversized muffin-shaped frittatas hearty. They're as good served warm for dinner as they are at room temperature for lunch. Pair with a mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes and buttermilk dressing.
By David Bonom

Easy Chicken Fried Rice

Rating: Unrated
2
Frozen mixed vegetables make this healthy chicken fried rice recipe quick, easy and economical. If you don't have leftover cooked rice, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread it out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spanakopita Scrambled Egg Pitas

Rating: Unrated
1
This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well.
By Katie Webster

Kale & Roasted Sweet Potato Hash

This one-pan hash makes an easy fall dinner or a simple dish for a healthy brunch. You can even poach the eggs ahead of time--slip them into steaming-hot water to rewarm them just before serving.
By Hilary Meyer

Healthy Quiche Crust

For our healthy homemade quiche crust recipe, we use half whole-wheat flour, replace some of the butter with heart-healthy olive oil and add a little sour cream to keep the crust flaky and tender. Making your own quiche crust recipe means you'll skip unhealthy fats, preservatives and artificial color found in many store-bought crusts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato Hash with Sausage & Fried Egg

Leftover cooked potatoes and peppers form the base of this quick weeknight meal for one. Alternatively, use frozen cubed hash browns and and bell pepper-onion stir-fry mix.
By Joyce Hendley

Potato Hash with Sausage & Fried Egg

Leftover cooked potatoes and peppers form the base of this quick weeknight meal for one. Alternatively, use frozen cubed hash browns and and bell pepper-onion stir-fry mix.
By Joyce Hendley

Shrimp & Egg Fried Rice

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy egg, vegetable and shrimp fried rice comes together in about 30 minutes for a delicious dinner you can make any day of the week. Fried rice is traditionally made with leftover rice cooked a day ahead; this recipe simplifies the process by cooking the rice together with the rest of the meal.
By Grace Young

Quick Pastrami Hash & Eggs

When we're in a hurry, we love to have breakfast for dinner. Precooked diced potatoes--available in the refrigerated section of most supermarkets--help make this pastrami hash ultra-fast. (If you have leftover cooked potatoes, use about 3 cups diced cooked potatoes instead.) Serve with rye toast and sautéed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg-in-a-Hole with Spinach & Bacon

Rating: Unrated
2
When you make this cute breakfast-for-dinner recipe, also known as toad-in-a-hole or a one-eyed jack, you can vary it by using kale or even Swiss chard in place of the spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken-Spinach Quiche

This quiche is loaded with chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers and shredded cheese. Using a pre-made pie crust in this recipe cuts down on prep time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Artichoke-Scrambled Eggs Benedict

Rating: Unrated
7
Roasted artichoke bottoms stand in for English muffins in this quick yet elegant supper. Substitute roasted mushrooms for the pancetta for a vegetarian option. Serve with roasted new potatoes or a tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Polenta Cakes with Poached Eggs & Avocado

Precooked polenta makes this savory healthy breakfast a breeze. Serving the easy poached eggs on a bed of arugula is a wonderful way to get a head start on your daily vegetable intake.
By Lori Zanini RD, CDE

Sweet Potato Pad Thai

Rating: Unrated
1
Sweet potato "noodles" (spiralized sweet potatoes) are a nutritious, gluten-free alternative to starchy rice or wheat noodles. Look for them in the produce department of your supermarket. If you have a spiralizer, you can certainly make your own "swoodles" (start with 2 medium sweet potatoes).
By Carolyn Casner

Quick Shrimp Fried Rice

Skip the takeout and make this lightened-up, veggie-packed 30-minute recipe instead.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Omelet

Rating: Unrated
4
With flavors reminiscent of the classic Greek spanakopita, this easy omelet is just right for a light dinner or brunch. Frozen leaf spinach makes it ultra-quick.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com