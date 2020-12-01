Healthy Tomato Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tomato soup recipes including tomato basil, creamy tomato and roasted tomato soup. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Creamy Tomato Soup with Tortellini

If you're a fan of the classic dipping duo of toasty grilled cheese and tomato soup then you'll want to try this combo: cheese-filled pasta floating in an earthy tomato base gives you that same craveable carb-and-creamy mashup, without all the crumbs. This family-friendly tomato tortellini soup is popular with kids, but adults will love it too--both its flavor and the fact that it requires less than 30 minutes of active time to prepare.
By Annie Peterson

Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup

This 3-ingredient easy soup recipe is perfect for a satisfying and healthy afternoon snack or a quick lunch.
By Joyce Hendley

Tomato Soup

This simple tomato soup is perfect paired with your favorite grilled cheese sandwich. Make a double batch and freeze the extra for rainy-day emergencies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Tomato Soup

This tomato soup recipe is full of flavor and perfect to warm you up on a cold day. Pair it with Grilled Cheese Croutons and be reminded of your childhood lunches!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hearty Tomato Soup with Beans & Greens

Garlicky kale and creamy white beans elevate simple canned tomato soup into a 10-minute lunch or dinner that really satisfies. Use a soup with tomato pieces for a heartier texture. Look for a brand that's low- or reduced-sodium, with no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons

Skip the dipping and add crispy grilled cheese croutons right into your soup instead. Don't have a panini press? Make the grilled cheese for the croutons in a skillet or in a waffle maker instead. Opt for San Marzano tomatoes if you can. They have a much richer flavor and they tend to be lower in sodium.
By Hilary Meyer

Tomato-Basil Soup with Herbed Focaccia Croutons

Created by chef Fabio Viviani of Siena Tavern in Chicago, this vegetarian tomato-basil soup recipe takes full advantage of fresh tomatoes. Roma or plum tomatoes are fleshy, low in seeds and cheap--making them a good candidate for tomato soup. During peak season you may also see other suitable plum-shaped heirloom varieties at your farmers' market, but you can also ask for any low-seed, fleshy varieties they may have. While this silky soup is the perfect partner for grilled cheese sandwiches, the homemade croutons add an herby-crunchy accent that should not be missed.
By Fabio Viviani

Garden Tomato Soup

Use your slow cooker to make a fresh tomato soup with plenty of tasty vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The classic lunch of tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich gets an upgrade with roasted tomatoes and fresh herbs in the soup, and a warm grilled sandwich with two kinds of cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Tomato Soup

This is a great “pantry soup”--that is, it comes together in minutes from ingredients that you can keep on hand all the time.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Tomato Soup

Roasting the vegetables for this simple summer soup enhances their inherent sweetness. The recipe is from EatingWell reader Tracey Medeiros of Atlanta, Georgia.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Tomato Bisque with Mozzarella Crostini

We use high-in-protein and low-in-fat silken tofu and a bit of rice instead of heavy cream to thicken this French-inspired tomato soup. Topped with a melted-cheese crostini, it's almost like getting your grilled cheese and tomato soup all in one.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

White Bean & Roasted Tomato Soup

Pureed beans add a satisfying richness and roasted tomatoes add incredible flavor to this hearty winter soup. Make it a meal: Serve warm slices of “Kneadless” Black Olive & Herb Yeast Loaves alongside this soup for dunking.
Roasted Tomato Soup

Roasting tomatoes gives them an intense, sweet flavor and also makes them very easy to peel. The soup is then chilled, making a refreshing first course on a hot summer night.
Tomato Soup with Orzo & Basil

Seaside Tomato Gazpacho

Chilled Tomato Soup with Cilantro-Yogurt Swirl

Roasted Tomato-Bread Soup

Bread & Tomato Soup

This healthy tomato soup recipe is a blend of two Tuscan classics, pappa al pomodoro (a hearty bread-thickened tomato soup) and acquacotta (which translates as “cooked water,” and is a soup made with tomatoes, greens and a poached egg, served over bread). This easy vegetable soup is the perfect light supper for those first cool evenings of fall.

