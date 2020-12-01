Healthy Potato Soup Recipes

Staff Picks

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

Rating: Unrated
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Slow-Cooker Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
This easy slow-cooker potato soup has all the good stuff you love on a potato--including bacon, cheese and scallions. Serve this loaded baked potato soup with a salad for an easy dinner--just 15 minutes of active prep time!--whenever you're in need of some serious comfort food. It would also be fun fare for a casual party. Serve it straight out of the slow cooker and set out bowls of toppings so everyone can assemble their own. You can easily make this soup vegetarian--just use vegetable broth and skip the bacon.
By Robin Bashinsky

Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

Rating: Unrated
In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.
By Lauren Grant

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
This healthy loaded baked potato soup recipe is inspired by the comforting flavor of fully loaded baked potatoes with bacon, Cheddar, sour cream and chives. To make a vegetarian version of this potato soup, omit the bacon and use “no-chicken” broth. Serve it with a green salad and crusty bread to clean up the bowl.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Potato Soup Four Ways

Be sure to use waxy potatoes, such as red or Yukon Gold, in this crockpot potato soup recipe. The result will be creamier than if you use starchy varieties like russets. Load your bowl up like a classic baked potato or see Tip (below) for more ways to mix it up.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Instant Pot Potato Soup

Russet potatoes turn tender and soft in minutes in a pressure cooker, so you can make this comforting soup quickly on busy weeknights. Garnish with the classic potato soup fixings--bacon, scallions and melted Cheddar cheese.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Asparagus-Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
In this fast asparagus soup recipe, potato adds creaminess without adding cream. Double or triple this soup and freeze the leftovers for a quick lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Leek & Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
Our lightened version of classic potato-leek soup uses just a touch of reduced-fat sour cream to make it rich and creamy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Potato-Leek Soup

This rustic vegan potato-leek soup proves you don't need cream to make a hearty soup. The recipe calls for two types of potato--red potatoes, which hold their shape and add color to the soup, and russet potatoes, which break down slightly when cooked, adding texture and body to the soup. And not only is this comforting soup vegan--it's also gluten-free. Serve with a salad and crusty bread for a healthy dinner.
By Robin Bashinsky

Jerusalem Artichoke-Potato Soup with Crispy Croutons

With just the tiniest touch of half-and-half, this healthy potato soup recipe is incredibly creamy and rich-tasting--in large part due to the addition of Jerusalem artichokes. Serve as a starter before a fall or winter dinner alongside a hearty green salad.
By Annie Peterson

Vegan Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
Roasted shiitake mushrooms make a vegan "bacon" topping that gives this soup a delicate hint of smoke. Soaked cashews get whirled up into a luscious sauce that serves as a dairy-free cream alternative. Don't shy away from this comforting soup because it's meat-free; it has more than enough flavor to satisfy.
By Hilary Meyer

Locro de Papas (Potato & Peppers Soup)

Traditionally, locros are thick, vegetable-based soups, served mostly during the cold months of the year in Ecuador. They are meant to be hearty and filling enough to stand as a whole meal. Be sure to seek out achiote paste, as there is no good substitute.
By Sandra Gutierrez

Inspiration and Ideas

Rating: Unrated
4

All Healthy Potato Soup Recipes

Kohlrabi, Potato & Leek Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Kohlrabi is a root vegetable related to cabbage that can be eaten raw or cooked. Here, we blend it with potatoes for a more nutritious take on the classic potato-leek soup.
By Lauren Grant

Creamy Potato-Carrot Soup

In this sweet and savory potato and carrot soup, carrots and apple lend the sweet notes, while potato and half-and-half add a savory counterpoint and a layer of creaminess. The bay leaf gives it a depth of flavor. Top this simple soup with celery leaves and a drizzle of half-and-half.
By Liv Dansky

New Potato & Edamame Soup

This 30-minute potato and soybean soup is a hearty vegetarian meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Potato-Artichoke Soup

Rating: Unrated
5
This luxurious potato-artichoke soup is simple enough to be served with a salad for dinner, yet turns into an elegant first course when you top it with a slice of garlic-rubbed crostini smeared with olive tapenade.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
