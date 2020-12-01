Healthy Pea Soup Recipes

Pea Soup
A simple pea soup makes an elegant start to a spring meal. It's also a great way to use frozen vegetables when the produce section is looking bleak.
Swedish Yellow Split Pea Soup with Ham
This yellow split pea soup has fresh ginger to give it a bright flavor. Use the best ham you can find to get the most flavor.
Split Pea Soup with Chorizo
For this easy slow-cooker split pea soup, look for raw smoky, spicy chorizo. If you can't find raw chorizo, Italian sausage or merguez makes a fine substitute.
Slow-Cooker Split Pea Soup with Garlicky Croutons
Fans of split pea soup will go crazy for bowls of this version that requires almost no hands-on time. If you sop up every last drop of this slow-cooker split pea soup, fantastic; if you have leftovers, even better--it might just be tastier the next day once the flavors have melded. Garnish with fresh thyme sprigs, if desired.
Sherried Pea Soup with Ham
Adding a bit of dry sherry and warm spices to a classic split-pea with ham soup takes the flavor up to another level.
Instant Pot Split Pea & Ham Soup Freezer Pack
Prep and freeze all the ingredients for this homey classic ahead of time, and it will be ready to cook and serve any night of the week--no lengthy simmering needed, thanks to the multicooker. Freezing the ingredients in a round container creates the perfect fit for an easy transfer into your pressure cooker without having to thaw first.
Ginger, Split Pea & Vegetable Curry (Subzi dalcha)
Protein-rich yellow split peas combined with fresh vegetables yields a hearty, stewlike curry--perfect for a cold winter night by the fireplace, with a loaf of crusty bread. Try any combination of vegetables--sweet potatoes, winter squash and spinach create a sweeter offering. Don't be alarmed by the number of chiles--the vegetables and split peas bring the heat level down to make each bite addictive without being excessively hot.
Curried Split Pea Soup
This Indian-inspired dish adds some spice to your Split Pea Soup recipe. It calls for curry powder, which usually includes cumin, coriander, and turmeric, all spices that pack in that delicious, unique flavor. Try serving over rice.
Fresh Pea Soup
Soups like this play up the best qualities of peas, yet mask any falling-off from perfection.
Spring Pea & Scallion Soup
You can use fresh or frozen peas, either of which delivers B vitamins, iron and fiber, in this soup, but if you do take the time to shell fresh peas, you will be rewarded with a special bright, springy flavor.