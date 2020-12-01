Healthy Pea Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pea soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Pea Soup

Rating: Unrated
11
A simple pea soup makes an elegant start to a spring meal. It's also a great way to use frozen vegetables when the produce section is looking bleak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Swedish Yellow Split Pea Soup with Ham

Rating: Unrated
20
This yellow split pea soup has fresh ginger to give it a bright flavor. Use the best ham you can find to get the most flavor.
By Jim Romanoff

Split Pea Soup with Chorizo

For this easy slow-cooker split pea soup, look for raw smoky, spicy chorizo. If you can't find raw chorizo, Italian sausage or merguez makes a fine substitute.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Split Pea Soup with Garlicky Croutons

Rating: Unrated
2
Fans of split pea soup will go crazy for bowls of this version that requires almost no hands-on time. If you sop up every last drop of this slow-cooker split pea soup, fantastic; if you have leftovers, even better--it might just be tastier the next day once the flavors have melded. Garnish with fresh thyme sprigs, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Sherried Pea Soup with Ham

Rating: Unrated
2
Adding a bit of dry sherry and warm spices to a classic split-pea with ham soup takes the flavor up to another level.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant Pot Split Pea & Ham Soup Freezer Pack

Prep and freeze all the ingredients for this homey classic ahead of time, and it will be ready to cook and serve any night of the week--no lengthy simmering needed, thanks to the multicooker. Freezing the ingredients in a round container creates the perfect fit for an easy transfer into your pressure cooker without having to thaw first.
By Joy Howard

Ginger, Split Pea & Vegetable Curry (Subzi dalcha)

Rating: Unrated
15
Protein-rich yellow split peas combined with fresh vegetables yields a hearty, stewlike curry--perfect for a cold winter night by the fireplace, with a loaf of crusty bread. Try any combination of vegetables--sweet potatoes, winter squash and spinach create a sweeter offering. Don't be alarmed by the number of chiles--the vegetables and split peas bring the heat level down to make each bite addictive without being excessively hot.
By Raghavan Iyer

Curried Split Pea Soup

This Indian-inspired dish adds some spice to your Split Pea Soup recipe. It calls for curry powder, which usually includes cumin, coriander, and turmeric, all spices that pack in that delicious, unique flavor. Try serving over rice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh Pea Soup

Soups like this play up the best qualities of peas, yet mask any falling-off from perfection.
By Ann Lovejoy

Spring Pea & Scallion Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
You can use fresh or frozen peas, either of which delivers B vitamins, iron and fiber, in this soup, but if you do take the time to shell fresh peas, you will be rewarded with a special bright, springy flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com