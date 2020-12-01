Healthy Mushroom Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious mushroom soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry

Rating: Unrated
10
This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce.  Puréeing only some of the slow-cooker mushroom soup gives the dish complex texture and eye appeal. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup

Rating: Unrated
30
This sophisticated take on creamy mushroom soup is rich with earthy porcini mushrooms and has the added goodness of whole-grain barley.
By Jessie Price

Healthy Cream of Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
4
This better-for-you version of the traditional cream of mushroom soup calls for you to puree half of the soup for that rich, creamy mouthfeel and leave the other half as-is for hits of meaty texture. Don't skip the parsley and tarragon as both add a nice pop of color and their flavors play so well with the mushrooms. Be sure to brown the mushrooms well as that'll add even more depth to the soup.
By Karen Rankin

Creamy Hungarian Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
27
Mushroom-soup lovers, this soup is for you! Russet potatoes make it hearty, and dill and paprika add plenty of flavor. We skip the generous amount of full-fat sour cream and butter typically used in creamy mushroom soups. Serve with a green salad and warm pumpernickel bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken, Barley & Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
6
This healthy chicken soup recipe is chock-full of sturdy root vegetables and whole-grain barley. You can use any combination of dried and fresh mushrooms here. The soup will thicken as it sits on the stove--thin it as needed with more broth or water.
By Katie Workman

Mushroom-Beef Noodle Soup

Rating: Unrated
8
You don't need much beef in this homey mushroom-beef noodle soup recipe, since mushrooms and a little Worcestershire sauce give it plenty of savory flavor.
By Joyce Hendley

Norma's Mushroom Barley Soup

Long-simmered marrow bones give this soup its luxurious flavor. The texture of the finished soup is hearty--bordering on a soupy risotto.
By Sara Berger

Onion & Mushroom Soup

This hearty vegetarian soup recipe combines the natural sweetness of caramelized onions with the nutty flavor of wild rice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quinoa Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
9
A bit reminiscent of old-fashioned mushroom-barley soup, this vegetarian quinoa mushroom soup recipe gets a modern update with nutrient-packed quinoa. A mix of fresh mushrooms and dried porcini boosts the savory flavor. Serve with whole-wheat dinner rolls.
By Ivy Manning

Wild Mushroom Soup

This creamless--but creamy--mushroom soup recipe showcases the savory flavor of fresh morel mushrooms. If you can't find fresh or dried morels, try other dried mushrooms, such as dried shitakes or creminis, but be sure to use at least one ounce dried mushrooms to keep the luscious flavor in this healthy soup. Serve with crusty garlic bread.
By Cathy Whims

Thai Coconut Curry Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy version of tom kha soup is vegetarian and flavored with Thai red curry paste. Instead of using fish sauce, we simmer dried shiitakes in vegetable broth to add an umami note.
By Darina Allen

Mushroom and Beef Soup

Kale adds vitamins and an enticing cabbage-like flavor to this mushroom and beef soup. Be sure to use fresh kale as it can become pungent if stored too long.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

13 Satisfying Mushroom Soup Recipes To Keep You Warm All Winter

13 Satisfying Mushroom Soup Recipes To Keep You Warm All Winter

Creamy Cremini Mushroom Soup

Creamy Cremini Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
4
Reduced-fat sour cream and low-fat milk make this soup creamy without all the fat. The pudgy brown mushrooms called cremini are generally firmer and richer-tasting than common white mushrooms.
Shiitake & Noodle Hot & Sour Soup

Shiitake & Noodle Hot & Sour Soup

Rating: Unrated
12
Sour Cream Mushroom Soup

Sour Cream Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
Chicken, Mushroom & Rice Soup

Chicken, Mushroom & Rice Soup

Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup

Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
1

Mushroom & Herb Matzo Ball Soup

With the addition of flavorful mushrooms, celery root, garlic, herbs and spices, this matzo ball soup recipe has more vegetables and less sodium than a traditional recipe.

All Healthy Mushroom Soup Recipes

Mushroom Barley Soup

Rating: Unrated
5
Float some homemade croutons on top of this soup for extra flavor and body. Serve with an amber beer and a salad of mixed greens with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com