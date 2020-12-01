Healthy Mushroom Soup Recipes

Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry
This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce. Puréeing only some of the slow-cooker mushroom soup gives the dish complex texture and eye appeal. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.
Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup
This sophisticated take on creamy mushroom soup is rich with earthy porcini mushrooms and has the added goodness of whole-grain barley.
Healthy Cream of Mushroom Soup
This better-for-you version of the traditional cream of mushroom soup calls for you to puree half of the soup for that rich, creamy mouthfeel and leave the other half as-is for hits of meaty texture. Don't skip the parsley and tarragon as both add a nice pop of color and their flavors play so well with the mushrooms. Be sure to brown the mushrooms well as that'll add even more depth to the soup.
Creamy Hungarian Mushroom Soup
Mushroom-soup lovers, this soup is for you! Russet potatoes make it hearty, and dill and paprika add plenty of flavor. We skip the generous amount of full-fat sour cream and butter typically used in creamy mushroom soups. Serve with a green salad and warm pumpernickel bread.
Chicken, Barley & Mushroom Soup
This healthy chicken soup recipe is chock-full of sturdy root vegetables and whole-grain barley. You can use any combination of dried and fresh mushrooms here. The soup will thicken as it sits on the stove--thin it as needed with more broth or water.
Mushroom-Beef Noodle Soup
You don't need much beef in this homey mushroom-beef noodle soup recipe, since mushrooms and a little Worcestershire sauce give it plenty of savory flavor.
Norma's Mushroom Barley Soup
Long-simmered marrow bones give this soup its luxurious flavor. The texture of the finished soup is hearty--bordering on a soupy risotto.
Onion & Mushroom Soup
This hearty vegetarian soup recipe combines the natural sweetness of caramelized onions with the nutty flavor of wild rice.
Quinoa Mushroom Soup
A bit reminiscent of old-fashioned mushroom-barley soup, this vegetarian quinoa mushroom soup recipe gets a modern update with nutrient-packed quinoa. A mix of fresh mushrooms and dried porcini boosts the savory flavor. Serve with whole-wheat dinner rolls.
Wild Mushroom Soup
This creamless--but creamy--mushroom soup recipe showcases the savory flavor of fresh morel mushrooms. If you can't find fresh or dried morels, try other dried mushrooms, such as dried shitakes or creminis, but be sure to use at least one ounce dried mushrooms to keep the luscious flavor in this healthy soup. Serve with crusty garlic bread.
Thai Coconut Curry Soup
This healthy version of tom kha soup is vegetarian and flavored with Thai red curry paste. Instead of using fish sauce, we simmer dried shiitakes in vegetable broth to add an umami note.
Mushroom and Beef Soup
Kale adds vitamins and an enticing cabbage-like flavor to this mushroom and beef soup. Be sure to use fresh kale as it can become pungent if stored too long.