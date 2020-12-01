Healthy Fish & Seafood Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious fish and seafood soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Southeast Asian-Inspired Salmon Soup

A touch of chile-garlic sauce and hot sesame oil add heat to this delicately flavored salmon soup without being overpowering.
By John Ash

Asian Shrimp and Vegetable Soup

This colorful and light soup combines a blend of crunchy vegetables with chicken and shrimp at only 152 calories per serving. And it's a main dish!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

New England Clam Chowder

Chopped clams, aromatic vegetables and creamy potatoes blended with low-fat milk and just a half cup of cream gives this chunky New England-style clam chowder plenty of rich body. Serve with oyster crackers and a tossed salad to make it a meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Chowder

The flavor of this salmon chowder is greatly enhanced by adding either fresh dill or dried tarragon: each herb lends its own distinctively different and appealing character to the soup. Even if you don't keep instant mashed potatoes in your pantry, it's worth picking some up for this soup. They give the soup a thick, chowder texture without any heavy cream or butter. Leftover mashed potatoes work too, but give a slightly less-velvety texture. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wild Rice, Shrimp & Fennel Soup

Bold fennel and mild leeks add incredible flavor to this hearty wild rice and shrimp soup recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Cioppino

San Francisco's Italian immigrants developed this stew to use the abundant local seafood. We've opted for farm-raised tilapia and scallops, but feel free to experiment with whatever is fresh.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tilapia Corn Chowder

This light soup is a great way to slip fresh corn (and tilapia, of course!) into your late-summer menu. Make it a meal: Enjoy with a mixed green salad and oyster crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Manhattan Cod Chowder

This healthy fish chowder recipe with a tomato base is a lighter alternative to creamy soups. If you prefer a stronger-flavored fish in your chowder recipe, try salmon or swordfish instead of the cod. Serve the chowder with oyster crackers, hot sauce and a baby kale Caesar salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seafood Stew

Our rich stew is made with green beans. The saffron contributes a pungent flavor and intense yellow color.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steamed Mussels in Tomato Broth

With fresh mussels increasingly available at supermarket fish counters, you can easily make this bistro favorite at home.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp & Chinese Chive Wonton Soup

This recipe for homemade wontons makes it easy to make a healthy version of the famous Chinese wonton soup at home. Look for wonton wrappers in the refrigerated section of your supermarket near the fresh noodles or tofu and go for the square ones (not round). Leftover wrappers can be wrapped airtight and frozen for up to 1 month.
By Grace Young

Peanut & Shrimp Soup

This Moroccan-inspired soup is made with roasted butternut squash and tomatoes, flavored with creamy peanut butter, and topped with zesty shrimp and julienned carrots. It's a beautiful appetizer to serve to guests--and they'll love the taste!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Jamaican Curried Shrimp & Mango Soup

Jamaican Curried Shrimp & Mango Soup

Transport yourself to the islands with this Jamaican-inspired soup, full of fresh shrimp and sweet mangoes. We loved this soup with regular store-bought curry powder, but if you happen to have Jamaican-style curry powder, which has a hint of allspice, this is a great place to use it. Serve with brown basmati or jasmine rice with sliced pineapple for dessert.
Chinese Seafood Soup

Chinese Seafood Soup

If you have large sea scallops, cut them in half horizontally before adding to the soup.
Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

Cioppino

Cioppino

She-Crab Soup

She-Crab Soup

Manhattan Crab Chowder

Manhattan Crab Chowder

Tom Yum Soup with Pineapple

We've added fresh pineapple to this spicy, sweet-and-sour Thai soup. Enjoy it as a first course before a light Thai curry or as a light lunch.

All Healthy Fish & Seafood Soup Recipes

Fish and Vegetable Soup

This one-pot, fish-based soup with vegetables is easy to prepare in a Dutch oven. It will be on the table in under an hour and requires minimal cleanup!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp Bisque

A broth made from shrimp shells, wine and aromatic vegetables makes a richly flavored base for this bisque. A dollop of reduced-fat sour cream is all you need for a luxurious finish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seafood Cioppino

According to legend, this seafood soup originated in San Francisco, the creation of Italian-immigrant fishermen who were as skilled with a soup kettle as they were with a net.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crawfish Etouffee

Literally translated as “smothered” and pronounced ay-TOO-fay, the crawfish recipe is typically a saucy stew served over rice. In this healthy recipe from chef Patrick Mould, the tasty crustaceans (use shrimp if you can't find crawfish) are smothered in a sauce made with plenty of onions, garlic and Cajun seasoning.
By Patrick Mould

Manhattan Clam Chowder

There's long been a feud between Manhattan's tomato-based clam chowder and the cream-based New England clam chowder. No matter which you prefer, you can't deny that this easy clam chowder will put dinner on the table before you can finish the debate.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallops in Saffron-Tarragon Broth

Tomatoes, tarragon and white wine make a fragrant broth for the scallops in this vibrantly colored easy one-pot stew. Make it a meal: Serve with a simple green salad and sop up the leftover broth with toasted whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bouillabaisse with Spicy Rouille

This famous Provençal stew was traditionally a catchall for fishermen's catch of the day. Our version uses ocean-friendly calamari, tilapia and scallops.
By Jessie Price

Fragrant Fish Soup

Lemony rice, delicately flavored broth and gently poached tilapia are topped with a colorful blend of vegetables and herbs. The aromatic mint provides fresh and complex flavor.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Thai Bouillabaisse

This flavorful seafood soup combines elements of the famous French bouillabaisse with the distinct Thai flavors of lemongrass, lime, ginger and hot chiles. Use two chile peppers if you like heat. Be sure to simmer, not boil, the soup or the seafood will be overcooked. Serve with a crusty whole-grain baguette to soak up the broth.
By Perla Meyers

Miso Soup with Clams & Spinach

The round, rich taste (also known as umami) of miso soup perfectly complements plump, briny clams. For the base of the soup you can use just water and miso, which you can find at most supermarkets. But if you can find dashi granules, they're worth adding for a more intense umami taste.
By John Ash

Oyster Bisque

This oyster soup bursts with the heady flavors of the sea. Rather than heavy cream, this recipe uses pureed rice to add body and the mellow sweetness needed to balance the oysters. It makes an elegant starter for a dinner party.
By Charles Pierce

Tomatillo Gazpacho

This tomatillo-based gazpacho is gorgeously green with a tart flavor that complements the sweet shrimp and salty olives. Make this meatless by substituting ricotta salata or feta for the shrimp. Serve with: Cheese quesadillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cioppino Soup

What bouillabaisse is to Provence, cioppino is to San Francisco. The principle behind both fish stews is much the same: simmer the catch of the day in a rich broth, grab a soup spoon and enjoy. Like many classic cioppino recipes, this calls for red wine in the broth, but feel free to substitute white. The assortment of seafood can vary as well: little clams instead of mussels, scallops in place of shrimp. Serve with sourdough bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Shrimp-Coconut Soup with Mango Cucumber Salad

This Asian-inspired dinner is ready in under an hour and will have your family asking for more! The Thai-flavored cilantro-lime coconut soup--full of rice noodles, shrimp and shiitake mushrooms--pairs perfectly with the sweet-&-spicy mango and cucumber salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Agedashi Salmon with Snow Peas, Shiitakes & Salmon Roe

A twist on the classic Japanese dish, this healthy fish recipe swaps wild salmon for the traditional tofu. This agedashi gets extra kick from shichimi togarashi, a Japanese chile pepper blend, available in well-stocked markets or online. Serve alongside brown rice or udon noodles and a seaweed salad.
By Becky Selengut

Saucy Gingered Shrimp with Zucchini & Red Peppers

Mirin, a sweetened Japanese cooking wine, adds a sweet accent to the fresh flavors of this shrimp and vegetable stir-fry. Carrots and turnips are good cool-weather substitutes for the zucchini and peppers.
By Perla Meyers

Hot & Sour Soup with Crab

A favorite Sichuan-style opener becomes a main course with the addition of crabmeat. Dried tiger-lily buds (also called Golden Needles), cloud ears and Sichuan peppercorns can be found in Aisan markets or ordered from orientalpantry.com or amazon.com.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seaside Tomato Gazpacho

Though gazpacho originated as a soup made with bread, today tomato gazpacho recipes are often made with diced vegetables, tomato juice and seasonings, and no bread at all. It's a different approach, but one that's just as delicious, especially with a little seaside flair from Old Bay seasoning and lobster or shrimp floated on top. If you don't have time to cook lobster, buy precooked lobster or ask at the fish counter to have it cooked while you wait.
By Carolyn Casner

Cold Cream of Cucumber Soup with Shrimp

This chilled creamy shrimp soup delivers slices of cool cucumber and zesty radishes in each bite. Topped with toasted walnuts, it's a refreshing lunch on a hot summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange & Saffron-Scented Mussel Soup

Orange juice, saffron and white wine combine in a heady broth for this mussel soup. It can be made in advance and gently reheated just before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dashi

Dried kelp and bonito flakes, briefly simmered, create a delicate amber broth called “first” or “primary” dashi, the basis for most clear soups in Japan. For “second” dashi, the kelp and bonito are added to a new pot of water (like a used tea bag), making a weaker stock to be used in boldly seasoned dishes like miso soup. Although instant dashi granules and bottles of concentrated dashi are timesaving substitutes, the taste is less subtle and refined than dashi made from scratch.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi
