Healthy Creamy Soup Recipes

Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup
This sophisticated take on creamy mushroom soup is rich with earthy porcini mushrooms and has the added goodness of whole-grain barley.
Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup
Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
Healthy Cream of Mushroom Soup
This better-for-you version of the traditional cream of mushroom soup calls for you to puree half of the soup for that rich, creamy mouthfeel and leave the other half as-is for hits of meaty texture. Don't skip the parsley and tarragon as both add a nice pop of color and their flavors play so well with the mushrooms. Be sure to brown the mushrooms well as that'll add even more depth to the soup.
Creamy Turnip Soup
In this recipe, the humble turnip is transformed into a rich turnip soup made creamy with just 1 tablespoon of butter. Serve it as a starter or side soup. The mini salad on top is optional, but we love the bit of texture from the greens and pop of flavor from the vinaigrette.
One-Pot Creamy Vegetable Soup
This creamy vegetarian soup recipe is brimming with veggies, and prep is easy thanks to the convenience of mixed frozen vegetables and tender baby lima beans. There's no need to thaw the beans and veggies before adding them to the pot—they can go in frozen and, in no time, you'll be enjoying a creamy, comforting vegetarian soup the whole family will love.
Zuppa Toscana
This creamy soup is packed with savory flavor from Italian sausage and bacon. But don't worry, we tucked in healthy ingredients too, like kale and white beans, for added nutrition and fiber to round out a healthy dinner or packable lunch.
Cream of Broccoli Soup
This simple and healthy cream of broccoli soup recipe gets its flavor from a mixture of aromatic vegetables, including leeks and celery. Using an immersion blender (or regular blender) gives it a smooth, creamy texture. Enjoy this easy homemade cream of broccoli soup as a comforting appetizer or pair it with a sandwich or salad for lunch or dinner.
Broccoli-Cheese Chowder
This satisfying remake of broccoli chowder benefits from the creamy texture of cooked potatoes and smooth, tangy reduced-fat sour cream instead of getting its richness from as much as a cup each of cream and cheese. Not only is the flavor vibrant, but a single serving gives you over half of the daily recommendation for vitamin C.
Creamy Asparagus-Potato Soup
In this fast asparagus soup recipe, potato adds creaminess without adding cream. Double or triple this soup and freeze the leftovers for a quick lunch.
Creamy Radish Soup
In this creamy radish soup recipe, radishes are sautéed and pureed with potato, creating a velvety, healthy soup. Cooking radishes also tones down any bitterness, while leaving plenty of sweet, earthy flavors to enjoy. Using smaller radishes will give the soup a pretty pink hue, like the one pictured here, while larger radishes result in an almost white soup.
Easy Butternut Squash Soup
Just a touch of brown sugar sweetens this simple soup that gets its creaminess from pureed squash and fat-free evaporated milk.
Creamy Hungarian Mushroom Soup
Mushroom-soup lovers, this soup is for you! Russet potatoes make it hearty, and dill and paprika add plenty of flavor. We skip the generous amount of full-fat sour cream and butter typically used in creamy mushroom soups. Serve with a green salad and warm pumpernickel bread.