Healthy Creamy Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious creamy soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup

Rating: Unrated
30
This sophisticated take on creamy mushroom soup is rich with earthy porcini mushrooms and has the added goodness of whole-grain barley.
By Jessie Price

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Rating: Unrated
67
Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Cream of Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
4
This better-for-you version of the traditional cream of mushroom soup calls for you to puree half of the soup for that rich, creamy mouthfeel and leave the other half as-is for hits of meaty texture. Don't skip the parsley and tarragon as both add a nice pop of color and their flavors play so well with the mushrooms. Be sure to brown the mushrooms well as that'll add even more depth to the soup.
By Karen Rankin

Creamy Turnip Soup

Rating: Unrated
4
In this recipe, the humble turnip is transformed into a rich turnip soup made creamy with just 1 tablespoon of butter. Serve it as a starter or side soup. The mini salad on top is optional, but we love the bit of texture from the greens and pop of flavor from the vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One-Pot Creamy Vegetable Soup

This creamy vegetarian soup recipe is brimming with veggies, and prep is easy thanks to the convenience of mixed frozen vegetables and tender baby lima beans. There's no need to thaw the beans and veggies before adding them to the pot—they can go in frozen and, in no time, you'll be enjoying a creamy, comforting vegetarian soup the whole family will love.
By Julia Levy

Zuppa Toscana

Rating: Unrated
3
This creamy soup is packed with savory flavor from Italian sausage and bacon. But don't worry, we tucked in healthy ingredients too, like kale and white beans, for added nutrition and fiber to round out a healthy dinner or packable lunch.
By Hilary Meyer

Cream of Broccoli Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple and healthy cream of broccoli soup recipe gets its flavor from a mixture of aromatic vegetables, including leeks and celery. Using an immersion blender (or regular blender) gives it a smooth, creamy texture. Enjoy this easy homemade cream of broccoli soup as a comforting appetizer or pair it with a sandwich or salad for lunch or dinner.
By Marianne Williams

Broccoli-Cheese Chowder

Rating: Unrated
95
This satisfying remake of broccoli chowder benefits from the creamy texture of cooked potatoes and smooth, tangy reduced-fat sour cream instead of getting its richness from as much as a cup each of cream and cheese. Not only is the flavor vibrant, but a single serving gives you over half of the daily recommendation for vitamin C.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Asparagus-Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
7
In this fast asparagus soup recipe, potato adds creaminess without adding cream. Double or triple this soup and freeze the leftovers for a quick lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Radish Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
In this creamy radish soup recipe, radishes are sautéed and pureed with potato, creating a velvety, healthy soup. Cooking radishes also tones down any bitterness, while leaving plenty of sweet, earthy flavors to enjoy. Using smaller radishes will give the soup a pretty pink hue, like the one pictured here, while larger radishes result in an almost white soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
Just a touch of brown sugar sweetens this simple soup that gets its creaminess from pureed squash and fat-free evaporated milk.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Hungarian Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
27
Mushroom-soup lovers, this soup is for you! Russet potatoes make it hearty, and dill and paprika add plenty of flavor. We skip the generous amount of full-fat sour cream and butter typically used in creamy mushroom soups. Serve with a green salad and warm pumpernickel bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Healthy Copycat Recipes for Your Favorite Creamy Soups

Healthy Copycat Recipes for Your Favorite Creamy Soups

Creamy usually means loaded with calories. Not these healthy creamy soup recipes! With a few healthy cooking tricks, you can have a creamy soup that's rich and comforting but way better for you. Try these healthy recipe makeovers for favorites like clam chowder, cream of mushroom soup and creamy bisque.
14 Creamy Vegetarian Soups

14 Creamy Vegetarian Soups

These creamy vegetarian soup recipes are guaranteed to be warm and filling. Whether you use mushrooms, broccoli or cauliflower, vegetables are the star of these soups. Recipes like Creamy Succotash Soup and Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup are so smooth and delicious, you’ll want to have some crusty bread on hand to sop up all the goodness.
Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Soup

Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Leek & Potato Soup

Leek & Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
11
New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

Rating: Unrated
22
Creamy Mushroom Soup

Creamy Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
3

Broccoli, Cannellini Bean & Cheddar Soup

Rating: Unrated
64

White beans pureed into this broccoli soup make it extra creamy so you don't need heaps of cheese to do the job. Serve with a crunchy whole-grain roll and a glass of winter ale.

All Healthy Creamy Soup Recipes

Curried Parsnip & Apple Soup

Rating: Unrated
4
This creamy parsnip and apple soup recipe has amazing flavor from the combination of curry powder, coriander, cumin and ginger. Be sure to use fresh curry powder when making this soup. Not sure if yours is fresh? Open the jar: the aroma should meet your nose immediately. Serve with flatbread or whole-wheat rolls.
By Ivy Manning

Italian Peasant Soup with Cabbage, Beans & Cheese

Rating: Unrated
12
A well-stocked pantry is a good starting point for making a hearty homemade soup like this one--just add some fresh vegetables, bread and cheese and you've got dinner (and tomorrow's lunch).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Pear-Butternut Soup with Crumbled Stilton

Rating: Unrated
59
Here pears are roasted to sweet perfection with butternut squash and pureed to create a creamy soup that gets a luxurious garnish of Stilton cheese. You can serve this as a first course or with a salad and crusty bread for a light autumn supper.
By Marie Simmons

Jerusalem Artichoke-Potato Soup with Crispy Croutons

With just the tiniest touch of half-and-half, this healthy potato soup recipe is incredibly creamy and rich-tasting--in large part due to the addition of Jerusalem artichokes. Serve as a starter before a fall or winter dinner alongside a hearty green salad.
By Annie Peterson

Manhattan Cod Chowder

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy fish chowder recipe with a tomato base is a lighter alternative to creamy soups. If you prefer a stronger-flavored fish in your chowder recipe, try salmon or swordfish instead of the cod. Serve the chowder with oyster crackers, hot sauce and a baby kale Caesar salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wild Mushroom Soup

This creamless--but creamy--mushroom soup recipe showcases the savory flavor of fresh morel mushrooms. If you can't find fresh or dried morels, try other dried mushrooms, such as dried shitakes or creminis, but be sure to use at least one ounce dried mushrooms to keep the luscious flavor in this healthy soup. Serve with crusty garlic bread.
By Cathy Whims

Cauliflower Soup with Smoked Gouda

Rating: Unrated
14
This healthy cauliflower soup recipe gets its great flavor from two smoked ingredients--paprika and Gouda. A hearty serving of crunchy croutons makes it filling.
By Katie Webster

Cheddar Cauliflower Soup

Rating: Unrated
35
Start your meal off with a bowl of this satisfying, easy cheesy cauliflower soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Spice Butternut Squash Soup

Simmer up a light and tasty fall soup, made creamy with coconut milk and Greek yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Paprika & Red Pepper Soup with Pistachio Puree

Rating: Unrated
14
Richly satisfying, this luscious-looking soup made with red bell peppers gets a touch of heat from Thai chiles. For an extra-nutty flavor, puree an additional 1/4 cup shelled pistachios with 1/4 cup water and serve the soup with a dollop of this pistachio puree on top.
By Raghavan Iyer

Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Perfect for dinner on a cold evening, this slow-cooker chicken soup is chock full of mushrooms, leeks, celery and wild rice. It gets its creaminess from a blend of low-fat milk and silken-style tofu.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Cremini Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
4
Reduced-fat sour cream and low-fat milk make this soup creamy without all the fat. The pudgy brown mushrooms called cremini are generally firmer and richer-tasting than common white mushrooms.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garden-Fresh Asparagus Soup

Rating: Unrated
8
This lemony asparagus soup is spiced with a touch of curry and gets added richness from “lite” coconut milk and creamy red potatoes. Top it with a dollop of crème fraîche or plain yogurt and serve warm or chilled.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Cream of Celery Soup

This quick and easy cream of celery soup is full of flavor, thanks to lemon, tarragon and fennel, which complement the vegetal flavor of the celery. A bit of cream makes it rich but not too heavy. This healthy soup would be a wonderful starter for a special meal--it's particularly nice with salmon.
By Robin Bashinsky

Sour Cream Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy version of cream of mushroom soup uses reduced-fat sour cream and low-fat milk to make it creamy while keeping the fat in check. Fresh tarragon and nutmeg flavor it nicely.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Cream of Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
This creamy vegan mushroom soup is thickened with walnuts, which give the soup a creamy texture--no cream required! Add sautéed mushrooms and walnuts on top for garnish and a little crunch, and a scattering of fresh chives for even more flavor.
By Katie Webster

Red Lentil & Caramelized Onion Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
Fresh lime juice balances out the creamy, mellow sweetness of this pureed lentil and carrot soup. Caramelized onions, crisp snow peas, cilantro and sliced hard-boiled eggs are a flavorful and beautiful topping. Serve with warm whole-wheat naan or roti bread.
By Bharti Kirchner

Creamy Succotash Soup

This colorful and light soup combines succotash (corn and lima beans) along with carrots and asparagus for a hearty bowl that makes a great light main dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Corn Soup

Chicken shares the spotlight with corn in this well-seasoned soup. Blending part of the corn with the chicken broth is an easy way to thicken the soup and boost the flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Fish Chowder

Rating: Unrated
6
Low-fat milk and mashed potatoes make this chowder so rich and creamy you won't miss the actual cream. Farm-raised tilapia and abundant Pacific cod--both with tender, flaky textures--are ocean-friendly choices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheddar-Ale Soup

Rating: Unrated
21
Our cheese- and beer-lover's potato soup has only a fraction of the fat and sodium of a traditional recipe. We use low-fat milk and only a little oil and keep the flavor strong with zesty, sharp Cheddar cheese. Precooked diced potatoes, which you can get at many supermarkets, keep this recipe super speedy. Regular diced red potatoes also work--you'll just need to increase the cooking time.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Turkey Soup

Use your slow cooker to make a creamy soup that's loaded with lean turkey, potatoes, and mushrooms.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Inspired by creamy turkey and wild rice soup recipes, this vegetarian mushroom soup recipe is a whole lot lighter and gets a rich flavor boost from caramelized leeks. Serve with a green salad with sherry vinaigrette and crusty bread to sop up any bits left in the bowl.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spiced Cauliflower Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
The toasted spices in this creamy cauliflower soup recipe make this dish warm, rich and flavorful. You can deepen the color further by making it with a head of orange cauliflower, sometimes labeled “Cheddar.”
By Molly Stevens
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com