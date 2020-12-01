Healthy Cold Soup Recipes

Chilled Melon Soup
This refreshing summer soup is a great starter for dinner on the patio on a summer evening. Try any variety of melon in this recipe. Serve leftover soup with salad for lunch the next day.
Herbed Zucchini Soup
This is one of the few soups that make the cut in summer. Serve it chilled to take the edge off a hot August night.
Cucumber-Almond Gazpacho
Not all gazpachos are red. In this healthy white gazpacho recipe, we use cucumbers, yellow bell pepper and unsweetened almond milk for more savory results.
Easy Tomato Gazpacho
Many gazpacho recipes are thickened with bread, but this one uses just vegetables, making it a gluten-free refresher for a hot summer day. The key to any flavorful gazpacho is giving it time to rest. The flavors meld and become cohesive when the soup is allowed to sit a bit before serving.
José Andrés's Gazpacho
Gazpacho is a delicious way to eat more veggies. Think of it as a vegetable smoothie. Not only does Chef José Andrés keep a pitcher of this healthy gazpacho recipe in his refrigerator all summer, it's also served at Beefsteak, his chain of vegetable-driven restaurants.
Cold Cucumber Soup
Tangy buttermilk and fresh mint make this chilled soup a refreshing starter in the summer.
Golden Gazpacho
Inspired by Spanish pureed gazpachos, this golden-yellow one is based on an idea of Greg Parks's at the Four Columns Inn in Newfane, Vermont.
Chilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Soup
Sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb are whirled together in this chilled soup. Serve it as a starter for an early-summer supper.
Watermelon Gazpacho
The delicate flavors of cucumber and watermelon go hand in hand to create a sweet-and-savory chilled soup, perfect as a first course on a hot night.
Southwest Gazpacho
Add pizzazz to any meal by starting it off with this refreshing gazpacho soup, topped with a delicious black bean and corn salsa.
Tomatillo Gazpacho
This tomatillo-based gazpacho is gorgeously green with a tart flavor that complements the sweet shrimp and salty olives. Make this meatless by substituting ricotta salata or feta for the shrimp. Serve with: Cheese quesadillas.
Creamy Cucumber Soup
There's no reason to only use cucumbers raw--they are wonderful sautéed then pureed with avocado for a silken-textured soup that's good warm or cold.