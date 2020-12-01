Healthy Cold Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cold soup recipes including tomato, green and watermelon gazpacho. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chilled Melon Soup

This refreshing summer soup is a great starter for dinner on the patio on a summer evening. Try any variety of melon in this recipe. Serve leftover soup with salad for lunch the next day.
By Marie Simmons

Herbed Zucchini Soup

This is one of the few soups that make the cut in summer. Serve it chilled to take the edge off a hot August night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cucumber-Almond Gazpacho

Not all gazpachos are red. In this healthy white gazpacho recipe, we use cucumbers, yellow bell pepper and unsweetened almond milk for more savory results.
By Breana Killeen

Easy Tomato Gazpacho

Many gazpacho recipes are thickened with bread, but this one uses just vegetables, making it a gluten-free refresher for a hot summer day. The key to any flavorful gazpacho is giving it time to rest. The flavors meld and become cohesive when the soup is allowed to sit a bit before serving.
By Carolyn Casner

José Andrés's Gazpacho

Gazpacho is a delicious way to eat more veggies. Think of it as a vegetable smoothie. Not only does Chef José Andrés keep a pitcher of this healthy gazpacho recipe in his refrigerator all summer, it's also served at Beefsteak, his chain of vegetable-driven restaurants.
By José Andrés

Cold Cucumber Soup

Tangy buttermilk and fresh mint make this chilled soup a refreshing starter in the summer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Golden Gazpacho

Inspired by Spanish pureed gazpachos, this golden-yellow one is based on an idea of Greg Parks's at the Four Columns Inn in Newfane, Vermont.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Soup

Sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb are whirled together in this chilled soup. Serve it as a starter for an early-summer supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon Gazpacho

The delicate flavors of cucumber and watermelon go hand in hand to create a sweet-and-savory chilled soup, perfect as a first course on a hot night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwest Gazpacho

Add pizzazz to any meal by starting it off with this refreshing gazpacho soup, topped with a delicious black bean and corn salsa.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomatillo Gazpacho

This tomatillo-based gazpacho is gorgeously green with a tart flavor that complements the sweet shrimp and salty olives. Make this meatless by substituting ricotta salata or feta for the shrimp. Serve with: Cheese quesadillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Cucumber Soup

There's no reason to only use cucumbers raw--they are wonderful sautéed then pureed with avocado for a silken-textured soup that's good warm or cold.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Tomato Gazpacho

Grilled Tomato Gazpacho

Grill the vegetables for this refreshing soup earlier in the day or even the night before. We sometimes serve the gazpacho in clear Spanish wine tumblers to show off the rich color.
Blender Gazpacho

Blender Gazpacho

This easy gazpacho recipe is heaven on a hot day. Just puree everything in a blender and top the gazpacho with a drizzle of great olive oil.
Spiced Blueberry Soup

Spiced Blueberry Soup

White Gazpacho

White Gazpacho

Coconut-Lime Pea Soup

Coconut-Lime Pea Soup

Herby White Gazpacho

Herby White Gazpacho

Iced Cucumber-Lemon Soup

You can substitute dill, cilantro or basil for the mint in this refreshing cucumber-lemon soup. An easy way to make crushed ice is to fill clean milk or juice cartons with water and freeze. Then place the carton in a large plastic bag and smash with a hammer.

All Healthy Cold Soup Recipes

Grilled Shrimp Cocktail with Yellow Gazpacho Salsa

Yellow tomatoes have a lower acidity than their red cousins and several varieties are among the earliest in the season to ripen. Here they combine with cool cucumber and yellow bell peppers in a refreshing salsa. Grilled shrimp make this dish a more full-flavored and elegant version of shrimp cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seaside Tomato Gazpacho

Though gazpacho originated as a soup made with bread, today tomato gazpacho recipes are often made with diced vegetables, tomato juice and seasonings, and no bread at all. It's a different approach, but one that's just as delicious, especially with a little seaside flair from Old Bay seasoning and lobster or shrimp floated on top. If you don't have time to cook lobster, buy precooked lobster or ask at the fish counter to have it cooked while you wait.
By Carolyn Casner

Shrimp Gazpacho

Gazpacho is a delicious cold appetizer or side-dish soup. We've added protein to this version to make it more filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chilled Tomato Soup with Cilantro-Yogurt Swirl

This fresh take on gazpacho--a chilled tomato soup--is spiked with chopped chipotle peppers, which add a deep, smoky heat to the dish. The cilantro-yogurt swirl balances the heat from the chiles and makes a beautiful garnish. Serve this soup as a starter for dinner on a warm summer evening..
By Marie Simmons

Spicy Gazpacho with Crab

Gazpacho soup is a warm weather favorite and this one adds crab to the traditional ingredients of tomato, onion, cucumber, and bell pepper, making it higher in protein while keeping it low in fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herbed Yogurt-Rice Soup

The grains of rice disappear into the yogurt as it's simmered and stirred, thickening the soup and giving it substance. Serve warm or chilled, depending on the weather.
By Naomi Duguid

Asparagus & Sorrel Bisque

Sorrel, a lovely spring green, is paired with asparagus in this simple green soup that's great served warm or cool. Use tender, young sorrel in salads or sauces to cut through the richness of foods like salmon or steak. No sorrel on hand? Baby arugula makes a good substitute.
By Steven Satterfield

Avocado Soup

Avocado is the star of this light, flavorful soup served chilled to take away summer's heat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Lemon Thyme Soup

Sweet strawberries are paired with aromatic lemon thyme in this beautiful chilled soup recipe that's perfect for special occasions.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cold Cream of Cucumber Soup with Shrimp

This chilled creamy shrimp soup delivers slices of cool cucumber and zesty radishes in each bite. Topped with toasted walnuts, it's a refreshing lunch on a hot summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chilly Dilly Cucumber Soup

This cold cucumber-dill soup has a surprisingly seductive taste. The secret is that both the broth and the yogurt garnish are loaded with fresh (never dried) dill and chives. Serve as a starter or a light lunch entree. The recipe calls for “handfuls” of herbs; if you are relying on the grocery store instead of the garden or farmers' market, you'll need about one large bunch or one to two 2- to 3-ounce packets. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marbled Melon Soup

Swirling soups of different colors together, in this case cantaloupe and honeydew, creates a stunning presentation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Tomatillo Gazpacho

Make this cold soup in the middle of summer, when garden tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers are at their peak. Start with 1 cup of broth, adding more to reach the desired consistency. Very ripe (and juicy) summer tomatoes will need less broth; less-ripe tomatoes will need more.
By Annie Peterson
