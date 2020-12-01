Healthy Chowder Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chowder recipes including clam, fish and seafood and corn chowder. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.



Seafood Chowder Casserole

New England seafood chowder inspired the flavors here, but we've enhanced them further with Gruyère cheese and a crispy crumb topping. We like the combination of shrimp, cod and crab, but feel free to experiment with other types of seafood--scallops, clams and mahi-mahi would also work well.
By Jessie Price

Moqueca (Seafood & Coconut Chowder)

This seafood stew from Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, dates back hundreds of years and reflects the region’s diverse population and history. It merges the African ingredients of dendê (red palm oil) and coconut milk with indigenous traditions of preparing seafood in clay pots over coals. Dendê is traditionally used for its rich flavor and beautiful red color, but you can use canola oil instead, as the tomato paste will still lend the dish a vibrant hue.
By Sandra Gutierrez

Alaskan Cod Chowder

In this healthy fish chowder recipe, heavy cream is replaced with milk and flour-thickened fish (or seafood) broth and we keep sodium amounts reasonable with lower-sodium broth. By making your own homemade fish chowder, you'll save up to 300 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium per serving compared to many store-bought or restaurant chowders.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli-Cheese Chowder

This satisfying remake of broccoli chowder benefits from the creamy texture of cooked potatoes and smooth, tangy reduced-fat sour cream instead of getting its richness from as much as a cup each of cream and cheese. Not only is the flavor vibrant, but a single serving gives you over half of the daily recommendation for vitamin C.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Ham and Potato Chowder

Start your prep work in the afternoon and this slow-cooker chowder will be ready to serve for dinner. Topped with broccoli and shredded cheddar--and full of potatoes, carrots and ham--it's a meal the whole family will enjoy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

New England Clam Chowder

Chopped clams, aromatic vegetables and creamy potatoes blended with low-fat milk and just a half cup of cream gives this chunky New England-style clam chowder plenty of rich body. Serve with oyster crackers and a tossed salad to make it a meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Chowder

The flavor of this salmon chowder is greatly enhanced by adding either fresh dill or dried tarragon: each herb lends its own distinctively different and appealing character to the soup. Even if you don't keep instant mashed potatoes in your pantry, it's worth picking some up for this soup. They give the soup a thick, chowder texture without any heavy cream or butter. Leftover mashed potatoes work too, but give a slightly less-velvety texture. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lobster & Corn Chowder

The trick to making this healthy lobster chowder recipe have tons of rich flavor is to start with great fish stock. (The best is often in the freezer case at the supermarket.) Then cook the lobsters in the stock to intensify its flavor. There is no flour added in this healthy soup, so it's lighter than a typical creamy chowder--plus it's gluten-free.
By Kathy Gunst

Broccoli-Cheddar-Chicken Chowder

In this healthy broccoli-Cheddar-chicken chowder recipe, heavy cream is replaced with milk and flour-thickened chicken broth and we keep sodium amounts reasonable with lower-sodium broth. By making your own homemade creamy broccoli, Cheddar and chicken chowder, you'll save up to 300 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium per serving compared to many store-bought or restaurant chowders.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Clam Chowder

Plan to make this slow-cooker chowder recipe when you have a busy day at work. Put in just a few minutes of prep in the morning and you'll be rewarded with a hearty clam chowder come dinnertime.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Corn Chowder with Bacon

Pureeing some of the corn-and-potato mixture in a blender gives this soup rich creaminess without much cream. Red bell pepper imparts a beautiful golden hue to the chowder (and is a great source of vitamin C). For a final touch, a little bacon crumbled over this easy corn chowder recipe goes a long way.
By Joyce Hendley

Tilapia Corn Chowder

This light soup is a great way to slip fresh corn (and tilapia, of course!) into your late-summer menu. Make it a meal: Enjoy with a mixed green salad and oyster crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Manhattan Cod Chowder

Manhattan Cod Chowder

This healthy fish chowder recipe with a tomato base is a lighter alternative to creamy soups. If you prefer a stronger-flavored fish in your chowder recipe, try salmon or swordfish instead of the cod. Serve the chowder with oyster crackers, hot sauce and a baby kale Caesar salad.
Slow-Cooker Manhattan-Style Shrimp Chowder

Slow-Cooker Manhattan-Style Shrimp Chowder

Look for white, American 22-25 count shrimp--the fresher, the better. They'll poach and become very tender in the hot slow-cooker liquid. Just be sure not to overcook them. Garnish with fennel fronds and serve with bread and olive oil, if desired.
Clam Chowder with Broccoli Stems & Corn

Clam Chowder with Broccoli Stems & Corn

Instant Pot Summer Corn & Crab Chowder

Instant Pot Summer Corn & Crab Chowder

Squash & Corn Chowder

Squash & Corn Chowder

Manhattan Crab Chowder

Manhattan Crab Chowder

Aztec Corn Chowder

Use your slow cooker to create this tasty vegetarian soup. If you like a little kick, a few drops of hot sauce does the trick.

All Healthy Chowder Recipes

Creamy Fish Chowder

Low-fat milk and mashed potatoes make this chowder so rich and creamy you won't miss the actual cream. Farm-raised tilapia and abundant Pacific cod--both with tender, flaky textures--are ocean-friendly choices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oyster & Corn Chowder

Take a basic corn chowder recipe, add potatoes, jalapeños, and oysters and what do you get? A hearty 45-minute soup that will have people begging for seconds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Manhattan Clam Chowder

There's long been a feud between Manhattan's tomato-based clam chowder and the cream-based New England clam chowder. No matter which you prefer, you can't deny that this easy clam chowder will put dinner on the table before you can finish the debate.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fish Chowder with Corn & Fennel

You can use any kind of fish to make this fish and corn chowder, but try to avoid full-flavored varieties like mackerel or bluefish unless it's straight off the boat or it'll overwhelm the soup. "When you're staring down a new type of fish, chowder is a foolproof preparation," chef Mike Lata says, so try this recipe with different kinds of fish.
By Mike Lata

New England Cauliflower Clam Chowder

Reducing the potatoes by half, and adding cauliflower in its place, lowers the carbs in this creamy meal-in-a-bowl.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seafood-Corn Chowder

The addition of halibut, scallops and clams turns ordinary corn chowder into an extraordinary meal-in-a-bowl.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Corn Chowder

Evaporated fat-free milk is the key to this slimmed-down version of classic corn chowder.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Clam Chowder

In this healthy clam chowder recipe, traditional heavy cream is replaced with milk and flour-thickened clam juice and we keep sodium amounts reasonable with lower-sodium clam juice instead of higher-sodium broths. By making your own creamy clam chowder, you can save up to 300 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium per serving compared to many store-bought or restaurant chowders.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Corn & Bacon Chowder

Comforting and wholesome, corn chowder served with a green salad makes a satisfying light supper. Stir in some cooked diced or shredded chicken if you crave more protein.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

New England Style Hearty Clam Chowder

You'll love this classic New England chowder with a twist--lima beans!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Barley-Root Vegetable Chowder

This hearty soup is full of root vegetables: celery root, rutabaga, carrots and parsnips. The chowder is made with beef broth, but vegetable broth can be used instead to make a vegetarian version. This robust-flavored recipe makes 12 first-course portions. Or serve double-size portions along with a salad and crusty bread for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Corn Chowder

Turkey bacon gives this creamy corn chowder a fabulous flavor without adding a lot of saturated fat. The soup has less than 190 calories per serving so it's an excellent choice if you are watching your weight. If you don't have fresh corn, frozen will work just as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Corn & Pepper Chowder

Cooked chicken or seafood would be a nice addition to this soup. For an even richer flavor, sauté the corn first in a teaspoon of oil until lightly browned.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Chowder

A tomato-based broth made with reduced-fat cream cheese and fat-free milk is the backdrop for this delicious fish chowder that's bursting with flounder, shrimp, corn, and potatoes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
